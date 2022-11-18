Read full article on original website
Labour says Starmer’s ‘immigration dependency’ comment does not mean policy is the same as the Tories’ – UK politics live
People warned not to use 'cowboy' foam insulation firms
People are putting their homes at risk by using rogue companies that offer spray foam insulation, according to one of the UK's largest mortgage providers. Nationwide Building Society says thousands of pounds worth of damage can be caused if it is wrongly installed. The lender says it expects enquiries about...
MPs allowed to spend thousands on Christmas parties paid for by taxpayer
MPs have been told for the first time that they can charge the cost of Christmas staff parties to taxpayers.The cost of food, drink and festive decorations can all be claimed, new guidance from the Independent Parliamentary Standards Authority (Ipsa) states.But the move – which allows MPs to claim potentially thousands of pounds in party costs – sparked a backlash among MPs, who described it as “bonkers” and “irresponsible”.Ipsa issued the new guidance in response to frequently-asked questions about how MPs and their staff can celebrate during the festive season.The watchdog confirmed that “MPs can claim the costs of food...
Nexperia: Newport MP says Chinese firm should keep city chip plant
A decision to force a Chinese firm to reverse its takeover of the UK's largest chip plant has left hundreds of workers worrying about their jobs, an MP has said. Labour MP Ruth Jones has backed moves by Nexperia to keep its ownership of Newport Wafer Fab. The UK government...
We must wean economy off immigration, Labour leader to warn businesses
The days of "cheap labour" must end to wean the UK off its "immigration dependency", Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer will tell business leaders. Sir Keir will call for a plan to train British workers and move the economy away from its "low-pay model". But he will accept the need...
