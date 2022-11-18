ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anne Arundel County, MD

WJLA

1 person found dead inside Fairfax County home after 2-alarm fire

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — One person is dead after a second alarm fire at a Fairfax County home late Monday night. Just before 11 p.m., the Fairfax County Fire/Rescue said one occupant was unaccounted for when crews arrived at the 6600 block of Pine Road in the Lincolnia area of Fairfax County.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WJLA

Car stuck in 8-foot sinkhole at Bowie intersection: Officials

BOWIE, Md. (7News) — Crews are working to free a car from an eight-foot sinkhole in Old Town Bowie, Md. The sinkhole was discovered at the intersection of Duckettown Road and Maple Avenue, according to the Washington Suburban Sanitary Commission (WSSC). The Bowie Police Department tweeted about the incident...
BOWIE, MD
WJLA

Missing 17-year-old Md. girl's remains ID'd; death ruled as homicide

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Prince George's Police are looking for suspects in relation to a murder of a 17-year-old girl in Takoma Park.. The girl was identified as Rosa Diaz-Santos of Greenbelt, Md, according to PGPD. Her skeletal remains were reportedly found on Nov. 15, near the 1600 block Drexel Street. After investigating, police were able to determine the manner of death was a homicide.
TAKOMA PARK, MD
WJLA

What to know about fall leaf collection in the District

WASHINGTON (7News) — The cold and windy weather means a lot of those beautiful leaves you’ve seen this fall are now on the ground. Leaves are falling and starting to pile up across the DMV, so how do you make sure your sidewalk stays leaf free, especially before the holidays?
WASHINGTON, DC
WJLA

Food & Friends to give over 4K Thanksgiving meals to those with life-challenging illnesses

WASHINGTON (7News) — Just days before Thanksgiving, one kitchen is already seeing a flurry of activity. A crew full of volunteers is working with the staff at the nonprofit, preparing turkeys and meals. A proud Washington D.C. tradition continues this Thanksgiving, as Food & Friends’ staff and volunteers prepare complete holiday meals for adults and children in the Washington D.C. region facing HIV/AIDS, cancer, and other life-challenging illnesses.
WASHINGTON, DC
WSOC Charlotte

Man found in Maryland condominium explosion died by suicide, police say

GAITHERSBURG, Md. — An explosion that rocked a Maryland condominium on Wednesday was set off by a man whose aim was to die by suicide, authorities said Friday. Authorities identified the man as Juan Pablo Marshall Quizon, 36, of Gaithersburg, The Washington Post reported. At least 14 people were injured, with 10 of them hospitalized, according to the newspaper. The explosion, which erupted at 8:40 a.m. EST, destroyed nine units in a Potomac Oaks Condominium building.
GAITHERSBURG, MD

