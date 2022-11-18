Read full article on original website
Popcorn Lovers Need to Check this Tinley Park Pop Corn Shop Out
Do you love popcorn? If the answer is yes then I have got the perfect location for the absolute best popcorn. The name is Popus Gourmet Popcorn in Tinley Park. The location is located in an adorable family-friendly area near the train station off of South St.
Thrillist
A Fan-Favorite Lay's Flavor Is Back in Stores for a Limited Time
Lay's is bringing back a chip flavor that could either excite or upset you, depending on whether you live in the Chicago area. No, we're not talking Italian beef or ketchup-free hot dogs here. Instead, the purveyor of salty snacks is resurrecting its beloved Deep Dish Pizza flavor. The flavor...
laportecounty.life
Patrick’s Grille provides more than a meal to Michigan City
Patrick’s Grille was founded to offer excellent dining to the people of Michigan City, but the people behind the restaurant provide much more than that. Owner Patrick Wilkins and General Manager Julie Krause both believe in giving back to the community that has been so welcoming to them, and now their biggest charity activity is right around the corner.
laportecounty.life
10 Fun Things To Do in Northwest Indiana this weekend, November 24 – 27
Between celebrating what to be thankful for and ringing in the coming Christmas season, Northwest Indiana has an activity for anyone and everyone in the Region! Start your Christmas shopping early at local businesses, get to know your community during winter festivals, and maybe catch sight of Santa!. Take a...
947wls.com
Chevy Chase will recreate ‘National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation’ in Morton Grove next week
Remember this iconic scene from, “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation”? Well, you can see Chevy Chase do it in person in a Chicago suburb next week…. On Tuesday, November 29th at 5 PM at the Morton Grove Raising Cane’s the comedic actor will reprise his Clark Griswald role and recreate the scene where Clark lights up his decorations!
thelansingjournal.com
The Northwest Indiana Symphony Orchestra presents Holiday Pops concert December 7–9
MUNSTER, Ind. (November 21, 2022) — The Northwest Indiana Symphony and conductor Kirk Muspratt will present their annual “Holiday Pops,” with three performances: Wednesday, December 7; Thursday, December 8; and Friday, December 9 — all at 7:30 pm at the Auditorium at Living Hope Church in Merrillville, Indiana. The concert will also feature the return of the Northwest Indiana Symphony Chorus.
panoramanow.com
Festival Of Lights – Michigan City
The Annual Festival of Holiday Lights begins on the first Saturday in December 3rd 2022 from 4:30 – 6:00 pm at Millennium Park (Where Santa Will Be) Washington Park, Michigan City, Indiana and the Snowflake parade after the Tree Lighting. Santa will be present to meet and greet children as vehicles safely drive through at a safe distance.
Eater
Chicagoans Waited in 16-Degree Cold For These Cookies
The temperatures were as icy as 16 degrees on Saturday, but that didn’t stop customers outside Levain Bakery in West Loop from forming a line at 5 a.m. before sunrise and three hours before the store would open for the very first time. Levain is a New York operation...
947wls.com
What stores are actually open on Thanksgiving??
It happens… we forget to buy that one thing we needed for Thanksgiving dinner!. So what’s actually opened on Thursday’s holiday?. NBC 5 Chicago released a full list of stores you can still go to when everything else is closed. Here are some highlights…. Big Lots. Cermak...
947wls.com
These Two Chicago Restaurants are two of the Best New Restaurants in the U.S.
Esquire released its annual list of the Best New Restaurants in America. And two Chicago restaurants landed in this exclusive list of 40…. Dubbing it, “Chicago’s most talked-about diner,” Kasama landed in the 7-spot on the list. From breakfast to dinner, there are unique and delicious Filipino dishes served all day.
thelansingjournal.com
Angel and Betsy Lopez first to marry in Ford Hangar – photos
LANSING, Ill. (November 21, 2022) – As a dating couple, Betsy Wagner lived in Homewood while her boyfriend Angel Lopez lived in Highland, Indiana. When visiting each other, the pair would often drive on Glenwood Lansing Road past the Ford Hangar in Lansing. Intrigued by the building’s history and vintage feel, the couple started calling the Village of Lansing to inquire about hosting their wedding there.
thelansingjournal.com
Wednesday: Bright and pleasant
LANSING, Ill. (November 22, 2022) – Wednesday promises to be sunny and warm in Lansing, reaching 54 degrees by 2 p.m. Current conditions, the four-hour forecast, and the five-day forecast are presented below. (On mobile, only three hours and three days are shown.) Details are continuously updated throughout the day:
Abandoned Indiana Sports Facility Worth $1 Million Was Never Finished
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. In the middle of a field in Gary, Indiana is a million-dollar football stadium and tennis building whose construction was never finished. The field currently has a decaying set of concrete bleachers, an extremely old scoreboard, and even light fixtures for night games standing unused.
Forest Park Review
Revisiting Sawa’s Old Warsaw, a Broadview classic
Since 1973, hungry folks clamoring for cabbage rolls, kielbasa and pierogi have been following the glittering lights to Sawa’s Old Warsaw, 9200 W Cermak Rd. in Broadview. Carry-out saved the buffet-based business during the pandemic and now the iconic restaurant is battling back to pre-pandemic business levels. Founder and...
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Hammond revives plans for Pulaski Park pool
Hammond's Pulaski Park may be getting a new pool, after all. Last spring, Mayor Tom McDermott Jr. said he'd decided not to rebuild the park's swimming pool, due in part to Crossroads YMCA's plans to put an outdoor waterpark at its new facility at the former Woodmar Mall site. But now, McDermott says First District council member Mark Kalwinski has agreed to let a million dollars in gaming revenue be used for the pool project, to add to the roughly $2 million remaining in leftover bond proceeds.
Amazon van drives into small creek in Frankfort
CHICAGO (CBS) – The driver of an Amazon delivery van was taken to a hospital after she drove over a small bridge into a creek in south suburban Frankfort on Tuesday.The van driver was out doing deliveries and drove into the creek in the 800 block of Ironwood Drive, according to the Frankfort Fire Department.Only the driver was in the van. Fire crews got her out of the truck and she was taken to an area hospital.Crews were still on scene midday Tuesday to clean up from the crash. Chopper 2 saw the van still on its side in the creek. Oil from the truck spilled into the creek and environmental crews were out to clean as well.The fire department said it did not know how the crash occurred and the cause is being investigated.
Morton Arboretum Illumination: Tree lights open for 2022 holiday season in Lisle
It's a spectacular experience with brand new colorful light features to enjoy this year.
Chevy Chase to Recreate Moment from ‘National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation' at Suburban Raising Cane's
The real Clark Griswold himself is coming to the suburbs to get residents into the holiday spirit. Paying homage to a famous scene from National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation, Chevy Chase will reprise his role as Clark Griswold to plug in the holiday lights display at the Raising Cane's in Morton Grove, located at 6881 West Dempster Street.
multihousingnews.com
JVM Realty Acquires Property in Chicago Suburb
Fiduciary Real Estate Development was the previous owner of the firm’s latest Midwest acquisition, which is 45 minutes from downtown Chicago. JVM Realty Corp. has expanded its multifamily portfolio in suburban Chicago with the acquisition of a recently built community in Romeoville, Ill. JVM acquired Seasons at Romeoville from Fiduciary Real Estate Development Inc. for an undisclosed price. The seller was represented by JLL’s Wick Kirby, Amanda Friant and Kevin Girard.
