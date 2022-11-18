ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Crockpot Meatballs: Holiday Appetizer Or A Game Day Treat

Crockpot MeatballsVictor Protasio / Food Stylist: Emily Nabors Hall / Prop Stylist: Kathleen Varner. With the holidays approaching it's time to break out the recipes and this one is a winner! These Crockpot Meatballs have only 3 ingredients and can be a delicious holiday appetizer, or a game day treat. They can also be an easy dinner idea, paired with rice, mashed potatoes or a green vegetable and you have a complete meal. Crockpot Meatballs take little time to prepare, 3 ingredients and it all goes into your crockpot, also known as a slow cooker. Check out the interesting history of where this popular recipe originated.
Wendy's Releases Festive Frosty Flavor for the Holidays

Wendy’s is bringing joy to the world with a new menu addition ahead of the holiday season. The chain announced that peppermint would be the chains first-ever holiday Frosty flavor. "Wendy's is helping to make the most wonderful time of the year even sweeter by introducing an all-new Peppermint...
Easy Corn Casserole Is a Savory Thanksgiving Side Dish

Corn casserole is a savory side dish that only takes about 5 minutes to prep, which makes it a perfect addition to any meal. Our family enjoys it year-round, but it is a great option for holiday meals as well. If you're looking for the perfect side dish to take to your family's Thanksgiving celebration, give this corn casserole a try!
Aldi Just Dropped a Festive New Snack That's Nearly Identical to This Fan-Favorite Trader Joe's Item

Peppermint season is here, the most refreshing time of year! Sweet candy canes, warm peppermint mochas, desserts sprinkled with crunchy, minty pieces — it’s all so delicious. And this year, Aldi has a new festive snack for our peppermint-loving hearts, which is surprisingly similar to a Trader Joe’s treat from 2020. Stop by the nut aisle to try the Choceur Candy Cane Chocolate Covered Almonds at Aldi, which are roasted almonds dipped in dark and white chocolate, with bits of crushed candy cane inside. It’s the perfect savory-sweet treat, which Instagram user @aldi.mademedoit loved. “These literally fell from heaven and landed in...
The Meaning Of Redbirds At Christmas

Redbirds–also known as northern cardinals–often appear as popular images in holiday decor. Their inquisitive beaks and lively red colors make them eye-catching additions to Christmas cards and ornaments, but how the birds became associated with the holiday season is a more mysterious story. That tale begins with the color red, a hue with many Christmastime connections, and includes the winter season, the habits of cardinals, and the symbolism that has developed around them over centuries.
KFC's Limited-Edition Holiday Buckets Are Back Along with a New $5 Deal

Fried chickens have a lot to celebrate this month. First, the return of Culver's Buffalo chicken tenders, and now Kentucky Fried Chicken is debuting a new lineup of its own fried favorites. The fast food giant is bringing back limited edition buckets and a few new deals for the holiday season.
Get a Dozen of Krispy Kreme's New Thanksgiving Donuts for $1

Thanksgiving isn't celebrated enough. Why reserve stuffing and pumpkin pie for just one day a year? You shouldn't, and Krispy Kreme agrees. The donut chain is releasing an entire lineup inspired by your favorite holiday pies so that you can enjoy them before November 24. The launch comes in four...
10 Groceries To Buy When You’re Broke

If you're on a budget, your diet doesn't need to be solely based on eating ramen noodles for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Find: Unplug These Appliances That Hike Up Your Electricity BillImportant: If...
When to start thawing your turkey ahead of Thanksgiving

With Thanksgiving coming up next week, News4JAX is tackling all of your turkey questions. One question is when to start thawing your turkey. Depending on the size of your turkey, you might need to start thawing it as early as this weekend. A 16- to 20-pound bird needs four to five days in the fridge to fully thaw. But if you’re having a smaller crowd, an 8- to 12-pound turkey can go into the fridge on Monday. You essentially need to account for one day per 4 pounds.
Lay's Has a New Sweet & Salty Holiday Snack That Sounds Delicious

You know how after you've eaten too many holiday sweets, you need something salty to break up the monotony of it? Well, this year, you can get your sweet and salty tastes in a single bite courtesy of Lay's Sweet & Salty Dipped Clusters, which are now available for the 2022 Holiday season, according to Brand Eating.

