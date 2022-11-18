Morning Briefing: City avoids federal takeover of Rikers Island for now; struggling New Yorkers weigh in on housing changes

Read full article on original website
Hate Crime Attack on SubwayBronxVoiceManhattan, NY
2-year-old and Father Found Dead in Apartment: Baby Starves to Death After Dad Dies of a Heart Attackjustpene50New York City, NY
NYC Bag Lady Worth Millions as Historic Building Prompts Startling DiscoverySharee B.New York City, NY
Move over, NYC - this New Jersey eatery was named one of the top 5 pizza places in AmericaEllen EastwoodJersey City, NJ
This Day in History: November 21William Saint ValNew York City, NY
NY1
State approves 36 marijuana retail dispensary licenses
New York state's Cannabis Control Board approved its first set of marijuana retail dispensary licenses at a meeting Monday morning, marking a major step toward creating a market for legal marijuana in New York. Thirty-six businesses and nonprofits across New York were approved for licenses, the state's Office of Cannabis...
The Point: DOC Commissioner Louis Molina on fixing Rikers Island
New York City Department of Correction Commissioner Louis Molina has gotten a reprieve after a federal judge gave him more time to fix the problems at Rikers Island. But will he be able to?The PointMayor Eric Adams rejected the idea of calling in a receiver to fix Rikers, saying it's up to the city to handle it. Now it's up to Molina to prove the mayor right. Watch Marcia Kramer's full interview with DOC Commissioner Molina in the video player above, or click here. Your PointWe spoke with two men who have spent time on Rikers and say there are plenty of things that need attention. Exclamation PointIn a bonus conversation exclusively on CBS News New York, DOC Commissioner Molina responds to former Rikers inmates' concerns about the jail and how inmates are treated. "The Point with Marcia Kramer" airs every Sunday at 11:30 a.m. on CBS2, right after "Face the Nation." Then turn to CBS News New York at noon for an extended conversation in the "Exclamation Point."
bronx.com
NYC DOE Teacher, Grace Seddio Dimaio, 53, Arrested
On Friday, November 18, 2022, at approximately 1509 hours, the following 53-year-old female on-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 122nd Precinct in Queens. Arrested:. Grace Seddio Dimaio. NYC DOE Teacher. Charges:. petty larceny. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges are merely accusations...
HipHopDX.com
Jim Jones Explains Why New York Hip Hop Has Been 'In Last Place' For Years
Jim Jones has offered an explanation as to why New York City Hip Hop hasn’t been at the forefront when it comes to regional sounds. During a visit to Maino’s Kitchen Talk The Podcast, the Dipset Capo reflected on New York City’s positioning in the rap game and how the attitude of the city has also hurt it as well. According to Jones, New Yorkers have the mentality of always wanting to be the best and not working with others.
NY1
Adams, NYPD denounce hate after threat to synagogue
Mayor Eric Adams condemned antisemitism and other forms of hate at a news conference on Monday, three days after law enforcement officials derailed an alleged plot by two men to attack a synagogue and harm Jewish people in Manhattan. Surrounded by NYPD top brass and leaders from the Jewish community...
rooseveltislanddaily.news
Glass Half Empty in Still Depopulated NYC Office Towers
The latest figures on office occupancy dashed hopes that the number of workers in New York’s still-lagging business districts would increase as summer turned to fall. The Kastle Systems tracker of average weekday office occupancy in the region has been stuck at 47% for weeks. The share of workers showing up on an average weekday in Manhattan offices is believed to be a little higher, with the Partnership for New York City’s survey of large employers in September showing that 49% of office workers were at their desks.
NYCHA is NYC’s worst landlord | Our Opinion
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The holiday season is starting. While most New Yorkers are planning their Thanksgiving menu, many residents of New York City Housing Authority (NYCHA) developments – Mariner’s Harbor Houses in particular – are left wondering if they will be able to cook dinner. Residents...
Lyft drivers spread the Gospel with ride-hailing ministries
NEW YORK — (AP) — One is an ordained pastor in Brooklyn, the other a single mother and children’s book author in New Jersey. Both drive for Lyft. Both share the word of God as roving preachers. Pastor Kenneth Drayton and Tomika Reid try to inspire passengers...
lawfem.com
Corporate Lawyer Salary in New York City
A corporate lawyer in New York City earns an average of $156K per year. While this figure may be high, it is lower than the national average. This is because the city is not nearly as large as other large cities, making it harder to find jobs in the area. There are some areas of the city where the need for corporate attorneys is greater than others. Below are a few cities that offer positions for corporate lawyers.
manhattanda.org
D.A. Bragg Charges Associates Of “Own Every Dollar” Criminal Enterprise with String of Gunpoint Robberies in Upper Manhattan
Charges Follow 90-Count Indictment Against 10 OED Members in August. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin L. Bragg, Jr., and New York City Police Commissioner Keechant L. Sewell today announced an indictment against seven associates of the Own Every Dollar (“O.E.D.”) criminal enterprise. The defendants are charged in a New York State Supreme Court indictment with Conspiracy, Robbery, and Criminal Possession of a Weapon, among other charges, for a string of gunpoint robberies from March 2021 until October 2022. Six of the defendants are being charged for the first time in the ongoing investigation, following a 90-count indictment against 10 O.E.D. members in August 2022. The indictment alleges that the defendants collectively orchestrated six different robberies in Upper Manhattan and used social media to scout and target victims wearing expensive jewelry and other accessories. The investigation was conducted in parallel with the Southern District of New York. [1]
DOC commissioner blames de Blasio for Rikers Island troubles
NEW YORK -- Just a day after a federal judge gave the Adams administration more time to fix the problems on Rikers Island, CBS2 questioned the city correction commissioner to find out how he's going to fix things.He sat down with political reporter Marcia Kramer for a recording of CBS2's Sunday talk show "The Point."In an administration that rarely blames problems on others, there was a stunning charge from correction commissioner Louis Molina about the problems at Rikers Island: blame Bill de Blasio."The former administration made some decisions that critically hurt the agency, just to...
Brooklyn man allegedly shot, killed ‘kind and compassionate’ visitor to NYC
BUSHWICK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A Brooklyn man was indicted on Friday on murder charges in connection with the shooting death of a man visiting New York City, authorities said. Ethan Williams, a 20-year-old college student, was fatally shot while sitting on a stoop in Bushwick on Oct. 24, 2020, Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez said. […]
NYPD lieutenant who nearly died of COVID wins fight for disability pension
An NYPD lieutenant who nearly lost his life battling a COVID-19 infection he caught on the job has won his fight to retire with a disability pension. Lt. Yvan Pierre-Louis retired from the Police Department last Tuesday, closing out a 32-year career. Pierre-Louis is one of about 10 officers of different ranks who came down with very serious cases of COVID during the early days of the pandemic. ...
bronx.com
MTA Activates First Bus Lane Enforcement Cameras In The Bronx
The Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) today announced that it has activated automated bus lane enforcement cameras on two bus routes in the Bronx, the Bx12 and Bx41, and the Bx19 will be activated in the coming days. This rollout is part of a recent announcement made in October of equipping...
New York YIMBY
NYCHA Announces Development Team for Sack Wern Houses Rehabilitation Project in Soundview, The Bronx
The New York City Housing Authority (NYCHA) has selected Asland Capital Partners, Breaking Ground, Douglaston Development, and SLM Architecture to complete a major rehabilitation project at Sack Wern Houses, a seven-building complex in the Soundview section of The Bronx. Constructed in 1941, the complex sits between Seward and Lafayette Avenue,...
Tenants rally at Bronx building with 131 open violations
NEW YORK -- A group of tenants in a Bronx apartment building say they are living in horrific conditions, but they're hoping strength in numbers will bring changes.CBS2's Nick Caloway reports the building in the Mount Hope neighborhood has a long history of hazardous conditions.Outside of 124 East 176th St., tenants rallied in the cold for better living conditions."With rats, mold, mice, cockroaches, no hot water, no heat -- is that what you call good conditions in the western world?" tenant Corine Ombongo Golden said.Golden invited CBS2 into her chilly fourth floor apartment, which she says, even on a cold...
Hate Crime Attack on Subway
MANHATTAN - A trio of attackers screamed “Asian Pig” as they beat and stomped on a couple on the Times Square subway shuttle. Cops say the attackers demanded the victims’ seats on the train before spewing hate and beating the subway riders.
Man gets 8 years for stabbing Lower East Side laundromat worker: Manhattan DA
LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man was sentenced Thursday to eight years in prison for stabbing a Lower East Side laundromat worker, officials said. Dwight Williams, now 59, complained that his clothes weren’t drying correctly at the Delancy Street laundromat in July of 2021, officials said. The victim told Williams to add more […]
MTA survey offers riders the chance to win $100 pre-paid cash gift card
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Looking for some extra cash to help out with your holiday shopping?. The MTA is offering riders the chance to win a $100 pre-paid cash gift card for participating in the agency’s latest customer survey. On Monday, the MTA announced that launch of its Fall...
77-year-old NYC robbed inside NYC apartment building, thrown to the ground
NEW YORK, NY – A 77-year-old woman was forcefully robbed as she entered her apartment building near the intersection of Kossuth Avenue and East Mosholu Parkway North in the Bronx Friday morning. According to the NYPD, the suspect approached the elderly woman and forcibly grabbed her purse before fleeing. At this time, police have not made any arrests but have released surveillance video from inside the apartment building lobby. That video shows the man grabbing the woman’s purse which was in her hand. The man pulled the purse, yanking the woman violently to the ground. She was treated for minor The post 77-year-old NYC robbed inside NYC apartment building, thrown to the ground appeared first on Shore News Network.
