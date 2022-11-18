Read full article on original website
Related
WJLA
Md. siblings give away bake sale funds to victims of Gaithersburg condo explosion
FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Cupcakes connected two Maryland counties this week. Ahead of Giving Tuesday next week, 7News wants to tell you about two siblings in Frederick County who held a bake sale and raised hundreds of dollars for the victims of the Gaithersburg condo explosion in Montgomery County.
Howard County Resident Comes Home To Herd Of Horses In Backyard
An Ellicott City resident got quite the surprise after arriving home to find several donkeys and miniature horses in their backyard, authorities say. Howard County authorities say that the resident called for assistance after noticing the new additions, as they did not belong to them. Officers were able to arrive...
Police In Prince George's County Seek Killer After Missing Teen Girl's Skeletal Remains Located
Police in Maryland are attempting to identify the killer of a teen girl whose skeletal remains were found after she was reported missing earlier this year in Prince George’s County. Rosa Diaz-Santos, 17, of Greenbelt, was last seen on the morning of Thursday, Sept. 22 on her way to...
WJLA
1 person found dead inside Fairfax County home after 2-alarm fire
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — One person is dead after a second alarm fire at a Fairfax County home late Monday night. Just before 11 p.m., the Fairfax County Fire/Rescue said one occupant was unaccounted for when crews arrived at the 6600 block of Pine Road in the Lincolnia area of Fairfax County.
WJLA
Car stuck in 8-foot sinkhole at Bowie intersection: Officials
BOWIE, Md. (7News) — Crews are working to free a car from an eight-foot sinkhole in Old Town Bowie, Md. The sinkhole was discovered at the intersection of Duckettown Road and Maple Avenue, according to the Washington Suburban Sanitary Commission (WSSC). The Bowie Police Department tweeted about the incident...
WJLA
3 injured after car crashes into medicinal marijuana store in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY (7News) — Three people are hospitalized after a car drove into a medical marijuana store in Montgomery County on Monday, Montgomery County Fire and Rescue said. The crash was reported at Bloom Medicinal Marijuana store located at 11530 Middlebrook Road in Germantown, Md., police said. WATCH crews...
WJLA
36th Annual Winter Festival of Lights set to begin in Prince George's County
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — The 36th Annual Prince George's County Winter Festival of Lights is set to begin on Nov. 25. This award-winning light show will be held at Watkins Regional Park in Upper Marlboro, Md. A new optional horse-drawn carriage ride will bring people through the...
Accused drunk driver charged in deadly, wrong-way interstate crash in Anne Arundel County
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Maryland State Police (MSP said a driver who was drunk and heading the wrong way on Interstate 97 caused a crash that involved several vehicles and killed a man Saturday morning. Troopers said the wreck happened on Interstate 97 at Route 32 around 12:45 a.m. Three cars […]
WJLA
Missing 17-year-old Md. girl's remains ID'd; death ruled as homicide
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Prince George's Police are looking for suspects in relation to a murder of a 17-year-old girl in Takoma Park.. The girl was identified as Rosa Diaz-Santos of Greenbelt, Md, according to PGPD. Her skeletal remains were reportedly found on Nov. 15, near the 1600 block Drexel Street. After investigating, police were able to determine the manner of death was a homicide.
Coastal Maryland armed carjacking leads to arrest of four teenagers and 12-year-old
Ocean City Police arrested four teenagers and a 12-year-old in connection to an armed carjacking that occurred during the early morning hours on Nov. 12, 2022.
WJLA
What to know about fall leaf collection in the District
WASHINGTON (7News) — The cold and windy weather means a lot of those beautiful leaves you’ve seen this fall are now on the ground. Leaves are falling and starting to pile up across the DMV, so how do you make sure your sidewalk stays leaf free, especially before the holidays?
WJLA
Food & Friends to give over 4K Thanksgiving meals to those with life-challenging illnesses
WASHINGTON (7News) — Just days before Thanksgiving, one kitchen is already seeing a flurry of activity. A crew full of volunteers is working with the staff at the nonprofit, preparing turkeys and meals. A proud Washington D.C. tradition continues this Thanksgiving, as Food & Friends’ staff and volunteers prepare complete holiday meals for adults and children in the Washington D.C. region facing HIV/AIDS, cancer, and other life-challenging illnesses.
Man found in Maryland condominium explosion died by suicide, police say
GAITHERSBURG, Md. — An explosion that rocked a Maryland condominium on Wednesday was set off by a man whose aim was to die by suicide, authorities said Friday. Authorities identified the man as Juan Pablo Marshall Quizon, 36, of Gaithersburg, The Washington Post reported. At least 14 people were injured, with 10 of them hospitalized, according to the newspaper. The explosion, which erupted at 8:40 a.m. EST, destroyed nine units in a Potomac Oaks Condominium building.
String of fast food restaurant break-ins on York Road
WMAR-2 News is following a string of apparent burglaries along York Road in North Baltimore. All of the locations are fast food establishments.
WUSA
2 cars swallowed by sinkhole, as nearby home flooded in Bowie
Crews are working to repair a large sinkhole in Bowie Monday. An 8-foot sinkhole opened up in an intersection before dawn after a water main burst underground.
Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers to open 10+ locations in Baltimore area
The Louisiana-based fast-food restaurant Raising Cane's has announced that it hopes to open at least 10 stores in the Baltimore area in the next two years.
NBC Washington
Condo Owner's Suicide Caused Gaithersburg Building Explosion: Police
An explosion that ripped through two condo buildings in Gaithersburg, Maryland, and left at least 10 people injured was the act of a man who died by suicide, Montgomery County police said Friday. A medical examiner identified a body search crews found in the rubble on Thursday as Juan Pablo...
Laurel man charged after gun goes off in Arundel Mills food court
A Laurel man has been arrested after a gun went off at the Arundel Mills Mall food court last month, causing chaos and prompting the mall's evacuation on a Saturday afternoon.
14-year-old arrested after attempting to break into cars in Severn
Police in Anne Arundel County have arrested a 14-year-old for attempting to break into cars Monday morning. After he was caught, the 14-year-old dropped a loaded a firearm.
WJLA
DC police ramp up patrols near LGBTQ establishments after deadly Colorado shooting
WASHINGTON (7News) — D.C. Police are increasing patrols around LGBTQ establishments in the District following a deadly shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs over the weekend. There are currently no known threats to any D.C. businesses, police said. The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) released the following statement on...
Comments / 0