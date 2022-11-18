ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Moderate drought conditions remain in our area

There was no change in the drought status in the Lake Cumberland area in the most recent data from the U.S. Drought Index. Russell and the surrounding counties, for the most part, remain in a moderate drought, except for a small portion of northern Adair County and northwestern Casey County, which are in a severe drought.
ADAIR COUNTY, KY

