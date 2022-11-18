A respiratory virus that commonly infects infants and young children—and can be harmful to older adults, too—is circulating across the US. Cases of respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, rose higher and earlier in the year than what’s expected of a usual winter-season spike. By the start of November, the virus had swamped pediatric wards at such levels that clinicians told The New York Times it brought to mind the COVID pandemic’s first surge.

3 DAYS AGO