Coldwater, MI

OBITUARY: Treva Pauline Swartout

Treva Pauline Swartout, 92, of Coldwater, formerly of Union City, passed away Friday, November 18, 2022 at Drews Place in Coldwater, under the care of Southern Care Hospice. A funeral service will be held Tuesday, November 22, 2022 at 12:00 p.m. at Lighthouse Funeral & Cremation, 1276 Tate Trail, Union City, with Pastor Jeff Bream from Northview Christian Church officiating. Interment will follow at Riverside Cemetery in Union City.
Here comes the snow! Branch County included in Winter Weather Advisory

COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – Branch County will get a taste of the region’s first winter storm today and tonight. It is included in a Winter Weather Advisory issued by the National Weather Service that will go in effect at 1 p.m. this afternoon and last until 7 a.m. Sunday morning. The National Weather Service Office in North Webster, Indiana is predicting total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches and wind gusts up to 40 mph in the advisory area, which includes St. Joseph and LaGrange Counties but not Hillsdale and Steuben Counties.
