

landgrantholyland.com

BOOOOM!! Four-star athlete Garett Stover commits to Ohio State

Rivalry Week is finally here, and the Buckeyes are gearing up for their biggest game of the season. The ‘Shoe will be full Saturday when Ohio State plays host to Michigan, and most of the college football landscape will have their eyes on the game. ESPN, FOX, and many other media outlets will be setting up shop in Columbus Saturday, but they will not be the only ones making the trek to Ohio Stadium this weekend.

The Spun

Look: Ohio State Has Message For Fans About Michigan Game

Ohio State and Michigan are set to play in one of the most heated rivalries in all of sports this weekend with a B1G East title on the line. Ahead of Saturday's showdown, the Buckeyes shared a press release with fans, calling for Ohio State fans to "be the best fans in the land with our rivals from the north coming into Columbus and Ohio Stadium."

landgrantholyland.com

Grumpy Old Buckeye: Ohio State at Maryland

Some games just naturally make me grumpier than others. Saturday’s 43-30 win over Maryland was one of those games because it was closer than it should have been for a variety of reasons. Most of those reasons were self-inflicted, while others involved the opponents suddenly playing so far over their heads that their noses will bleed for a week to 10 days.

The Spun

Ryan Day Announces Notable Change For Michigan Week

Ohio State coach Ryan Day is making a notable change for Michigan Week. The Buckeyes lost to the Wolverines last year, getting dominated up front by Jim Harbaugh's squad. They'll look to avenge that loss this year. Ohio State's head coach is making a notable change for Michigan Week this...

landgrantholyland.com

Silver Bullets Podcast: Maryland Rewind and Michigan Preview

Ohio State’s win at Maryland was a bit stressful, but in the end the Buckeyes did enough to get the job done on a day when other favored teams needed late scores to win — or didn’t survive at all. We dive into all the good and bad of Ohio State’s 43-30 win in College Park. Hopefully the team will be a lot more focused and amped up for an iteration of The Game between a pair of unbeaten top-five teams. We look back at our picks to click and our score predictions to see how reality stacked up against our imaginations, too.

Eleven Warriors

Four Remaining Storylines Surrounding Ohio State's 2023 Recruiting Class One Month Before the Early Signing Period

We’re officially one month from the start of the Early Signing Period. Despite so little time remaining in the current cycle, there are still plenty of storylines surrounding Ohio State’s 2023 recruiting class. A good chunk of them could find some clarity this week with the most important game on the Buckeyes’ schedule looming and arguably the most important recruiting weekend.

The Spun

Ohio State Hosting Major Quarterback Recruit On Saturday

This weekend's game against Michigan will be a major recruiting opportunity for Ohio State. The Buckeyes will host a number of major prospects, including, according to reports, a four-star quarterback committed elsewhere. Pierre (S.D.) T.F. Riggs quarterback Lincoln Kienholz will reportedly be in Columbus this weekend. Kienholz has been committed...

landgrantholyland.com

Column: Emeka Egbuka, nice to see you again; other positives from Maryland

Wow, that was an ugly game. But a win is a win, right? That means the Buckeyes must have done at least one thing better than Maryland! In my eyes, they did a few things more successfully. I believe there are a good amount of positive takeaways from the game, which makes me feel more confident for The Game.

landgrantholyland.com

Ohio State women’s basketball jumps again in AP Poll, now No. 4

The Ohio State women’s basketball team didn’t play a marquee opponent in the second week of the NCAA season. After a closer-than-expected result against the Ohio University Bobcats and blowing out McNeese State, the Buckeyes moved higher up the weekly Associated Press poll. The Scarlet and Gray are now the No. 4 ranked team in the country.

The Spun

Jim Harbaugh Makes His Opinion On Ohio State Very Clear

Last year Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines finally knocked off mighty Ohio State for the first time in his tenure. But The Game gets renewed this Saturday, and Harbaugh has made his thoughts on it very clear. Speaking to the media on Monday, Harbaugh made it clear that the...

The Spun

Urban Meyer Reveals If Ohio State Wants 'Revenge' Saturday

Ohio State and Michigan will meet next Saturday with everything on the line. The second-ranked Buckeyes and third-ranked Wolverines, both 11-0, will be playing for the Big Ten East title and a berth in the conference championship game. The winner will also have an inside track to a spot in the College Football Playoff.

landgrantholyland.com

Three things from Ohio State’s 88-77 loss to San Diego St. at the Maui Invitational

In the quarterfinals of the 2022 Maui Invitational tournament, the Ohio State men’s basketball team just flat-out lost to a better team. The No. 17 San Diego State Aztecs handed the Buckeyes their first loss of the season Xx-Xx on Monday night, but — call me a homer — I think that there were actually quite a few positives to take away from the game.

landgrantholyland.com

Does the Ohio State-Michigan spread feel right?

The Game we have all been waiting for has finally arrived. Coming into the year, we thought there was a very legitimate chance that Ohio State and Michigan both came into the season finale sitting at 11-0. The Wolverines played one of the easiest schedules in all of college football, and we felt pretty good about the Buckeyes’ chances of surviving their biggest tests against Notre Dame and Penn State. While it wasn’t pretty for either team in Week 12, both programs indeed come into this final contest of the regular season undefeated, setting up the Game of the Century Pt. II.


