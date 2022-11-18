Read full article on original website
Gifted Students Across the U.S. Reap Benefits at Radnor High
There’s a unique Community Schools program at a Radnor Victorian home that gives 10 gifted students from around the country a chance to attend Radnor High School, writes Wakisha Bailey for CBS Philadelphia.
delawaretoday.com
George Read Middle School Has an Innovative Cell Phone Policy
Nicholas Wolfe, principal of George Read Middle School, provides students with free personal pouches to lock away cell phones. As principal of George Read Middle School in New Castle, Nicholas Wolfe says he was alarmed by studies indicating that cellphone usage among children is resulting in “self-isolation, depression, suicidal ideation and bullying.” He decided that students needed to put their phones away during school hours. His solution? Providing free, personal pouches to lock away phones—and curb temptation—while students are supposed to be learning in class.
Check Out These Upcoming SCORE Webinars for Business Owners
SCORE Chester and Delaware Counties are offering the following upcoming free SCORE small business webinars. The Basics of E-commerce – How to Establish Your Online Presence. Learn the importance of having an online presence, how to build a website, increase online traffic and compare online advertisements at this Tuesday, Nov. 29 webinar starting at 1 p.m.
‘I Love Doing What I Do’: Chester County Hospital Welcomes New Behavioral Health Team
Getting the right care in the right place is what every person wants and needs when they are experiencing a health problem — and that’s equally true whether it’s a question of physical health, psychiatric health, or both. At Penn Medicine Chester County Hospital (CCH), a new behavioral health team established in the last few years is rising to meet a surging need among patients.
Interest rises in A.I. duPont going green to stem enrollment drop
The leader of a Red Clay task force wants to reinvent Alexis I. du Pont High School as a magnet school with a green campus that offers environmental science classes to prepare students for jobs in the eco-industries. The rebranding move, which has been warmly endorsed by government officials and others, is designed to help stem the shocking decline in ... Read More
The Philadelphia Citizen
Philadelphia’s Eviction Diversion Program has become a model for cities around the country — and a lifesaver for Philadelphia families
Three months after giving birth, Natasha* brought her baby home to an apartment in West Philadelphia. There, the little girl learned to crawl and walk, talk and play. She went to preschool in the neighborhood and, this fall, started kindergarten. “It’s the only home my daughter has ever known,” Natasha says.
Cape Gazette
Food Bank, Perdue and Harry K Foundation team up to deliver holiday meals
In an effort to help deliver a happy Thanksgiving for needy families in Kent and Sussex counties, the Food Bank of Delaware, Perdue Farms and the Harry K Foundation have once again teamed up for the annual Thanksgiving For All initiative. On Nov. 15, boxes of meals, including a chicken...
DELCO Careers: CCRES
Make a difference in the life of a child or adult with behavioral health challenges! CCRES is currently hiring qualified staff to work in schools, homes, and the community. CCRES, Downingtown, specializes in providing over 1,500 professional, dedicated staff members to meet the needs of children and adults challenged by autism, behavioral health issues, mental illness, intellectual/developmental disabilities, and physical disabilities. It works in collaboration with school districts, intermediate units, and the behavioral health system.
Top 10 Highest Paying Jobs in the Philly Area That Require a Bachelor’s
In the age of highly competitive careers, having a bachelor’s degree can make a world of difference. Here’s the top 10 highest paying jobs in the Philly-Camden-Wilmington area that requires a Bachelor’s, according to Stacker.com:. 10. Personal Financial Advisors. Crunching numbers makes numbers! Financial advisors make about...
Ground Broken for Luxury Housing Complex in Downingtown
Fernmoor Homes has officially broke ground for the 400-unit luxury development coming to Downingtown. Mi-Place will offer 200 three-bedroom homes with garages and 200 one and two-bedroom apartments, according to The Daily Local News. The community located at 800 Horseshoe Pike will include a fitness center, community club house, a...
Two new candidates for the Mayor's race in Philadelphia
The panel previews Jeff Brown and Allan Domb's candidacy for Mayor. Plus, will the PA GOP support Donald Trump's 2024 bid for President and the move to impeach Philly DA Larry Krasner.
This Is The Best Cheeseburger In Pennsylvania
Love Food compiled a list of the best cheeseburgers in every US state. Here's the top choice for Pennsylvania.
glensidelocal.com
County residents may see 8% tax increase and “tripledemic”
MontCo officials presented preliminary 2023 General Fund budget and Capital Fund budgets on Thursday. The proposal included a real estate tax increase of 8%. MontCo commissioners voted 2-1 in favor of the budget, which will be advertised for public review and a final vote next month. County revenues are projected...
North Broad Street Church Revived with Community Impact Reuse Plan
There are an estimated 800 buildings in Philadelphia that were erected as houses of worship. The number of churches currently in use is far fewer, and each year a few succumb to the wrecking ball. Others get repurposed into homes, an attractive reuse of the striking stone, stained glass, and other architectural features that many contain.
Chester’s Filing for Bankruptcy a Rare Thing These Days
The city of Chester filed a Chapter 9 municipal bankruptcy petition on Nov. 10, only the third U.S. city to do so between 2014 and 2021. It joins Hill, KY, which filed in 2015; Perla, AR in 2019, and Fairfield, AL in 2020, writes Marc Joffe for cato.org.
DELCO Careers: Qlik
Based in King of Prussia and operating in more than 100 countries, Qlik helps enterprises around the world move faster, work smarter, and lead the way forward with an end-to-end solution for getting value out of data. Its platform is the only one on the market that allows for open-ended,...
fox29.com
Second bus of migrants sent from Texas arrives in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - Another bus full of migrants has arrived in Philadelphia Monday morning, the second bus sent from Texas in less than a week. The group of migrants, including families, arrived just before 10 a.m. at 30th Street Station, greeted by supplies, blankets and coats on a blustery cold day.
Malvern Bank House of the Week: Historic Echo Valley Farm in Newtown Square
Historic Echo Valley Farm with a five-bedroom, six-full-and-two-half-bathroom main home is available for sale in Newtown Square. This 1.83-acre Echo Valley Farm property is part of the original William Lewis Farmstead. It offers rural serenity and five dwellings, including the main house, renovated barn, a secondary barn, and the original hay and milk houses. Each structure offers a combination of bucolic appeal and modern sophistication.
Chester County Boasts One of the 100 Most-Loved Restaurants in America
Damas Mediterranean Grill in Exton has made DoorDash’s inaugural list of the 100 most-loved restaurants in the U.S., writes Isabel Tehan for the Philadelphia Business Journal. The list is based on user ratings left on the online food ordering and delivery platform for food taste and quality and efficiency...
