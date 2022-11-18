ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Participatory budgeting takes democracy beyond elections: Ashley Burgess and Jonathan Welle

By Guest Columnist, cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cleveland.com

Richmond Heights School Board President Nneka Slade Jackson to receive Black school educators award in Washington

RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Richmond Heights Board of Education President Nneka Slade Jackson will be honored by the National Alliance of Black School Educators (NABSE) at its annual convention to be held Dec. 3 in Washington, D.C. During the convention, to be held at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center, the organization will also be celebrating its 50th anniversary.
RICHMOND HEIGHTS, OH
Cleveland.com

Northeast Ohio snow totals for Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022

CLEVELAND, Ohio — It certainly wasn’t Buffalo-like, but this weekend’s lake-effect snow storm did drop a decent amount of snow on some areas of Northeast Ohio. The lake-effect is fickle, and this time the eastern suburbs of Cleveland recorded the highest amounts. The most recent totals from the National Weather Service show Lyndhurst with 8.5 inches as of 9:17 a.m. Sunday. Richmond Heights had 7.8 inches as of 9:21 a.m.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Medina’s Candlelight Walk was an engaging experience this year

MEDINA, Ohio -- The weather was definitely winter-like this past weekend as Main Street Medina and the city hosted the annual Candlelight Walk, kicking off the holiday season. “It’s grown and grown every year,” Mayor Dennis Hanwell said. “It was a one-day event first, and then a two-day event and now it’s a three-day event kicking off on Friday night.
MEDINA, OH
Cleveland.com

Outside members of Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Conviction Integrity Unit resign over years of inactivity

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Five community members resigned Monday from the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office’s team that reviews potential wrongful convictions, citing the unit’s prolonged inactivity. Retired Cleveland Municipal Court Judge Ron Adrine, civil rights attorney James Hardiman, the Rev. Tony Minor, Cleveland State University Professor Patricia Falk...
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
Cleveland.com

Opening of Brooklyn’s new Memphis Avenue bridge delayed

BROOKLYN, Ohio -- Cuyahoga County recently announced that the Memphis Avenue bridge replacement project, originally scheduled for completion next month, won’t be finished until the end of January. Mayor Katie Gallagher said she’s recently experienced weeks of news about project delays, beginning with construction of a new city hall/police...
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland set to add MLS NEXT Pro soccer team in 2025

CLEVELAND, Ohio – An MLS NEXT Pro men’s soccer team is coming to Cleveland in 2025. Team name, color, crest and parent club were not announced, though Cleveland Soccer Group officials are holding a press conference this afternoon to formally introduce the team. Updated coverage: Cleveland’s new MLS...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
93K+
Followers
88K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy