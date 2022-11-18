ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Police: Man critically injured after being struck by vehicle in the Bronx

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago

A 47-year-old man is fighting for his life after he was hit by a 29-year-old driver in Kingsbridge Heights Thursday afternoon.

Police say the crash happened on Bailey and Heath avenues. The 29-year-old man behind the wheel of a Honda Accord hit the victim as he was riding his bike, according to the NYPD.

The driver then attempted to leave the scene, but crashed into a tree on Fordham Road and Sedgwick Avenue.

The driver was later taken into custody and has charges pending at this hour.

