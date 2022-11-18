ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 1

Related
MyStateline.com

Snow flurries possible Friday night and Saturday

It’s hard to believe that we had record warmth just 24 hours ago, doesn’t it? Many people went to bed while it still felt like early fall and woke up to winter! Temperatures at 2PM Friday afternoon were nearly 40° cooler than they were just 24 hours prior, before the strong cold front came through.
Boston 25 News WFXT

Weather Alert Friday night- Saturday morning

Tropical moisture will be swept up the east coast of the US Friday. Although Veteran’s Day will start dry with increasing clouds here in New England, Friday afternoon will turn wet and windy. Plan for tropical downpours and gusty winds between Friday night and Saturday morning. Although 1″ rainfall wouldn’t typically cause flooding issues, we could see problems where storm drains are clogged by leaves. Clear the drains on your street ahead of the storm.
WBBJ

Cold Front Brings Showers This Weekend, But Next Weekend’s Front Brings Major Cold

Weather Update – Saturday, November 5, 2022 – 4:30 PM. We started off with a wet and windy morning today but since then, showers have moved out of area area. A thick layer of clouds still remain with wind speeds in the teens but those should both taper off overnight. That will leave us partly clear to mostly clear skies and calmer wind speeds. Lows are expected to drop into the 40’s as the cold front passes. Don’t forget, daylight savings ends on Sunday at 2:00 in the morning, so set those clocks back an hour before you go to bed.
CBS Boston

First snow flakes of season coming late Tuesday into Wednesday

By Terry Eliasen, WBZ-TV Meteorologist, Executive Weather ProducerBOSTON -- Are you ready?This coming week will certainly be a shock to the system. The majority of folks living in southern New England will not see temperatures 50 degrees or higher for a least another week, perhaps even longer. For reference, we haven't had a stretch that cold since late February into early March! That's more than 250 days!And then there's the snow. The last accumulating snowfall for most of us was back on March 12. And, while we are not forecasting a snow accumulation for everyone this week, the storm late...
MAINE STATE
CBS Sacramento

First winter storm of the season to arrive in the valley around noon Tuesday

We're seeing a storm system across the northwest and some clouds are making their way across Central California.On Tuesday, the weather will be dry around 8 a.m. or so. But then by the mid-morning to the lunch hour, the rain will come into the valley from the west. Some of it will be locally heavy, and then become snow up in the higher elevations of the Sierra. Cold air will bring the snow level down to about 5,000 feet Tuesday afternoon, and then Tuesday night, down to about 3,500 feet -- that's where there will be accumulating snow in the...
TODAY.com

First storm of winter season takes aim at Northeast

The first storm of the season is taking aim at the Northeast on Wednesday, bringing a dangerous mix of rain, sleet and snow. TODAY’s Dylan Dreyer tracks the storm system.Nov. 16, 2022.
ESPN Sioux Falls

No Time To Defrost Icy Car Windows? Try This.

You're pressed for time. There's no time to let the defroster melt the ice from your windshield and your plastic ice scraper couldn't cut through a wet paper bag. What now?. There's a hack that I learned a few years ago that easily and quickly melts away ice and all you will need are some items that you probably have around the house.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
News 12

STORM WATCH: Wind gusts, periods of rain into Saturday; thunderstorms possible

NOW AND NEW: Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Steve Teeling says overnight, there will be periods of rain and it will turn windy. Some wind gusts will be between 40-50 mph, especially along the shoreline. A thunderstorm is also possible with lows only in the low-60s. Saturday will be rainy up until 9 a.m., then becoming mostly sunny and staying windy. Very mild with highs around 70 degrees.
AccuWeather

Looming storm could deliver snow from New Mexico to Maine this week

The first widespread snowfall of the season east of the Rockies could occur this week and cover a 2,000-mile stretch of the United States, AccuWeather forecasters say. Soon after a colder weather pattern more typical of December develops over much of the United States, at least one storm with snow will gather moisture over the southern Rockies and Plains, travel northeastward through the Heartland and eventually reach the Northeast this week, AccuWeather meteorologists say.
INDIANA STATE
CBS Boston

Snow? First flakes of season possible next week so get ready for winter

By Terry Eliasen, WBZ-TV Meteorologist, Executive Weather Producer BOSTON -  WINTER IS COMING.I hear you, I hear you, kind of a dramatic headline and rather obvious as well. This, for me, is the saddest weekend of the entire year. It's time to put the patio furniture away for the winter. Typically, I bring it in when we turn the clocks back, but the weather has been so mild, I figured why not stretch it out a bit longer. Well, the time has come. We are in for a BIG change. Saturday will likely be the sixth...
BOSTON, MA
Outsider.com

Southern US States Face Severe Storm Risks as Snow Moves In

A strong storm system is ushering in winter weather across the United States that week with some of the southern states expected to see accumulating snowfalls. Additionally, some of these areas expecting marked snowfalls are facing severe storm conditions. Especially as an arctic chill flies in with the accumulations. Weather...

Comments / 0

Community Policy