Nicholas Wolfe, principal of George Read Middle School, provides students with free personal pouches to lock away cell phones. As principal of George Read Middle School in New Castle, Nicholas Wolfe says he was alarmed by studies indicating that cellphone usage among children is resulting in “self-isolation, depression, suicidal ideation and bullying.” He decided that students needed to put their phones away during school hours. His solution? Providing free, personal pouches to lock away phones—and curb temptation—while students are supposed to be learning in class.

NEW CASTLE, DE ・ 21 HOURS AGO