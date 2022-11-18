Stanford cross country competed at the NCAA Championships on Friday at the OSU Cross Country Course in Stillwater, Okla. After a solid performance at the NCAA West Regionals, where both the men’s and women’s teams placed first, Stanford traveled to Oklahoma with different expectations. The men were dominant all year long. Nevertheless, the championship-caliber and No. 1-ranked team in the nation had a difficult task ahead. The final was hosted by one of its main rivals, Oklahoma State University. At the same time, Northern Arizona, winner of five of the last six national championships, tends to ramp up the pressure in the season finale. BYU, Air Force and Colorado were among the contenders as well. As if the strong competition was not enough, adversities hit Stanford hard in the postseason. The situation for the women was quite different. They knew that this was a program-rebuilding season as many experienced runners had graduated in the previous two years. Competing for a podium finish was out of reach and their presence in the final was already a remarkable achievement. The goal was to leave the race with nothing left in the tank but gain as much experience as possible.

STANFORD, CA ・ 13 HOURS AGO