Participatory budgeting takes democracy beyond elections: Ashley Burgess and Jonathan Welle

Richmond Heights School Board President Nneka Slade Jackson to receive Black school educators award in Washington
RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Richmond Heights Board of Education President Nneka Slade Jackson will be honored by the National Alliance of Black School Educators (NABSE) at its annual convention to be held Dec. 3 in Washington, D.C. During the convention, to be held at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center, the organization will also be celebrating its 50th anniversary.
Ohio PTA Board recommends that schools install lap-shoulder seatbelts in buses
AVON LAKE, Ohio -- Sometimes persistence really does pay off. Avon Lake’s Rudy Breglia has persisted in his own personal campaign for seatbelts in school buses for years. It looks like his hard volunteer work is finally making a difference. “The Ohio PTA Board has recently released their authoritative...
Cleveland Heights residents speak out on housing issues
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- City Council took an “earful” of residents’ housing concerns into 2022 budget hearings last week, with plans to re-establish the issue as a priority in the coming year. The pledge came during a Nov. 7 meeting of council’s Housing and Building Committee, attended...
CSU trustees should also remove the James Rhodes name from Rhodes Tower
Now that the trustees of Cleveland State University have voted unanimously to remove the name of John Marshall, former Chief Justice of the U.S. Supreme Court, from the name of the law school (“Trustees vote to strip John Marshall’s name from college of law,” Nov. 18), perhaps they could keep the ball rolling.
Magnificat High School presents ‘Chicago,’ the Teen Edition
ROCKY RIVER, Ohio -- As I was on my way to see the production of “Chicago” at Magnificat High School in Rocky River this past weekend, I remembered that it was being categorized in the publicity as “Chicago: Teen Edition.”. I wondered just how a Catholic high...
Northeast Ohio snow totals for Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022
CLEVELAND, Ohio — It certainly wasn’t Buffalo-like, but this weekend’s lake-effect snow storm did drop a decent amount of snow on some areas of Northeast Ohio. The lake-effect is fickle, and this time the eastern suburbs of Cleveland recorded the highest amounts. The most recent totals from the National Weather Service show Lyndhurst with 8.5 inches as of 9:17 a.m. Sunday. Richmond Heights had 7.8 inches as of 9:21 a.m.
North Olmsted upgrading field house, proposing pool climbing wall
NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio -- City Council recently approved a $307,531 project to upgrade the recreation center’s field house using Cuyahoga County Council-awarded American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding. The plan calls for the installation of a roughly 60-yard-by-30-yard FieldTurf area surrounded by a walking/running track, as well as the...
Spending ARPA ‘slush funds’ close to home
I found it interesting in the Nov. 20 “Our Towns” section of The Plain Dealer that Cuyahoga County Council member Sunny Simon’s proposed best use of American Rescue Plan Act money just happens to be going to repave part of South Belvoir Boulevard not far from her home.
Browns tight end David Njoku delivered a necessary message on Monday
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Browns tight end David Njoku paused before answering the questions to lead off his Zoom call with reporters on Monday, the day after another disappointing Browns loss. “What are guys most pissed off about right now?” he was asked.
Lorain County Chamber of Commerce Business Expo held at Tom’s County Place in Avon
AVON, Ohio – The eighth annual Lorain County Chamber of Commerce Business Expo was held on Nov. 3 at Tom’s County Place in Avon. The expo was clearly representative of how much people are appreciating getting out in their communities since the pandemic. Everyone was upbeat, friendly, positive and smiling.
Medina’s Candlelight Walk was an engaging experience this year
MEDINA, Ohio -- The weather was definitely winter-like this past weekend as Main Street Medina and the city hosted the annual Candlelight Walk, kicking off the holiday season. “It’s grown and grown every year,” Mayor Dennis Hanwell said. “It was a one-day event first, and then a two-day event and now it’s a three-day event kicking off on Friday night.
MetroHealth board fires CEO Akram Boutros over more than $1.9 million in unapproved bonuses
CLEVELAND, Ohio — MetroHealth President and CEO Akram Boutros, who had led the hospital system for nearly 10 years, was fired Monday night by the Board of Trustees, saying Boutros had given himself more than $1.9 million in unauthorized bonuses. The hospital system announced the firing in a statement...
Outside members of Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Conviction Integrity Unit resign over years of inactivity
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Five community members resigned Monday from the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office’s team that reviews potential wrongful convictions, citing the unit’s prolonged inactivity. Retired Cleveland Municipal Court Judge Ron Adrine, civil rights attorney James Hardiman, the Rev. Tony Minor, Cleveland State University Professor Patricia Falk...
Guardians’ catcher options and a Hall of Fame ballot breakdown: Podcast
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Guardians are down to a pair of rookie catchers on their roster after Luke Maile was non-tendered on Friday. On Monday’s show, Paul Hoynes and Joe Noga break down Cleveland’s options behind the plate for 2023. They also dive into the Hall of Fame ballot, and speculate on who could be the next faces elected to Cooperstown.
Opening of Brooklyn’s new Memphis Avenue bridge delayed
BROOKLYN, Ohio -- Cuyahoga County recently announced that the Memphis Avenue bridge replacement project, originally scheduled for completion next month, won’t be finished until the end of January. Mayor Katie Gallagher said she’s recently experienced weeks of news about project delays, beginning with construction of a new city hall/police...
Wolstein Center has been a money-eating monster. New CSU arena is needed – Terry Pluto
CLEVELAND, Ohio – I walked into the Wolstein Center Friday night to catch a little Cleveland State basketball and talk with CSU athletic director Scott Garrett. My first thought entering the building is what I usually think – this was a bad idea when it was built 31 years ago and it’s even worse now.
State officials approve $767k payout for wrongfully convicted Cleveland man who spent 28 years in prison
COLUMBUS, Ohio – State officials have approved a six-figure payment to a Cleveland man who spent 28 years in prison for a murder a judge found he didn’t commit. The state controlling board, a panel of governor’s office officials and state legislators, approved a $767,44 payment to Charles Jackson on Monday afternoon.
Kent offers free ice skating downtown through Feb. 26, 2023
KENT, Ohio – Kent Skates, the city’s outdoor seasonal ice rink, is open for the season in downtown Kent. Ice rink admission and skate rental is free, according to the Kent Skates website. The rink will be open through Feb. 26, 2023. Hours are Wednesday-Sundays from 11 a.m....
Cleveland set to add MLS NEXT Pro soccer team in 2025
CLEVELAND, Ohio – An MLS NEXT Pro men’s soccer team is coming to Cleveland in 2025. Team name, color, crest and parent club were not announced, though Cleveland Soccer Group officials are holding a press conference this afternoon to formally introduce the team. Updated coverage: Cleveland’s new MLS...
Cleveland’s new MLS NEXT Pro men’s soccer team gets a raucous, passionate welcome from city officials
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cleveland will field an MLS NEXT Pro men’s soccer team beginning in 2025, and if the emotion behind Monday’s announcement is any indication, the day can’t get here soon enough. What resembled more of a pep rally than a press conference to announce...
