WJLA
Safeway Feast of Sharing returns to DC to give away thousands of Thanksgiving meals
WASHINGTON (7News) — Safeway Feast of Sharing is returning to Washington, D.C. On Wednesday, Safeway, Events DC and community partners will hold the event in person for the first time since 2019. 7News will be in attendance. Each year the organization gives a Thanksgiving meal to thousands of D.C....
WJLA
DC police ramp up patrols near LGBTQ establishments after deadly Colorado shooting
WASHINGTON (7News) — D.C. Police are increasing patrols around LGBTQ establishments in the District following a deadly shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs over the weekend. There are currently no known threats to any D.C. businesses, police said. The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) released the following statement on...
WJLA
DC Weather: Dry conditions Tuesday with temps in the mid-50s
WASHINGTON (7News) — Skies will remain clear overnight allowing for wake-up readings in the 20s and lower 30s Tuesday morning. The Thanksgiving travel week will feature dry conditions Tuesday through Thursday. Temperatures will also moderate into the 50s by midweek. Our next weather maker will bring a chance for...
WJLA
'Is it an A-F grading system?' VBOE rejects Youngkin's school accountability proposal
RICHMOND, Va. (7News) -- The Virginia Board of Education did not give Governor Glenn Youngkin’s administration the green light in moving forward with a new school accountability system on Thursday by way of emergency rulemaking through the Virginia Department of Education (VDOE). This has been a priority of Governor...
WJLA
Online sports gambling in Maryland begins trial before going live Wednesday
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — For the first time ever, you can legally bet on sports online in Maryland. It’s part of a test ahead of the full launch Wednesday. 7News On Your Side has the details and an offer of help for those who get in too deep.
WJLA
DC Weather: sunny start to the weekend will turn cold, windy; rainy Thanksgiving possible
WASHINGTON (7NEWS) — Plan for a nice mix of sun and clouds Saturday with high temperatures reaching the middle 40s for most neighborhoods. Make sure to bundle up for the Montgomery County Thanksgiving Parade!. Mainly clear skies overnight along with increasing gusty winds will usher in even colder air...
WJLA
DC Weather: After coldest morning of the season, Monday temps to reach upper 40s
WASHINGTON (7News) — Bundle up Monday morning! You are waking up to the coldest morning of the season with temperatures in the teens and 20s! Plan for abundant sunshine Monday with high temperatures climbing into the mid to upper 40s. The Thanksgiving travel week will feature dry conditions Monday...
