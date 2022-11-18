Read full article on original website
OBITUARY: Naomi ‘Joyce’ Hilliard DePriest
Mrs. Naomi “Joyce” Hilliard DePriest, age 89, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee went to be with the Lord Friday, November 18, 2022. She was born in Bemis, TN to the late Gilbert and Louise Cox Hilliard. Mrs. DePriest taught music and other subjects at East Nashville Christian School. She then...
OBITUARY: Rev. Dr. F. Murray Mathis
Rev. Dr. F. Murray Mathis, age 83 of Murfreesboro, TN, went to meet his Lord and Savior, his beloved wife Loretta and daughter Esther on Thursday, November 17, 2022. A native of Rossville, GA, he was the son of the late Lee and Florence Estell Pitts Mathis. Dr. Mathis was...
OBITUARY: Edward Glynn VanHuss
Edward Glynn VanHuss of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Thursday, November 17, 2022, he was 73 years old. He was born in Fayetteville NC. He was preceded in death by his, parents, Carl William VanHuss and Evelyn Katherine Cromeens; brother Larry VanHuss, and sister, Janice Haines. Mr. VanHuss was a...
OBITUARY: Brenda Duncan Jordan
Brenda Duncan Jordan, age 78, of Smyrna, TN passed away peacefully on November 13th, 2022, after a long battle with cancer. She was surrounded by her family and loved ones. Brenda grew up in Dickson and Nashville, lived in Franklin for over 40 years, and lived in Smyrna for the last 4 years with her husband, John, and daughter, Cristin. John and Brenda had been together for about 62 years and married for 59 ½ years.
OBITUARY: Judith Ann ‘Suzy’ Brown
Judith Ann ”Suzy” Brown of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Friday, November 11, 2022, she was 67 years old. She was 67 years old. Born September 14, 1955, in Detroit, MI., her family migrated to Nicholasville, KY where she lived her younger years before settling in Florida in 1983.
OBITUARY: Priscilla Dean Northcutt
Priscilla Dean Northcutt, age 81 of Murfreesboro formerly of Blue Springs MO passed away on Tuesday, November 15, 2022. She was a native of Flora, IL and was preceded in death by her husband, William Northcutt, daughter, Keri Penrod, parents, William Frank Wood and Maxine Haycock Wood; sister, Pamela Tungate and brother-in-law, Randy Tungate.
Photo of the Week: November 21, 2022
Each week, we will bring you a photo of the week, showcasing the sights of Rutherford County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event, or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.
OBITUARY: Horace Eugene Wilson
Horace Eugene Wilson, age 57, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away at his home on Saturday, November 12, 2022. He was a retired over the road truck driver. Mr. Wilson was preceded in death by his father, Noah Fred Wilson; brothers, Timothy Fred and David Earl Wilson. He is survived by...
MISSING PERSON: Eleni Kassa Reported Missing on November 18
UPDATE 11-21-2022 – Eleni Kassa is still missing. Detectives are actively searching for her. The tag on the Dodge Charger she could possibly be traveling in was ran in Ohio, but it wasn’t from a traffic stop. Kassa’s phone and personal car were still at her Murfreesboro apartment when detectives checked on Friday. If you have any information about her whereabouts, please call Det. Julia Cox at 629 201 5514.
OBITUARY: Holly Marie Sain-Pearson
Holly Marie Sain-Pearson of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Monday, November 14, 2022, she was 50 years old. She is survived by her husband, James Christian Pearson; children, James Zachary Pearson, Madison Lee Pearson, and beloved dog Hank; parents, Sonia Christian Sain and David Russell Sain (Karen); sister, Jessica Sain Leech and husband Jeffrey; and nieces and nephew, Mylan Elizabeth Leech, Austin Marie Leech, William Douglas Leech, and Anslee Dell Leech.
OBITUARY: John Mitchum ‘Mitch’ Gilley Sr.
John Mitchum ‘Mitch’ Gilley Sr. was born to the late John William Gilley and Virginia Lorene Pitts on November 13, 1953. Mitch as he was known by family and friends was a lifelong resident of Rutherford County. Mitch began his career at Parthenon Metal Works in 1977. He was blessed to have gained numerous friends during his employment there. He retired in 2007 after 30 years of service.
Your Guide to Christmas in Middle Tennessee: 2022 Christmas Tree Lightings
Here is a list of Christmas tree lightings throughout Middle Tennessee. Please join the Town of Smyrna for our annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony on Tuesday, Nov. 22nd, from 6:00PM – 8:00PM. This year we’ll be at a new location, the Downtown Train Depot, to kick off the festivities....
Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend
Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Rutherford County!. Friday, November 18 to Sunday, November 20, various times. Fountains Winterfest is back and better than ever for its 6th annual season starting Friday, November 18! The organizers hope you will make plans to join them for a magical time creating memories that will last a lifetime! Stay tuned to their social media pages for special events happening throughout the season. They will see you on the ice!
6 Live Shows to Check out this Week- November 21, 2022
One of the many benefits of living in Middle Tennessee is the availability of live music (hello, Music City!). So, get out of the house and check out these 6 live music shows taking place this week: November 21 -November 27, 2022. 1Christmas 4 Kids Concert. Monday, November 21, 7...
Elle King, Jimmie Allen & Rachel Smith to Host Nashville NYE Event
CBS Presents NEW YEAR’S EVE LIVE: NASHVILLE’S BIG BASH, hosted by country music stars and GRAMMY®-nominated artists Jimmie Allen and Elle King and ENTERTAINMENT TONIGHT’s Rachel Smith. The celebration to ring in the New Year will air LIVE from Music City, Friday, Dec. 31 (8:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT, 10:30 PM-1:30 AM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*
4 Places to Get a Photo Taken with Santa
Here are a few opportunities to get your child’s photo taken with Santa Claus this holiday season– before he needs back to the North Pole to deliver gifts. Saturday, November 19, 2022 from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. A visit with Santa is a special time for children....
Nashville Symphony and Chorus Celebrate the Season with Handel’s Messiah at the Schermerhorn
Conductor Aram Demirjian, soprano Yulia Van Doren, mezzo-soprano Sofia Selowsky, tenor Matthew White and bass David Crawford join the Orchestra for a holiday tradition. A Music City holiday tradition returns to the Schermerhorn Symphony Center as Knoxville Symphony Orchestra conductor Aram Demirjian makes his debut with the Nashville Symphony and Chorus for three performances of George Frideric Handel’s Messiah, December 8, 9 and 11. Tickets are available now at nashvillesymphony.org/messiah.
Blue Raiders Dominate FAU Owls
Middle Tennessee football started red hot on offense, jumping out to a three-score first half lead that powered the Blue Raiders the rest of the night, winning 49-21 over FAU on Saturday night in Johnny “Red” Floyd Stadium. The Blue Raiders (6-5, 3-4 C-USA) posted 400 total yards...
TRAFFIC 11-18-23,2022
To subscribe to the TDOT-REGION-3-LANE-CLOSURES list, send an email to LISTSERV@LISTSERV.TN.GOV. and type subscribe TDOT-REGION-3-LANE-CLOSURES in the message body. To unsubscribe from the TDOT-REGION-3-LANE-CLOSURES list, send an email to LISTSERV@LISTSERV.TN.GOV. and type unsubscribe TDOT-REGION-3-LANE-CLOSURES in the message body. DAVIDSON COUNTY I-24 The grading, drainage, construction of a retaining wall, signal...
Sheriff’s Department Deputy Nathan Smith Selected as Exchange Club Officer of the Year
Deputy Nathan Smith was honored Wednesday as the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office’s Officer of the Year for the Exchange Club. Club President Melissa Wright presented the award during the Exchange Club meeting. Smith earned the award for saving the life of a gunshot wound victim Aug. 14 at...
