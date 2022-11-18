Read full article on original website
judoinside.com
Naohisa Takato and Hifumi Abe cancel participation in Tokyo
World champions in Tashkent in U60kg and U66kg, Naohisa Takato and Hifumi Abe have both withdrawn from the Tokyo Grand Slam (3-4 December). Both are members of the Park 24 company team and they mentioned a lack of preparation time between the World Championships and the Tokyo event. Takato will be replaced by Yamato Fukuda, Abe by Shinsei Hattori.
judoinside.com
TSV Abensberg Bundesliga Champion in Germany
In an exciting and high-class final match in the German Bundesliga, the defending champions and record holders TSV Abensberg beat the Hamburg judo team 9:5. At the title fights in the Wandsbek sports hall in Hamburg, top judoka from Germany and abroad delivered some breathtaking fights. After the first round,...
World Cup Ratings: England’s Opener With Iran Watched By Peak Of 8M On BBC While 11.5M Tune In For U.S. Vs Wales
England’s fiery World Cup opener against Iran, which ended 6-2, was watched by a peak of 8M viewers yesterday lunchtime. The peak was similar to that of host Qatar’s opener with Ecuador. The game couldn’t come close to matching England’s first game at the Russia World Cup 2018, which hit a peak of 18.6M, although that game was played in the evening. An average of 5.7M watched yesterday across a near four-hour program on BBC One, as England got their tournament underway with a hugely convincing win. Later, 5M peak watched Senegal vs the Netherlands on ITV and a hefty 11.5M...
World Cup Viewer's Guide: Messi seeks history with Argentina
Lionel Messi returns to the World Cup for a fifth attempt at finally winning soccer's biggest prize
Japan panel: Sweeping defense buildup, more cost unavoidable
A Japanese government-commissioned panel says in a report to Prime Minister Fumio Kishida that drastic defense buildup including the use of preemptive strike is "indispensable" to counter growing threats in the region
