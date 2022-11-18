Meet the cast of 'The Crown' season 5: Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth, Elizabeth Debicki and more

The season five cast of Netflix's "The Crown." Netflix

Imelda Staunton is the third and final actor playing Queen Elizabeth II in "The Crown."

Season five, which premieres on Netflix on November 9, follows the royal family in '90s Britain.

Dominic West, Elizabeth Debicki, Lesley Manville, and Jonathan Pryce are also in the cast.

Imelda Staunton stars as Queen Elizabeth II in season five of Netflix's "The Crown." Netflix, Diana Walker/Getty Images

Imelda Staunton is the third and final actor to take on the role of the late Queen, Elizabeth II.

It was announced in early 2020 that Staunton would be portraying the monarch — who passed away on September 8 at the age of 96 after a record-breaking 70-year reign.

At the time, she released a statement that read: "I have loved watching 'The Crown' from the very start. As an actor, it was a joy to see how both Claire Foy and Olivia Colman brought something special and unique to Peter Morgan's scripts. I am genuinely honored to be joining such an exceptional creative team and to be taking 'The Crown' to its conclusion."

Staunton is the third actor to do so, following Claire Foy (seasons one and two) and Olivia Colman (seasons three and four). She will play the Queen throughout the 1990s and early 2000s, which is where the series will conclude.

Viewers will most likely recognize Staunton from her role as Dolores Umbridge in "Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix" (2007), although her acting career has spanned more than 35 years. She first rose to fame for her theatrical work before receiving critical acclaim for her Oscar-nominated performance in "Vera Drake" (2004).

Jonathan Pryce plays Prince Philip in season five of "The Crown." Netflix, John Shelley Collection/Avalon/Getty Images

Oscar nominee Jonathan Pryce is playing the Queen's husband, Prince Philip.

Prince Philip, also known as the Duke of Edinburgh, was by Elizabeth's II side for more than 70 years , having tied the knot with the monarch in 1947, five years before she became queen. He passed away in April 2021 at the age of 99.

Pryce is most well known for his role in the Netflix movie "The Two Popes" and the James Bond film "Tomorrow Never Dies" (1997). The Oscar-nominated actor also received a knighthood from the Queen in 2021 for his services to drama.

Interestingly, like the two actors who inhabited the role before him, Pryce has appeared in the "Game of Thrones" franchise. He played the High Sparrow in the latter seasons of the HBO show, while Tobias Menzies appeared as the Lord of Riverrun, and Matt Smith plays Daemon Targaryen in "House of the Dragon."

Dominic West plays Prince Charles in season five of Netflix's "The Crown." Tim Graham/Getty Images

Dominic West stars as King Charles III, who was then the Prince of Wales.

Season five of "The Crown" sees Charles' impatience to ascend to the throne grow stronger and stronger as he reaches middle age. He also finds himself at a breaking point in his marriage to his first wife, Diana, Princess of Wales.

Viewers will recognize West for his performances in the television dramas "The Wire," "The Affair," and "The Pursuit of Love." He also starred in a number of movies, including "Chicago" (2002), "Tomb Raider" (2018), and "Downton Abbey: A New Era" (2022)

Elizabeth Debicki plays Princess Diana in season five of "The Crown." Netflix, Anwar Hussein/Getty Images

Elizabeth Debicki takes on the role of Diana Spencer in her final years.

Following on from Emma Corrin's Emmy-nominated performance in season four, Debicki has the difficult task of portraying Diana in the years leading up to her untimely death at the age of 37 in 1997.

Debicki's breakthrough performance was in "The Great Gatsby" (2013), for which she won the AACTA Award for Best Actress in a Supporting Role. Since then, Debicki has gone on to appear in "Vita and Virginia" (2018), "Widows" (2018), "Tenet" (2020), and the "Guardians of the Galaxy" franchise.

Lesley Manville plays Princess Margaret in season five on Netflix's "The Crown." Netflix, Tim Graham/Getty Images

Princess Margaret is played by another Oscar-nominated actor, Lesley Manville.

Manville told Entertainment Weekly earlier this year that she missed out on the chance of meeting the royal — who died in 2002 from a stroke after months of health problems — at Mick Jagger's holiday house in the 1980s.

The actor, then in her early thirties, was vacationing on the private island of Mustique, where both Jagger and the royal had homes but decided to cut her trip short, meaning she didn't attend an A-list party that Margaret appeared at.

Manville has appeared alongside her on-screen older sister Staunton in "Vera Drake" (2004) and received BAFTA nominations for her performances in "Another Year" (2010) and "Mr. Turner" (2014). More recently, she has been seen in "Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris" (2022) and has provided voiceover narration for "Life After Life" and "Love Life."

Olivia Williams plays Camilla Parker Bowles in season five of Netflix's "The Crown." Netflix, David Giles/Getty Images

Olivia Williams portrays Camilla Parker Bowles, Charles' then lover and now wife.

When season five begins, Charles is still married to Diana, but it's clear to everyone that his heart is with Camilla , who is also still married to her husband, Andrew Parker Bowles.

The new actor playing the role, Williams, is best known for her roles in "The Sixth Sense" (1999), "Rushmore" (1998), "An Education" (2009), and "The Ghost" (2010).

Jonny Lee Miller plays the British Prime Minister John Major in season five of Netflix's "The Crown." Netflix, Tom Stoddart Archive/Getty Images

Jonny Lee Miller plays John Major, the newly appointed British Prime Minister.

With a new season comes a new PM, and season five begins with John Major taking over as the Conservative party leader from Margaret Thatcher (played by Gillian Anderson in season four).

Miller's movies include "Hackers" (1995), "Trainspotting" (1996), and the film's sequel "T2: Trainspotting" (2017). On the small screen, he has had roles in "Dexter," "Eli Stone," but it is his role as Sherlock Holmes in the CBS drama "Elementary," which ran between 2012 and 2019, that he is perhaps best known for.

Prasanna Puwanarajah plays Martin Bashir in season five of Netflix's "The Crown." Netflix, ABC Photo Archives/Getty Images

Prasanna Puwanarajah plays BBC journalist Martin Bashir, who landed the Panorama scoop with Princess Diana.

Martin Bashir was once a well-respected and celebrated journalist in the UK, but his reputation has been brought into question in recent years as it has been found by an independent inquiry that he used deception to secure his infamous 1995 interview with Princess Diana.

Puwanarajah might be familiar to fans of the Showtime series "Patrick Melrose," as he played Johnny opposite Benedict Cumberbatch's titular character. He has also previously appeared in a number of British dramas, including the recent remake of "Call My Agent!" titled "Ten Percent," which sees him play an agent who counts Dominic West and Olivia Williams among his A-list clients.

Senan West plays Prince William in season five of Netflix's "The Crown." Netflix, Tim Graham/Getty Images

Senan West plays a young Prince William, Charles and Diana's eldest son.

Season five shows Prince William as a teenager as he begins his schooling at Eton College as well as a less formal education on what it means to be heir to the throne.

The role is West's acting debut, but that's not to say that he is a stranger to the showbiz world as he is the real-life son of Prince Charles actor Dominic West. In episode one of season five, Timothee Sambor portrays William as a youngster.

Will Powell plays Prince Harry in season five of Netflix's "The Crown." Netflix, Julian Parker/Getty Images

Will Powell plays Prince Harry in season five of Netflix's "The Crown."

Prince Harry is only shown briefly in season five, but for those wondering, he is also played by a newcomer to the industry.

Marcia Warren plays the Queen Mother in season five of Netflix's "The Crown." Netflix, Tim Graham/Getty Images

The aging Queen Mother is played by Marcia Warren.

Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mother, famously lived to 101 years of age, so despite being well into her nineties in the 1990s, she is still able to carry out royal duties and spend time with her daughters, Elizabeth and Margaret.

Viewers might have seen the actor behind the role in "Leap Year" (2010) and "Injustice" (2011), but she is perhaps best known for her comedic performances in the likes of British television shows "Agatha Raisin," "Father Brown," and "Keeping Up Appearance."

Timothy Dalton plays Peter Townsend in season five of Netflix's "The Crown." Netflix, PA Images/Getty Images

Timothy Dalton plays Peter Townsend, the man Margaret once hoped to marry.

"The Crown" has kept the casting of the former Bond actor as Margaret's first love relatively quiet. Dalton was famously the fourth actor to portray fictional secret agent James Bond in the films "The Living Daylights" (1987) and "Licence to Kill" (1989). However, viewers will have perhaps also seen him in "Flash Gordon" (1980) and "Hot Fuzz" (2007).

Claudia Harrison plays Princess Anne in season five of Netflix's "The Crown." Netflix, Tim Graham/Getty Images

Elizabeth and Philip's only daughter, Princess Anne, is played by Claudia Harrison.

Charles is not the only one experiencing marital problems as his younger sister Anne is also going through a separation of her own in season five. After being granted a divorce from her first husband, Mark Phillips, Anne finds love, like her aunt Margaret did many years before her, quite close to home, and she ends up marrying Timothy Laurence, her mother's equerry.

Harrison has previously starred in the film "The Cat's Meow" (2001), as well as the British television series "Murphy's Law," "The IT Crowd," and "Humans."

James Murray plays Prince Andrew in season five of Netflix's "The Crown." Netflix, Tim Graham/Getty Images

James Murray plays Prince Andrew, Duke of York, Elizabeth and Philip's third child.

Prince Andrew is given a bit more screen time this season following his rather brief appearance in season four, as his marriage to Sarah Ferguson is also on the rocks.

Murray's major roles before taking on the role of the disgraced Duke include a number of shows that will be familiar to British audiences, such as "Primeval," "Defiance," and "Cutting It." He will soon appear in the Apple TV+ series "Masters of the Air" alongside Austin Butler.

Khalid Abdalla plays Dodi Fayed in season five of Netflix's "The Crown." Netflix, Ron Galella/Getty Images

Khalid Abdalla appears as Dodi Fayed, Diana's lover who died alongside her in the car crash.

Abdalla plays the eldest son of Harrods owner Mohamed Al-Fayed, who begins working for his father before launching his own career in the world of film production, eventually going on to pick up an Oscar for producing "Chariots of Fire" (1981).

Viewers might have seen Abdalla recently in the Marvel Disney+ series "Moon Knight" playing Selim. His previous roles include "United 93" (2006), "The Kite Runner" (2007), and "Green Zone" (2010).

Salim Daw plays Mohamed Al-Fayed in season five of Netflix's "The Crown." Netflix, Tim Graham/Getty Images

Mohamed Al-Fayed, the owner of Harrods and Dodi's father, is played by Salim Daw.

In the new season, we see Egyptian businessman Mohammed Al-Fayed's rise through the ranks of English society culminating in his purchase of the Villa Windsor, the former royal residence of Edward VIII, and his wife, Wallis Simpson.

The Arab-Israeli actor behind the role, Daw, has a number of credits to his name, having begun his career back in the 1980s. He has appeared in the films "Avanti Popolo" (1986), "The Dead of Jaffa" (2019), and "Gaza Mon Amour" (2020). On the small screen, he has held roles in FX's "Tyrant" and Netflix's "Fauda."

Natascha McElhone plays Penny Knatchbull in season five of Netflix's "The Crown." Netflix, Ian Tyas/Getty Images

Natascha McElhone plays Penny Knatchbull, the wife of Prince Philip's godson and close friend.

Following the death of his uncle, Lord Mountbatten, in season four, season five sees Philip help close family friend Penny through her grief after tragedy strikes in her own family.

McElhone has racked up dozens of credits to her name since landing her breakout role in "The Truman Show" (1998). These days, she is perhaps best known for playing Karen in Showtime's "Californication" and Alex in the ABC-turned-Netflix series "Designated Survivor."

Humayun Saeed stars as Hasnat Khan in season five of Netflix's "The Crown." Netflix

Humayun Saeed has a small but significant role playing Hasnat Khan, who was once romantically linked to Diana.

Before the Princess of Wales began her relationship with Dodi, she is seen striking up a relationship with a doctor, who she first meets while at the hospital when her close friend's husband undergoes surgery.

Saeed has worked extensively as both an actor and a producer in his native Pakistan and picked up several Lux Style Awards for his work in the Pakistani entertainment industry. If you recognize him, it's likely because he starred in one of the highest-grossing Pakistani films of all time, "Jawani Phir Nahi Ani 2" (2018) as well as its predecessor "Jawani Phir Nahi Ani" (2015).