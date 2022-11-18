ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russia hit energy infrastructure, 'military targets' in Ukraine -Russian media

Nov 18 (Reuters) - Russia's defence ministry said on Friday that its strikes in Ukraine on Thursday were aimed at military and energy infrastructure, Russian news agencies reported.

In its daily briefing, it said that it used long-range weapons to hit defence and industrial targets, including "missile manufacturing facilities".

About 10 million people have been left without power since the strikes, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in a Thursday evening video address, adding that authorities in some places ordered forced emergency blackouts.

