weather.gov
Air Stagnation Advisory issued for Eastern Lemhi County, Western Lemhi County by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-21 12:36:00 MST Expires: 2022-11-23 13:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: People with respiratory illness should follow their physician`s advice for dealing with high levels of air pollution during periods of stagnant air. According to state air quality agencies, prolonged periods of stagnant air can hold pollutants close to the ground where people live and breathe. Check with your local burn agency for any current restrictions in your area. Target Area: Eastern Lemhi County; Western Lemhi County AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM MST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...An extended period of stagnant air with light winds and little vertical mixing. * WHERE...Shoup, Bannock Pass, Highway 28 Tendoy to Lone Pine, Highway 93 Lost Trail Pass to Gibbonsville, Lemhi Pass, and Salmon. * WHEN...Until 1 PM MST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Periods of air stagnation can lead to the buildup of pollutants near the surface. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Despite increase in winds over the terrain early this week, valleys remain unable to mix efficiently. A storm system moving across the region Tuesday through Wednesday will increase winds and improve mixing.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for St Lawrence Island and Bering Strait Coast by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-21 17:01:00 AKST Expires: 2022-11-22 05:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: St Lawrence Island and Bering Strait Coast WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM AKST TUESDAY * WHAT...Snow and blowing snow occurring. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. Visibility reduced to one half mile or less at times in blowing snow. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...St Lawrence Island and Bering Strait Coast. * WHEN...Until 5 AM AKST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Jefferson by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-21 18:36:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-21 21:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Jefferson WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...Jefferson county. * WHEN...Until 9 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central Chelan County, Moses Lake Area, Upper Columbia Basin by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-22 10:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-11-22 19:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Central Chelan County; Moses Lake Area; Upper Columbia Basin; Waterville Plateau; Wenatchee Area WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 7 PM PST TUESDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Ice accumulation around one tenth of an inch. Total snow accumulations up to two inches near Leavenworth and Plain. * WHERE...Waterville, Creston, Leavenworth, Quincy, Ephrata, Chelan, Coulee City, Ritzville, Pangborn Airport, Harrington, Cashmere, Moses Lake, Mansfield, Plain, Odessa, Wenatchee, Badger Mountain Road, Number 2 Canyon, Wilbur, Othello, Entiat, Grand Coulee, and Number 1 Canyon. * WHEN...From 10 AM to 7 PM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Tuesday evening commute.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Municipality of Skagway by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-21 13:03:00 AKST Expires: 2022-11-21 18:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1 or visit 511.alaska.gov. Target Area: Municipality of Skagway WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM AKST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to 6 inches. * WHERE...Skagway and the Klondike Highway. Heaviest snowfall above 2500 feet. * WHEN...Until 6 PM AKST this evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Up to 2 inches of snow is expected in Skagway before southerly winds cause temperatures to rise enough to transition the snow to rain.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-22 04:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-11-23 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions in Washington state, call 5 1 1. Target Area: West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TUESDAY TO 4 AM PST WEDNESDAY ABOVE 3000 FEET * WHAT...Snow expected above 3000 feet. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches. * WHERE...Cascade mountains and valleys of Snohomish and King Counties, including Stevens Pass and Snoqualmie Pass. * WHEN...From 4 AM Tuesday to 4 AM PST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on very difficult travel. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...East winds will keep temperatures at the passes below freezing on Tuesday with a wintry mix of snow and freezing rain possible.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Chautauqua, Genesee, Monroe, Niagara, Northern Erie, Orleans by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-21 13:58:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-21 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Chautauqua; Genesee; Monroe; Niagara; Northern Erie; Orleans; Southern Erie; Wyoming WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...Niagara, Orleans, Monroe, Erie, Genesee, Wyoming, and Chautauqua counties. * WHEN...Until 7 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Where fresh snow is on the ground from the recent lake effect snow event, patchy blowing and drifting snow may occur in open areas.
weather.gov
Freezing Fog Advisory issued for Bear Lake Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-21 19:45:00 MST Expires: 2022-11-22 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Also, be alert for frost on bridge decks causing slippery roads. Target Area: Bear Lake Valley FREEZING FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST TUESDAY * WHAT...Visibility reduced to 1/4 mile or less in freezing fog. * WHERE...Bear Lake region. * WHEN...Until 11 AM MST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility and potential frost on bridges.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Watch issued for Haines Borough and Klukwan by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-23 09:00:00 AKST Expires: 2022-11-24 12:00:00 AKST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Haines Borough and Klukwan WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING * WHAT...Snow. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 11 inches possible. * WHERE...Haines Borough and the Haines Highway. * WHEN...From Wednesday morning through Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The Wednesday through Thursday event will be driven by a strong front advancing N through the area. Confidence in greater snow totals is higher for the Haines Highway and significantly lower for Haines. Snow totals could fluctuate considerably, as temperatures could prove warmer than anticipated should insufficient outflow be present.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Lower Columbia Basin of Washington by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-22 10:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-11-22 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible power outages. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington. Target Area: Lower Columbia Basin of Washington WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 10 PM PST TUESDAY * WHAT...A chance of freezing rain is expected. Total ice accumulations of up to five hundredths of an inch possible, with heaviest accumulations north of the Tri-Cities. * WHERE...Lower Columbia Basin of Washington. * WHEN...From 10 AM to 10 PM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Very slippery sidewalks, roads and bridges are possible. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.
weather.gov
Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Monroe Upper Keys by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-21 15:59:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-24 17:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Monroe Upper Keys COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT * WHAT...Saltwater flooding will persist across the Bayside communities of the Upper Keys. In fact, water levels continue to rise slowly. Subsiding water levels may begin as early as Wednesday. * WHERE...Upper Keys. * WHEN...Through Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Saltwater flooding of low elevation streets and lots is expected. Some storm drains will overflow, and some seawalls and docks will be overtopped. Boaters can expect less clearance under fixed bridges. Motorists should remember that persistent puddles around the times of high tide are almost certain to contain a mix of saltwater.
weather.gov
Air Stagnation Advisory issued for Potomac, Seeley Lake Region by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-21 12:36:00 MST Expires: 2022-11-23 13:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: People with respiratory illness should follow their physician`s advice for dealing with high levels of air pollution during periods of stagnant air. According to state air quality agencies, prolonged periods of stagnant air can hold pollutants close to the ground where people live and breathe. Check with your local burn agency for any current restrictions in your area. Target Area: Potomac, Seeley Lake Region AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM MST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...An extended period of stagnant air with light winds and little vertical mixing. * WHERE...Highway 200 Bonner to Greenough, Highway 83 Seeley Lake to Condon, and I-90 East Missoula to Bearmouth. * WHEN...Until 1 PM MST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Periods of air stagnation can lead to the buildup of pollutants near the surface. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Despite increase in winds over the terrain early this week, valleys remain unable to mix efficiently. A storm system moving across the region Tuesday through Wednesday will increase winds and improve mixing.
weather.gov
High Surf Advisory issued for Kauai North, Kauai Southwest, Molokai North, Molokai West by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-21 16:09:00 HAST Expires: 2022-11-22 06:00:00 HAST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Head all advice from ocean safety officials. When in doubt, don`t go out. Target Area: Kauai North; Kauai Southwest; Molokai North; Molokai West; Molokai Windward; Niihau; Oahu North Shore; Waianae Coast HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR NORTH AND WEST FACING SHORES OF NIIHAU KAUAI OAHU AND MOLOKAI THROUGH 6 AM HST TUESDAY .A moderate size, medium period northwest swell is producing advisory level surf at its peak along some western island north and west facing shores. HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST TUESDAY * WHAT...Surf 10 to 15 feet along north facing shores and 8 to 12 feet along west facing shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu, and Molokai. * WHERE...Niihau, Kauai Southwest, Waianae Coast, Oahu North Shore, Kauai North, Molokai Windward, Molokai North and Molokai West. * WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Moderate. Strong breaking waves and strong currents will make swimming dangerous.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Admiralty Island, Annette Island by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-21 23:54:00 AKST Expires: 2022-11-22 16:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Admiralty Island; Annette Island; Cape Fairweather to Lisianski Strait; City and Borough of Juneau; City and Borough of Sitka; City and Borough of Wrangell; City and Borough of Yakutat; City of Hyder; Eastern Chichagof Island; Glacier Bay; Haines Borough and Klukwan; Ketchikan Gateway Borough; Municipality of Skagway; Petersburg Borough; Prince of Wales Island; Western Kupreanof and Kuiu Island Another storm force low will move through the gulf Wed into Thu. The panhandle will begin to see impacts as the front approaches Wed. Wind gusts of 50 to 60 mph over land based areas and periods of heavy rain with total amounts of 1 to 3 inches are expected. Sufficient cold air in place over the far northern panhandle that heavy snow is expected. A winter storm watch has been issued for the Haines and Skagway areas. This situation will be closely monitored and updates will be sent as conditions change and more information becomes available.
weather.gov
Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Cameron Island, Kenedy Island, Willacy Island by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-21 23:42:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-22 00:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive through flooded roadways. Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Cameron Island; Kenedy Island; Willacy Island HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TUESDAY HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM CST TUESDAY COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT * WHAT...For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 6 to 8 feet in the surf zone. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. For the Coastal Flood Statement, isolated minor coastal flooding expected. * WHERE...Kenedy Island, Willacy Island and Cameron Island Counties. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, until noon CST Tuesday. For the High Rip Current Risk, through Tuesday afternoon. For the Coastal Flood Statement, until 5 AM CST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Wave run-up may approach the dunes along narrow beaches. Beach equipment, such as umbrellas and chairs, could be moved by waves. Vehicles driving along narrow beaches may experience higher water levels. Elevated water levels may also occur across the Laguna Madre and South Bay, and along State Highway 4 west of Boca Chica State Park. Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Ketchikan Gateway Borough by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-23 09:00:00 AKST Expires: 2022-11-22 16:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. Target Area: Ketchikan Gateway Borough FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 345 PM AKST TUESDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is occurring. * WHERE...Ward Lake * WHEN...Until 345 PM AKST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas near Ward Lake. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 336 PM AKST, trained weather spotters reported heavy rain in areas near the Ward Lake recreational area. Minor flooding of trails and low lying areas is ongoing especially near Ward Lake. - Areas near the Ward Lake recreational area is the most likely place to experience minor flooding.
weather.gov
Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Aransas Islands, Calhoun Islands, Kleberg Islands by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-21 15:58:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-22 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Aransas Islands; Calhoun Islands; Kleberg Islands; Nueces Islands COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST TUESDAY HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, minor coastal flooding. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Aransas Islands, Kleberg Islands, Nueces Islands and Calhoun Islands Counties. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, until 6 PM CST Tuesday. For the High Rip Current Risk, through Tuesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected. Rip currents can sweep even the most experienced swimmers away from shore into deeper water. These rip currents can become life-threatening to anyone entering the surf.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Beartooth Foothills, Livingston Area by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-22 17:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-11-23 08:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles. Use extra caution and consider postponing travel until winds subside, or take an alternate route. Target Area: Beartooth Foothills; Livingston Area WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 AM MST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds gusting 50 to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...Beartooth Foothills and Livingston Area. * WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 8 AM MST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Strong crosswinds will make travel difficult on Interstate 90 near Livingston and roads along the Beartooth Foothills.
weather.gov
Rip Current Statement issued for North Central, Northwest by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-22 06:00:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2022-11-24 06:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: There is a high risk of rip currents. Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore, which occur most often at low spots or breaks in the sandbar and in the vicinity of structures such as groins, jetties and piers. Heed the advice of lifeguards, beach patrol flags and signs. If you become caught in a rip current, yell for help. Remain calm, do not exhaust yourself and stay afloat while waiting for help. If you have to swim out of a rip current, swim parallel to shore and back toward the beach when possible. Do not attempt to swim directly against a rip current as you will tire quickly. Target Area: North Central; Northwest HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM AST TUESDAY THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous surf conditions and rip currents expected due to breaking waves around 6 feet. * WHERE...Beaches of north-central and northwestern Puerto Rico. * WHEN...From Tuesday Morning through late Wednesday night. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions along with localized minor coastal flooding and beach erosion. Strong currents that can carry even the best swimmers away from shore and out to sea.
weather.gov
Air Stagnation Advisory issued for Boise Mountains, Camas Prairie, Lower Treasure Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-21 13:40:00 MST Expires: 2022-11-23 05:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: An Air Stagnation Advisory concerns itself with meteorological conditions only. For more information on air pollution in Idaho, visit website www.deq.idaho.gov. For Oregon, visit website www.oregon.gov/deq. If possible, reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution, such as outdoor burning, and the use of residential wood burning devices. Reduce vehicle trips and vehicle idling as much as possible. Target Area: Boise Mountains; Camas Prairie; Lower Treasure Valley; Owyhee Mountains; Southwest Highlands; Upper Treasure Valley; Upper Weiser River; West Central Mountains AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...An extended period of stagnant air, with light winds and little vertical mixing. * WHERE...Portions of southwest and west central Idaho and northeast and southeast Oregon. * WHEN...Until 5 AM MST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Periods of air stagnation can lead to the buildup of pollutants near the surface.
