Person with knowledge says World Cup organizers will ban sale of all beer with alcohol at the eight stadiums in Qatar

Related
World Cup ticketing app problem delays fans at England-Iran
Barred from stadiums at home, Iran women travel to World Cup
FIFA blocks 'Love' detail on Belgium's World Cup jersey
Lewandowski and Poland ready to face Mexico at World Cup
Saudi Arabia beats Argentina 2-1 in one of the greatest World Cup upsets ever.
Brazil getting ready to dance at the World Cup
Relaxed Messi determined to savor 'likely' final World Cup
Top US diplomat criticizes FIFA armband threat at World Cup
Iran goalkeeper clashes heads with teammate at World Cup
Bellingham scores, gets serenaded in his World Cup debut
USA must adjust if they are to blunt England’s attack for 90 minutes
South China city locks down district in 'zero-COVID' fight
Leader Telegram
Of the dozens of newspapers being printed in Eau Claire in the mid-1800s, two stood the test of time. The newspaper business was fiercely competitive in those days. Many efforts failed; however, the Eau Claire Leader and the Eau Claire Daily Telegram survived. W. H. Lamb began the Eau Claire Leader in April 1881. At the time, the newspaper had a daily circulation of 300. The Leader was sold to William K. Atkinson in 1885. This morning paper grew to a circulation of 3,000 by 1889. In 1896, the Leader moved into a building at 407 South Barstow Street where it remained until 1912, when the Leader and the Telegram merged. The evening Eau Claire Daily Telegram was started in 1894 by William Irvine of Chippewa Falls. W. P. Welch and A. J. Rich purchased the Telegram in August 1895. Later, W. P. Welch, G. A. Bary and Charles Fiske incorporated the paper into the Telegram Publishing Co. The Leader and Daily Telegram merged into the Eau Claire Press Company in 1912 under the Company’s first president, C. W. Fiske. The two papers were published from the same building at 405 South Barstow Street until moving to a new and larger facility at 701 South Farwell Street. Ancestors of the Atkinson and Graaskamp families founded the Eau Claire Press Company and merged the two existing local papers: the Eau Claire Leader and the Daily Telegram. The Company's initial focus centered around the printing and publishing of these two local papers. On June 8, 1970, the two papers were merged into the afternoon Leader-Telegram. After 130 years of ownership by the Atkinson and Graaskamp families, APG purchased the Leader-Telegram in June 2018.https://www.leadertelegram.com
Comments / 0