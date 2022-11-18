Top 10 Highest Paying Jobs in the Philly Area That Require a Bachelor’s

Image via iStock.

In the age of highly competitive careers, having a bachelor’s degree can make a world of difference.

Here’s the top ten highest paying jobs in the Philly-Camden-Wilmington area that requires a Bachelor’s, according to Stacker.com:

10. Personal Financial Advisors

Crunching numbers makes numbers! Financial advisors make about $134,970 within the Philly region. The average salary is $119,960 nationally. But you can make close to $173,000 if you head up north to Barnstable Town, Massachusetts. A little over 8,000 people are employed as financial advisors within the Philadelphia area.

9. Human resources managers

The typical salary for an HR manager in the area averages out to $140,330 compared to over $166,000 n, nationally. The San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, California region’s average pay is over $190,000 making it the highest in the country.

8. Natural sciences managers

The average salary for this position in the region is $141,020 compared to $156,110 nationally. People living in the Boston area make twice this amount at $222,360.

7. Marketing managers

Managers in this position make about $152,540 a year which is close to the national average of $153,440. Nearly 6,000 people are marketing managers in the region.

6. Purchasing managers

This position beats marketing managers by a hair. The annual mean salary is $152,570 in the region. However, Trenton, New Jersey is the city with the highest pay nationally at $181,030.

5. Sales managers

Also coming in close is the position of sales manager at $152,600 a year in the region.

4. Architectural and engineering managers

The annual mean salary for this position is $159,600 annually. However, the San Jose area is significantly higher, at $228,000.

3. Computer & IT managers

The average salary is $162,050 which is close to the annual average salary of $162,050. Currently, there are 9,740 employed in this position in the area.

2. Financial managers

Over 13,500 people are making bank in this position! The average salary is $169,660 which is more than the national average at $153,460. Financial managers in the New York City region make about $209,100 a year.

1. Chief executives

Surprise, surprise. Chief executives have the #1 highest salaries in the region, averaging about $266,150 a year. Nationally, the mean salary is $213,020 but the area with the highest average pay is Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA at $313,440.

Read more about the highest paying jobs in the region on Stacker.com.

Simplilearn gives foresight into the highes paying jobs of 2023.

Bucks County Community College, the sponsor of BUCKSCO. Today — Career Corner, is a public community college with over 9,500 full- and part-time students.

Both affordable and centrally located for people in and around the Bucks County area, the school has three main campuses in Newtown, Bristol, and Perkasie, allowing students to attend throughout the area.

For those just starting their paths in higher education, or returning to school after a prolonged absence, Bucks County Community College offers over 90 academic programs within seven Academic Departments.

The school’s 43 Associate’s Degree programs prepare students to pursue either a career or their Bachelor’s degrees after graduation.

Learn more about Bucks County Community College here.