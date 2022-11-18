ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware County, PA

Comments / 0

Related
delawaretoday.com

George Read Middle School Has an Innovative Cell Phone Policy

Nicholas Wolfe, principal of George Read Middle School, provides students with free personal pouches to lock away cell phones. As principal of George Read Middle School in New Castle, Nicholas Wolfe says he was alarmed by studies indicating that cellphone usage among children is resulting in “self-isolation, depression, suicidal ideation and bullying.” He decided that students needed to put their phones away during school hours. His solution? Providing free, personal pouches to lock away phones—and curb temptation—while students are supposed to be learning in class.
NEW CASTLE, DE
DELCO.Today

Check Out These Upcoming SCORE Webinars for Business Owners

SCORE Chester and Delaware Counties are offering the following upcoming free SCORE small business webinars. The Basics of E-commerce – How to Establish Your Online Presence. Learn the importance of having an online presence, how to build a website, increase online traffic and compare online advertisements at this Tuesday, Nov. 29 webinar starting at 1 p.m.
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
VISTA.Today

‘I Love Doing What I Do’: Chester County Hospital Welcomes New Behavioral Health Team

Getting the right care in the right place is what every person wants and needs when they are experiencing a health problem — and that’s equally true whether it’s a question of physical health, psychiatric health, or both. At Penn Medicine Chester County Hospital (CCH), a new behavioral health team established in the last few years is rising to meet a surging need among patients.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
The Philadelphia Citizen

Philadelphia’s Eviction Diversion Program has become a model for cities around the country — and a lifesaver for Philadelphia families

Three months after giving birth, Natasha* brought her baby home to an apartment in West Philadelphia. There, the little girl learned to crawl and walk, talk and play. She went to preschool in the neighborhood and, this fall, started kindergarten. “It’s the only home my daughter has ever known,” Natasha says.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
DELCO.Today

DELCO Careers: CCRES

Make a difference in the life of a child or adult with behavioral health challenges! CCRES is currently hiring qualified staff to work in schools, homes, and the community. CCRES, Downingtown, specializes in providing over 1,500 professional, dedicated staff members to meet the needs of children and adults challenged by autism, behavioral health issues, mental illness, intellectual/developmental disabilities, and physical disabilities. It works in collaboration with school districts, intermediate units, and the behavioral health system.
DOWNINGTOWN, PA
VISTA.Today

Ground Broken for Luxury Housing Complex in Downingtown

Fernmoor Homes has officially broke ground for the 400-unit luxury development coming to Downingtown. Mi-Place will offer 200 three-bedroom homes with garages and 200 one and two-bedroom apartments, according to The Daily Local News. The community located at 800 Horseshoe Pike will include a fitness center, community club house, a...
DOWNINGTOWN, PA
glensidelocal.com

County residents may see 8% tax increase and “tripledemic”

MontCo officials presented preliminary 2023 General Fund budget and Capital Fund budgets on Thursday. The proposal included a real estate tax increase of 8%. MontCo commissioners voted 2-1 in favor of the budget, which will be advertised for public review and a final vote next month. County revenues are projected...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
DELCO.Today

DELCO Careers: Qlik

Based in King of Prussia and operating in more than 100 countries, Qlik helps enterprises around the world move faster, work smarter, and lead the way forward with an end-to-end solution for getting value out of data. Its platform is the only one on the market that allows for open-ended,...
KING OF PRUSSIA, PA
fox29.com

Second bus of migrants sent from Texas arrives in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA - Another bus full of migrants has arrived in Philadelphia Monday morning, the second bus sent from Texas in less than a week. The group of migrants, including families, arrived just before 10 a.m. at 30th Street Station, greeted by supplies, blankets and coats on a blustery cold day.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
DELCO.Today

Malvern Bank House of the Week: Historic Echo Valley Farm in Newtown Square

Historic Echo Valley Farm with a five-bedroom, six-full-and-two-half-bathroom main home is available for sale in Newtown Square. This 1.83-acre Echo Valley Farm property is part of the original William Lewis Farmstead. It offers rural serenity and five dwellings, including the main house, renovated barn, a secondary barn, and the original hay and milk houses. Each structure offers a combination of bucolic appeal and modern sophistication.
NEWTOWN SQUARE, PA
DELCO.Today

DELCO.Today

Delaware County, PA
12K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

DELCO.Today celebrates Delaware County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal’s is the publisher of DELCO.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), MONTCO.Today (Montgomery County), and VISTA.Today (Chester County).

 https://delco.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy