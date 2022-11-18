Participatory budgeting takes democracy beyond elections: Ashley Burgess and Jonathan Welle

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Guardians are down to a pair of rookie catchers on their roster after Luke Maile was non-tendered on Friday. On Monday’s show, Paul Hoynes and Joe Noga break down Cleveland’s options behind the plate for 2023. They also dive into the Hall of Fame ballot, and speculate on who could be the next faces elected to Cooperstown.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 16 HOURS AGO