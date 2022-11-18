ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nord Stream pipeline carrying Russian gas was blown up in an intentional 'gross sabotage,' Sweden says

By Sinéad Baker
 3 days ago

Danish military video of bubbles in Baltic Sea where the Nord Stream pipeline leaked.

Danish Defense Command

  • Sweden said concluded that damage to the Nord Stream pipeline was "gross sabotage."
  • "Traces of explosives" were found at the site, it said in a Friday update.
  • Many Western countries have blamed Russia, though Sweden did not make that claim on Friday.

The Nord Stream pipelines carrying vital gas from Russia to Europe were blown up in an act of "gross sabotage," a Swedish investigation concluded on Friday.

Sweden's Public Prosecutor's Office announced that that its investigators found "traces of explosives" on several "foreign objects" found at the site under the Baltic Sea, which it considers a crime scene.

The Swedish officials said it was too early to accuse any individuals of a crime. Other agencies and Western officials have been less hesitant, blaming Russia and President Vladimir Putin.

Multiple leaks were found in both the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines in late September, disrupting the supply of Russian gas to Europe and deepening the continent's energy crisis.

Multiple European leaders and NATO then said it appeared to be sabotage, a conclusion the Swedish investigation said it confirmed.

Former CIA Director John Brennan told CNN after the leaks that Russia was the "most likely suspect," a claim Russian officials have flatly denied.

The former head of Germany's federal intelligence agency said "only Russia" could have been responsible.

Other experts agreed, telling Insider in October that Russia was the most likely culprit.

Russian warships and submarines were also spotted in the area at the time.

Sweden's Public Prosecutor's Office said it was still working to find out more details.

Multiple other investigations are also underway.

Comments / 147

Patrick Rymer
3d ago

Just my opinion but the ones that done this are probably the same ones that scream go green or the planet dies but yet they cause one of the big biggest pollution catastrophes in history..

Reply(13)
48
Patrick Reedy
2d ago

Joe Biden said , I told Ukraine if they don't fire the prosecutor that was investigating the company Hunter Biden is working for, Then Ukraine will not get the billion dollars, And SOB ,They fired him, How is this not a crime ? , Democrats are trying to put Trump in prison for a lot less , That is one of many crimes that Joe Biden has committed.

Reply(2)
15
Adam Ditter
2d ago

why would Russia sabotage and blow up their own pipeline when they could just turn the valve off that feeds the line? I smell a rat and the Biden administration is behind it

Reply
13
