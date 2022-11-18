Why Inotiv Shares Dipped 57%; Here Are 76 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Gainers

Satixfy Communications Ltd. SATX jumped 96.4% to settle at $51.70 on Thursday.

Elevate Credit, Inc. ELVT shares jumped 68.9% to close at $1.79 on Thursday after the company agreed to be acquired by Park Cities Asset Management in an all-cash transaction at an implied value of $67 million.

Ardelyx Inc ARDX shares climbed 41% to close at $1.72 as the company said the FDA Advisory Committee voted 9-To-4 that the benefits of XPHOZAH outweigh its risks for the control of serum phosphorus in adult patients with chronic kidney disease on dialysis.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. CTMX gained 32.2% to close at $1.60 after the company and Regeneron announced a strategic research collaboration in the field of conditional bispecific therapeutics for the treatment of cancer.

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited ATAT climbed 31% to close at $14.92.

NWTN Inc. NWTN gained 29.8% to settle at $4.10.

Cuentas Inc. CUEN jumped 28% to close at $0.32 after dropping 28% on Wednesday. Cuentas authorized a share repurchase program.

GoHealth, Inc. GOCO gained 26.5% to close at $0.62. GoHealth recently posted a Q3 loss of $0.23 per share.

Conformis, Inc. CFMS rose 26.4% to settle at $1.58. Conformis recently announced settlement of Medacta patent litigation.

Bath & Body Works, Inc. BBWI jumped 25.2% to settle at $38.97 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results and raised FY22 earnings forecast.

Lixiang Education Holding Co., Ltd. LXEH gained 24.3% to close at $3.2330.

Biodesix, Inc. BDSX gained 23.5% to close at $1.42. Biodesix announced pricing of $35.1 million upsized public offering of 30.5 million shares of common stock at a price of $1.15 per share.

Stryve Foods, Inc. SNAX rose 22.7% to close at $0.50. Stryve Foods recently reported worse-than-expected Q3 sales results.

Holley Inc. HLLY gained 21.3% to settle at $2.91. Holley recently reported a third-quarter FY22 sales decline of 3.1% year-on-year to $154.78 million.

Cartesian Growth Corporation GLBL shares climbed 20.9% to close at $10.41 after dropping over 15% on Wednesday.

Gaotu Techedu Inc. GOTU gained 20.4% to close at $1.10.

RLX Technology Inc. RLX rose 20.1% to close at $1.73 after the company reported Q3 financial results.

Charah Solutions, Inc. CHRA gained 18.9% to close at $0.69. Charah Solutions recently reported mixed Q3 results.

Compugen Ltd. CGEN rose 17.9% to close at $1.05.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. LX climbed 17.2% to close at $1.84. LexinFintech Holdings posted Q3 operating revenue of RMB2,690 million.

Upexi, Inc. UPXI gained 16.8% to settle at $4.530. Upexi recently posted a Q1 loss of $0.16 per share.

uCloudlink Group Inc. UCL climbed 16.7% to close at $2.24. UCLOUDLINK regained Nasdaq compliance regarding minimum market value of publicly held shares.

OmniAb, Inc. OABI gained 16.7% to close at $2.86. OmniAb recently posted Q3 sales of $6.90 million.

Draganfly Inc. DPRO rose 16.5% to settle at $0.68.

NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. NRXP jumped 16.2% to close at $1.22. NRX Pharmaceuticals recently posted a Q3 loss of $0.14 per share.

Paltalk, Inc. PALT gained 16.1% to close at $1.73. The company recently posted strong Q3 sales.

FlexShopper, Inc. FPAY rose 15.6% to close at $1.2133.

Fossil Group, Inc. FOSL jumped 15.5% to close at $5.28. Fossil Group recently reported better-than-expected Q3 sales results.

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. FRSX gained 15.3% to settle at $0.83. Foresight Autonomous signed a joint development and supply agreement with SUNWAY-AI Technology (Changzhou) Co., Ltd.

Macy's, Inc. M surged 15% to close at $22.67 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results and raised FY22 EPS guidance.

AC Immune SA ACIU gained 14.8% to close at $2.94.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group TME jumped 13.1% to settle at $5.96 amid strength in Alibaba, which gained following Q2 results.

Theratechnologies Inc. THTX rose 11.6% to close at $2.12. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Theratechnologies with an Overweight rating and announced a price target of $9.

Nano Labs Ltd NA gained 6.7% to close at $1.44 following Q3 results.

Cisco Systems, Inc. CSCO rose 5% to close at $46.59 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results.

Losers

Inotiv, Inc. NOTV shares dipped 57% to close at $6.82 on Thursday after the company announced the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Florida has criminally charged employees of the co.'s principal supplier of non-human primates, along with two Cambodian officials, with conspiring to illegally import non-human primates into the U.S.

Golden Sun Education Group Limited GSUN dipped 46.3% to close at $2.31.

Singularity Future Technology Ltd. SGLY shares fell 45.9% to close at $1.13.

Lion Group Holding Ltd. LGHL fell 45.1% to close at $0.9830.

Lightning eMotors, Inc. ZEV fell 40.2% to close at $0.6642.

Bioventus Inc. BVS dipped 33.7% to close at $1.97.

Fast Radius, Inc. FSRD shares declined 33.3% to close at $0.14 on continued volatility after the company recently established a timeline for a Chapter 11 sale process. The company’s stock jumped 106% on Wednesday.

Venus Concept Inc. VERO dropped 22.8% to settle at $0.1643. The company recently posted downbeat quarterly sales.

Atreca, Inc. BCEL fell 21.8% to close at $1.15. Atreca recently posted a Q3 loss of $0.60 per share.

Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. TNYA declined 21.6% to close at $2.50 after the company announced pricing of a public offering of 22,613,307 shares of common stock at a price of $2.60 per share.

SKYX Platforms Corp. SKYX dropped 20.1% to close at $2.51.

Otonomy, Inc. OTIC declined 19.3% to settle at $0.1030. Otonomy recently posted a Q3 loss of $0.18 per share.

Trinity Place Holdings Inc. TPHS fell 19.1% to close at $0.4450.

Myomo, Inc. MYO dropped 18.8% to close at $0.69. Myomo recently posted aQ3 loss of $0.40 per share.

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. AHPI fell 18.4% to close at $1.20.

BIT Mining Limited BTCM declined 17.9% to close at $0.2298 after the company reported Q3 sales results down from last year.

Bionomics Limited BNOX fell 17.2% to close at $7.02 after the company reported pricing of underwritten offering of 641,026 American Depositary Shares in the U.S. at a price of $7.80 per ADS.

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. GMBL fell 17.1% to close at $0.1161 after jumping around 12% on Wednesday.

Motorsport Games Inc. MSGM dropped 16.3% to close at $5.71.

DZS Inc. DZSI fell 15.9% to close at $11.47 after the company announced pricing of a roughly $28.8 million public offering of 3,377,315 shares at a price of $11.50 per share.

SOBR Safe, Inc. SOBR declined 15.8% to close at $1.22.

Global-e Online Ltd. GLBE dropped 15.5% to settle at $20.73 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS results.

Codexis, Inc. CDXS fell 15.3% to close at $5.19. Codexis recently reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.

BT Brands, Inc. BTBD declined 14.4% to close at $1.72. BT Brands recently posted Q3 loss of $0.03 per share.

Affimed N.V. AFMD fell 14.3% to close at $2.10.

IGM Biosciences, Inc. IGMS fell 14.2% to settle at $22.05.

TDCX Inc. TDCX dipped 13.8% to close at $11.39.

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited DXF dropped 13.2% to close at $0.2046.

BrightView Holdings, Inc. BV fell 12.8% to close at $7.83 following weak quarterly results.

Tattooed Chef, Inc. TTCF fell 12.4% to close at $2.40. Tattooed Chef recently reported Q3 EPS and sales results were down year over year.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. RCKT declined 11.8% to close at $17.17.

Oak Street Health, Inc. OSH dropped 11.7% to settle at $19.77. Oak Street Health recently reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.

Inhibrx, Inc. INBX fell 11.5% to close at $29.20.

Membership Collective Group Inc. MCG declined 11.1% to close at $3.43. JP Morgan downgraded Membership Collective from Overweight to Neutral and lowered the price target from $9 to $7.

Kinnate Biopharma Inc. KNTE dropped 11% to close at $8.61. Stifel downgraded Kinnate Biopharma from Buy to Hold and lowered the price target from $35 to $11.

Ormat Technologies, Inc. ORA fell 10.2% to close at $90.01. Ormat reported pricing of upsized public offering of 3.75 million shares of common stock on behalf of stockholder ORIX Corporation at a price of $90 per share.

Editas Medicine, Inc. EDIT dropped 10.1% to close at $11.01 after the company announced clinical data from the Phase 1/2 BRILLIANCE trial of EDIT-101.

SenesTech, Inc. SNES shares fell 9.2% to close at $2.95. SenesTech reported pricing of $5 million public offering.

Audacy, Inc. AUD fell 8.4% to close at $0.3469.

Vaccitech plc VACC fell 6.2% to close at $2.26. Vaccitech recently posted Q3 EPS of $0.22.

EZCORP, Inc. EZPW fell 3.8% to close at $9.41 after the company reported Q4 results.