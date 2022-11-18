If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Some dogs are much, much chattier than others, which is bad news for pet parents who live close to others or need peace and quiet in the home. But training can be expensive and shock collars seem like an extreme solution. That’s where the Metsoo Anti-Barking Device swoops in to save the day. According to pet parents, this training aid really works and doesn’t need to shock your dog to let him know that barking is a no-no. The Metsoo Anti-Barking...

25 DAYS AGO