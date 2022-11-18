PEORIA (25 News Now) - Tuesday starts cold, with temperatures in the 20s out the door. The good news is that mostly sunny skies and light southerly winds will warm temperatures back above average, into the low 50s this afternoon. Further warming, into the mid to upper 50s is on tap for tomorrow. Something to be “thankful” for after the cold air this past weekend!

PEORIA, IL ・ 3 HOURS AGO