Men’s Soccer: Ohio State’s season comes to a close with 6-5 loss in penalty kicks to No. 12 UNC GreensboroThe LanternGreensboro, NC
Football: 5 takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 43-30 win over MarylandThe LanternColumbus, OH
19-Year-Old Ohio Woman Texts Friend, "Open the Door". According to the Friend, She Never ArrivedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: Burnside’s first collegiate goal becomes source of confidence for BuckeyesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 5 Ohio State drops second in a row, falls 3-2 to IndianaThe LanternColumbus, OH
landgrantholyland.com
BOOOOM!! Four-star athlete Garett Stover commits to Ohio State
Rivalry Week is finally here, and the Buckeyes are gearing up for their biggest game of the season. The ‘Shoe will be full Saturday when Ohio State plays host to Michigan, and most of the college football landscape will have their eyes on the game. ESPN, FOX, and many other media outlets will be setting up shop in Columbus Saturday, but they will not be the only ones making the trek to Ohio Stadium this weekend.
Look: Ohio State Has Message For Fans About Michigan Game
Ohio State and Michigan are set to play in one of the most heated rivalries in all of sports this weekend with a B1G East title on the line. Ahead of Saturday's showdown, the Buckeyes shared a press release with fans, calling for Ohio State fans to "be the best fans in the land with our rivals from the north coming into Columbus and Ohio Stadium."
landgrantholyland.com
Grumpy Old Buckeye: Ohio State at Maryland
Some games just naturally make me grumpier than others. Saturday’s 43-30 win over Maryland was one of those games because it was closer than it should have been for a variety of reasons. Most of those reasons were self-inflicted, while others involved the opponents suddenly playing so far over their heads that their noses will bleed for a week to 10 days.
Ryan Day Announces Notable Change For Michigan Week
Ohio State coach Ryan Day is making a notable change for Michigan Week. The Buckeyes lost to the Wolverines last year, getting dominated up front by Jim Harbaugh's squad. They'll look to avenge that loss this year. Ohio State's head coach is making a notable change for Michigan Week this...
landgrantholyland.com
Silver Bullets Podcast: Maryland Rewind and Michigan Preview
Ohio State’s win at Maryland was a bit stressful, but in the end the Buckeyes did enough to get the job done on a day when other favored teams needed late scores to win — or didn’t survive at all. We dive into all the good and bad of Ohio State’s 43-30 win in College Park. Hopefully the team will be a lot more focused and amped up for an iteration of The Game between a pair of unbeaten top-five teams. We look back at our picks to click and our score predictions to see how reality stacked up against our imaginations, too.
Eleven Warriors
Four Remaining Storylines Surrounding Ohio State's 2023 Recruiting Class One Month Before the Early Signing Period
We’re officially one month from the start of the Early Signing Period. Despite so little time remaining in the current cycle, there are still plenty of storylines surrounding Ohio State’s 2023 recruiting class. A good chunk of them could find some clarity this week with the most important game on the Buckeyes’ schedule looming and arguably the most important recruiting weekend.
Ohio State Hosting Major Quarterback Recruit On Saturday
This weekend's game against Michigan will be a major recruiting opportunity for Ohio State. The Buckeyes will host a number of major prospects, including, according to reports, a four-star quarterback committed elsewhere. Pierre (S.D.) T.F. Riggs quarterback Lincoln Kienholz will reportedly be in Columbus this weekend. Kienholz has been committed...
landgrantholyland.com
Column: Emeka Egbuka, nice to see you again; other positives from Maryland
Wow, that was an ugly game. But a win is a win, right? That means the Buckeyes must have done at least one thing better than Maryland! In my eyes, they did a few things more successfully. I believe there are a good amount of positive takeaways from the game, which makes me feel more confident for The Game.
landgrantholyland.com
You’re Nuts: Who does Ohio State need to have a big game in order to beat TTUN?
Everybody knows that one of the best parts of being a sports fan is debating and dissecting the most (and least) important questions in the sporting world with your friends. So, we’re bringing that to the pages of LGHL with our favorite head-to-head column: You’re Nuts. In You’re...
landgrantholyland.com
Film Review: Ohio State finds a run game in Dallan Hayden, defense came up big late in win at Maryland
There was one goal on Ohio State’s road trip to Maryland, and that was to leave the game with a win. The Buckeyes accomplished that goal, winning 43-30 against the Terrapins in a game where Ohio State just never pulled away. Maryland’s coach Mike Locksley talked about his four...
Jim Harbaugh Addresses 'Third Base' Comments He Made About Ryan Day Last Year
Ohio State and Michigan are both undefeated heading into "The Game" for the first time since 2006. Ranked No. 2 and No. 3 in the College Football Playoff rankings, respectively, the Buckeyes and Wolverines are preparing for a historical clash in Columbus on Saturday. Michigan coach Jim ...
landgrantholyland.com
Ohio State women’s basketball jumps again in AP Poll, now No. 4
The Ohio State women’s basketball team didn’t play a marquee opponent in the second week of the NCAA season. After a closer-than-expected result against the Ohio University Bobcats and blowing out McNeese State, the Buckeyes moved higher up the weekly Associated Press poll. The Scarlet and Gray are now the No. 4 ranked team in the country.
Jim Harbaugh Makes His Opinion On Ohio State Very Clear
Last year Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines finally knocked off mighty Ohio State for the first time in his tenure. But The Game gets renewed this Saturday, and Harbaugh has made his thoughts on it very clear. Speaking to the media on Monday, Harbaugh made it clear that the...
Look: Big Ten Coach Calls Out Ohio State Over Rules Change
Purdue still has an opportunity to win the Big Ten West and face Ohio State or Michigan for the conference crown. If the Boilermakers don't punch a ticket to the Big Ten Championship Game, head coach Jeff Brohm would want to commence the recruiting process immediately. However, per Nick Kosko...
Urban Meyer Reveals If Ohio State Wants 'Revenge' Saturday
Ohio State and Michigan will meet next Saturday with everything on the line. The second-ranked Buckeyes and third-ranked Wolverines, both 11-0, will be playing for the Big Ten East title and a berth in the conference championship game. The winner will also have an inside track to a spot in the College Football Playoff.
ESPN’s ‘College GameDay’ Reveals Michigan-Ohio State in Columbus as Week 13 Site
ESPN will be live from the one of the biggest games of the year.
landgrantholyland.com
Three things from Ohio State’s 88-77 loss to San Diego St. at the Maui Invitational
In the quarterfinals of the 2022 Maui Invitational tournament, the Ohio State men’s basketball team just flat-out lost to a better team. The No. 17 San Diego State Aztecs handed the Buckeyes their first loss of the season Xx-Xx on Monday night, but — call me a homer — I think that there were actually quite a few positives to take away from the game.
landgrantholyland.com
Does the Ohio State-Michigan spread feel right?
The Game we have all been waiting for has finally arrived. Coming into the year, we thought there was a very legitimate chance that Ohio State and Michigan both came into the season finale sitting at 11-0. The Wolverines played one of the easiest schedules in all of college football, and we felt pretty good about the Buckeyes’ chances of surviving their biggest tests against Notre Dame and Penn State. While it wasn’t pretty for either team in Week 12, both programs indeed come into this final contest of the regular season undefeated, setting up the Game of the Century Pt. II.
landgrantholyland.com
Ohio State sophomore Taylor Thierry is working to open up more on and off the court
Tactics to motivate people are as numerous and diverse as people themselves. Littered across bookshops and online markets are coaches, business people, and anyone with the time and internet connection to write a book who’ve all shared their spin on how they get people moving. Ohio State starting sophomore...
What To Watch: Buckeyes open Maui Invitational against No. 17 San Diego State
The Ohio State men’s basketball team will play three games in three days in the Maui Invitational in Hawaii, beginning with tonight’s first-round match-up against No. 17 San Diego State (9 p.m., ESPN2). The games are played at the Lahaina Civic Center in Maui. The Buckeyes (3-0) opened...
