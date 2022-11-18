Read full article on original website
Record breaking snowfall totals recorded for weekend as West Michigan digs out
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — If it seems like West Michigan got quite a bit of snow over the weekend, it did. Forecasters across the state say the snowfall broke single-day high records for both Thursday, November 17 and Saturday, November 19. The Grand Rapids National Weather Service measured...
OBITUARY: Treva Pauline Swartout
Treva Pauline Swartout, 92, of Coldwater, formerly of Union City, passed away Friday, November 18, 2022 at Drews Place in Coldwater, under the care of Southern Care Hospice. A funeral service will be held Tuesday, November 22, 2022 at 12:00 p.m. at Lighthouse Funeral & Cremation, 1276 Tate Trail, Union City, with Pastor Jeff Bream from Northview Christian Church officiating. Interment will follow at Riverside Cemetery in Union City.
Albarran stays on Bronson School Board, wins race of two write-in candidates
BRONSON, MI (WTVB) – Jose Albarran will stay on the Bronson Community Schools Board of Education. He was one of two write-in candidates who were trying to win a partial term seat on the Bronson School Board in the November 8 general election. Albarran defeated Chad Everett 187-54. The...
Here comes the snow! Branch County included in Winter Weather Advisory
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – Branch County will get a taste of the region’s first winter storm today and tonight. It is included in a Winter Weather Advisory issued by the National Weather Service that will go in effect at 1 p.m. this afternoon and last until 7 a.m. Sunday morning. The National Weather Service Office in North Webster, Indiana is predicting total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches and wind gusts up to 40 mph in the advisory area, which includes St. Joseph and LaGrange Counties but not Hillsdale and Steuben Counties.
Brouse gets concurrent sentences of between 14 months to 15 years on two CSC counts
COLDATER, MI (WTVB) – A Coldwater man was sent to the Michigan Department of Corrections on Monday morning in Branch County Circuit Court after he entered no contest pleas to two charges of second degree criminal sexual conduct. 67-year-old Clarence Brouse was ordered to serve concurrent sentences of between...
Coldwater firefighters save puppy after accidental fentanyl patch overdose
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – It wasn’t a call Coldwater firefighters can expect on a normal day. They say a puppy by the name of Whip got into a fentanyl patch that was in a garbage can on Saturday and overdosed. Local 2555 of the Coldwater Fire Department says...
Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Department issues warning about latest phone scam
HILLDALE, MI (WTVB) – The Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Department says a scam was reported to their office last Friday. According to a post on their social media accounts, several residents have gotten calls from the “Hillsdale County Treasurers Office” stating that their taxes are delinquent and need to be paid.
