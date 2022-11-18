ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 0

Related
WJLA

DC Weather: Dry conditions Tuesday with temps in the mid-50s

WASHINGTON (7News) — Skies will remain clear overnight allowing for wake-up readings in the 20s and lower 30s Tuesday morning. The Thanksgiving travel week will feature dry conditions Tuesday through Thursday. Temperatures will also moderate into the 50s by midweek. Our next weather maker will bring a chance for...
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy