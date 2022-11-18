Read full article on original website
animalfair.com
Thanksgiving and Pets! Have a safe Turkey Day!
Every Thanksgiving, we humans are faced with worries as big as the feast. Will we survive another visit from our in-laws? Will your favorite football team stop breaking our hearts and win a game on Thanksgiving? One thing that should not be on our mind, however, is whether our pets are at risk this holiday. These tips will help keep your pet safe this Thanksgiving. Unfortunately, we do not have any tips to prevent your uncle from getting drunk and passing out in your yard.
A Pet Parent’s Guide to Making Your Dog a “Plate” on Thanksgiving
While we're well-aware that most dogs should eat dog food — and dog food only — pet parents across the country are already anticipating making their pups a "plate" on Thanksgiving. There's nothing more satisfying than letting your dog in on the fun, and watching their face as they're presented with a heaping plate of people food.
tripsavvy.com
Fuzzy and JetBlue Partner up to Make Pet Travel Less Stressful
Calling all pet parents! JetBlue and Fuzzy are pairing up to make traveling with your pet a little bit easier—beyond the furry-friendly skies. Yes, one of America's favorite airlines will now have your back when it comes to supporting your four-legged flight companions once you reach your destination by offering an exclusive membership to Fuzzy, a digital pet health service.
Thousands of Pet Parents Agree This Anti-Barking Device ‘Works Wonders’ & It Doesn't Use Shocks Train Your Dog
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Some dogs are much, much chattier than others, which is bad news for pet parents who live close to others or need peace and quiet in the home. But training can be expensive and shock collars seem like an extreme solution. That’s where the Metsoo Anti-Barking Device swoops in to save the day. According to pet parents, this training aid really works and doesn’t need to shock your dog to let him know that barking is a no-no. The Metsoo Anti-Barking...
Adoptable Pet Pals: Meet Garbanzo!
In partnership with the SPCA of Texas, NewsRadio 1080 KRLD brings you ‘Adoptable Pet Pals,’ a weekly feature to introduce you to animals that are ready for adoption.
Featured pets — Nov. 19
AVAILABLE FOR ADOPTION THIS WEEK are Jack, a male beagle, and Snickers, a female cat. Jack is a typical beagle; he loves to follow his nose. For most of Jack’s life, he was a working dog. When he would no longer hunt, his owner decided to relinquish him to the shelter. Jack has had limited interactions with people outside his previous family and can be a little shy when meeting knew people. Jack is still transitioning to indoor life, and we hope his next family shows him what it means to be a companion pet.
dailypaws.com
After Being Rescued From a Filthy Puppy Mill, Lolly the Poodle Mix Is Helping Dogs Recover From Fear, Trauma
Without help from canine health and behavior experts, Lolly the poodle mix would've never been able to find a forever home after she was rescued from deplorable conditions in an Iowa breeding facility. Lolly was one of the 500 dogs the ASPCA and the Animal Rescue League of Iowa saved...
Reminder: Keep Your Dog Safe From Coyotes in the Winter
During the late winter months, you may see an uptick in coyote sightings. These omnivores breed during January and February and, consequently, tend to be more aggressive in this timeframe. Coyotes are also known for not discriminating against seemingly uninhabitable living areas; they like the city just as much as they like the woods.
Cat throwing up food after eating: Vet's guide to causes and treatment
If you’ve ever wondered why your cat is throwing up food after eating, you definitely aren’t alone. Cats are secretive animals that often try to hide any signs of illness, but vomiting after eating is definitely one to watch. While some causes aren’t a concern, others are –...
Best dry cat food 2022: premium kibble for your feline friends
Look no further for the best dry cat food than our detailed roundup of some top nutritious and tasty kibble for your kitty
Away from home? How to make sure your pets are well cared for
One of the most difficult parts of planning a trip is finding great pet care when your dog or cat can't go with you. Options include hiring a professional pet sitter to come into your home once or twice a day, boarding your pet in a pet sitter's home, leaving pets at a boarding kennel or veterinary clinic or swapping pet care with a trustworthy neighbor or friend. All have pros and cons. Here's what to consider.
pethelpful.com
Couple's Story of Rescuing Senior German Shepherd Makes Us So Happy
There are many dogs available for adoption across the United States. Because of this plethora of dogs without homes, it can be difficult for some dogs to find people interested in adopting them, such as disabled dogs or elderly dogs, because their care can be expensive and complex. One couple decided to take on one of the more challenging dogs in this wonderful story.
Maurice and more pets up for adoption in Phoenix-area shelters this week
Every year, approximately 6.5 million companion animals enter shelters nationwide, according to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. Of those, about 3.3 million are dogs and 3.2 million are cats. Each week, The Arizona Republic highlights a handful of the many pets up for adoption at...
CVAS: Meet Hope and Trey, pets of the week
Meet Hope and Trey, this week’s CVAS pets of the week. These are just two of the amazing animals residing at area animal shelters. Cumberland Valley Animal Shelter has many adorable pets looking for forever homes. While Hope and Trey would like to meet you, check out all the other adorable animals available for adoption also. Go to this Animal Shelter link to see all their residents.
womansday.com
Why Do Cats Knead? Vets Explain the Reasons Behind the Behavior
If you're a cat owner, you are likely familiar with the feline habit known as kneading. It's also sometimes referred to as "making biscuits," because of the visual similarities to a baker prepping bread dough. If you aren't a cat lover, you might be wondering: What is cat kneading?. Basically,...
More pets = less vets | Veterinarian shortage leading to longer wait times
OHIO, USA — It's a problem many pet parents know well - the long wait at the vet. And right now across the country there are more pets, but fewer vets. All across the country, including in northwest Ohio, communities are facing a dilemma. "Essentially, we don't have enough...
thesprucepets.com
9 Best Kicker Toys for Cats for 2022
We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Kicker toys are among the best toys for cats because they engage your cat’s natural predatory instincts to grab, hold and kick their prey.
19 top-rated products to keep your cat healthy and thriving, according to vets and our testing
When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. The health of a cat is closely intertwined with its quality of life. The more enrichment cats have day to day, the more physically and mentally resilient they are likely to be year after year. Enrichment encompasses the opportunities they have to practice natural, instinctive behaviors like hunting, chasing, and scratching.
CVAS: Meet Norland and Lily, pets of the week
Meet Norland and Lily, this week’s CVAS pets of the week. These are just two of the amazing animals residing at area animal shelters. Cumberland Valley Animal Shelter has many adorable pets looking for forever homes. While Norland and Lily would like to meet you, check out all the other adorable animals available for adoption also. Go to this Animal Shelter link to see all their residents.
notabully.org
How To Walk a Dog That’s Stronger Than You (Answered By Dog Trainer)
NotABully.org is reader-supported. We may earn a small commission through products purchased using links on this page. Walking a dog is a non-negotiable part of dog ownership. Most dog owners walk their dogs as a fun activity to do together, plus it’s a great form of exercise for you and your dog! Even dog owners with fenced-in yards often opt to walk their dogs either at the park or around the neighborhood when the weather is nice. Not only is this beneficial exercise, but it’s a great time to decompress in nature.
