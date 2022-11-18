Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
25newsnow.com
50s return today!
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Tuesday starts cold, with temperatures in the 20s out the door. The good news is that mostly sunny skies and light southerly winds will warm temperatures back above average, into the low 50s this afternoon. Further warming, into the mid to upper 50s is on tap for tomorrow. Something to be “thankful” for after the cold air this past weekend!
25newsnow.com
Cold and windy this weekend
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Our cold snap continues through the weekend as subfreezing conditions remain until Sunday afternoon. It’ll be a gusty weekend, with gusts up to 35-40 miles per hour. Wind chill values will reach the single digits Saturday morning, but some warmth will quickly return early next week.
25newsnow.com
Festival of Lights Parade continues despite single digit wind chills
PEORIA (25 News Now) - This year’s Parade of Lights went off without a hitch despite the freezing cold temperatures. With wind chills in the single digits, thousands of families bundled up with hot cocoa and blankets as they watched the parade make its way down the two-mile stretch of East Washington Street.
25newsnow.com
Over 16 cents down: Gas price average falls around Peoria
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The average price of gas around Peoria has fallen 16.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.95 per gallon, according to GasBuddy’s 148 Peoria station survey. This makes prices around the River City 33.1 cents per gallon lower than a month ago...
videtteonline.com
Bloomington precedes the feast with 44th annual Turkey Trot Thursday
The Bloomington Parks and Recreation Department is holding its 44th-annual Turkey Trot Fun Run/Walk on Thursday. The Thanksgiving tradition will feature a kid’s half-mile run, a three-mile run and a one-and-a-half-mile walk. The kid’s half-mile run is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m., followed by the three-mile run at...
25newsnow.com
‘Team Tessa’ blood drives underway to build up supplies during the holidays
(25 News Now) - Dunlap’s “Team Tessa” is encouraging people throughout Central Illinois to donate blood during the holidays when blood supplies are low. Tessa Sutton, who’s 16, is the team’s inspiration. She’s been fighting Osteosarcoma for more than a year. Tessa, a Dunlap...
25newsnow.com
Downtown library closed, Portion of Downtown Peoria under boil order after water company fixes water main break
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A portion of Downtown Peoria is under a boil order after Illinois American Water repaired a water main break that began sometime Saturday night. Impacted customers were contacted by phone about the order, which affects about 65 customers in the immediate area. The Peoria Public...
1470 WMBD
Home likely destroyed after early morning blaze in Washington
WASHINGTON, Ill. — An investigation continues in the wake of a devastating fire in one Washington, Illinois neighborhood. Local fire officials say it happened just before 8:40 a.m. Friday morning at a home on Walnut Street. They indicated the people occupying the home managed to get to safety in...
25newsnow.com
Train fair stops at ICC Sunday
EAST PEORIA (25 News Now) - Model train enthusiasts and die-hard hobbyists were able to come together at Illinois Central College to share in their passion for the craft. The train fair had all types of train cars for sale and on display. Some of the vendors were selling original...
3 Great Seafood Places in Illinois
If you live in Illinois and you also happen to love seafood, here is a list of three amazing seafood spots that are well-known for serving tasty food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
25newsnow.com
2 pieces of apparatus soon to be put back into service as Peoria Fire Department announces change in operations
PEORIA (25 News Now) - 2 vital pieces of fire apparatus are set to be put back into service in Peoria, starting January 1. Peoria Fire Chief Shawn Sollberger says Engine 11 will be put back into service at Station 11 at 1025 W. Florence - the second council district. He says the center part of Peoria has been missing a necessary water supply for over 20 years.
Central Illinois Proud
Section of City of Washington under boil order
WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A substantial section of Washington is under a boil order alert after the city’s water treatment plant began to malfunction Monday morning. Below is a map of the areas affected by this malfunction. Due to chlorine levels dropping outside of regulated limits, residents within...
wcbu.org
Health officials, hospitals request limited visits during flu season
The Peoria City/County Health Department and the Tazewell County Health Department are asking the public to “voluntarily limit hospital visits” with flu season showing an unexpected spike. According to a news release, OSF HealthCare Saint Francis Medical Center, UnityPoint Health’s Methodist, Proctor, and Pekin campuses, Hopedale Medical Complex...
meanwhilebackinpeoria.com
Meanwhile, Back In Peoria’s Past - This Week: The Apollo Theatre
The Apollo Theatre is the oldest theatre in Peoria. It opened its doors in 1914 and it shut down in 1958. Part of the theatre was torn down to make room for…wait for it…a parking lot!. In 1988 what was left of The Apollo Theatre was refurbished and...
25newsnow.com
UPDATE: Peoria County Courthouse closed amid continued water main repairs
UPDATE: The Peoria County Courthouse will be closed Monday as repairs continue on a broken water main in downtown Peoria. In an official release, all court hearings scheduled for Monday will be rescheduled. The Peoria County Circuit Clerk’s Office will send affected parties a notice of the rescheduled court hearing by both physical mail and email. As of now, the courthouse is scheduled to reopen Tuesday.
Central Illinois Proud
Washington looks back at resiliency following tornado 9 years ago
WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Nine years ago Thursday, an EF-4 tornado tore through Washington and left behind devastating damage. Now, the community is looking back at its path to rebuilding. “My son who was home from college saw the tornado through the kitchen window and said we need to...
WATCH: Peoria vs. Morris high school football
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Watch the Nov. 19, 2022, Peoria vs. Morris high school football game, presented by Clutch Sports Media. This story will be updated with the full game shortly.
Central Illinois Proud
East Peoria prepares for the Parade of Lights
EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The City of East Peoria is preparing for the 38th Annual Parade of Lights Saturday. The Parade will feature about 30 floats, including the return of the U.S.S. East Peoria. East Peoria Public Relations Coordinator Jill Peterson called the parade a staple of East...
25newsnow.com
25 Sports High School Monday - November 21, 2022
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The high school boys basketball season tipped off Monday in Illinois. In the Intercity Tournament, Normal U-High gets a big win over Normal Community 67-59, and Bloomington Central Catholic edges Bloomington 70-66. In the Brimfield Turkey Tournament, Brimfield’s Scott Carlson back on the sidelines after...
1470 WMBD
Chief: New Special Response Team vehicle on the way
PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria Police Chief Eric Echevarria says a new vehicle for the department’s Special Response Team is one step closer to being on the streets here. Echevarria says he and other staff went to Massachusetts last week where the new armored SRT vehicle is being made, kicked the tires, and took it for a test drive.
