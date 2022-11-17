ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here’s Why Aaron Rodgers Must Leave The Packers

The last few years have been quite tumultuous for the Green Bay Packers and Aaron Rodgers. There has been a disconnect between the two sides that led to rumors about Rodgers trying to force his way out of town. Trading up in the 2020 NFL Draft to select quarterback Jordan Love out of Nevada, instead of getting Rodgers some help at the wide receiver position, likely had something to do with that.
GREEN BAY, WI
Green Bay Packers Defense Not Even Close to Meeting Expectations

Another Green Bay Packers game and another Green Bay Packers loss. Their 27-17 loss to the Tennessee Titans on Thursday night drops the team to an uninspiring 4-7 record. Some expected the Packers, at the very least, to be contenders for another NFC North title heading into this season. But instead, the Packers turned out to be frauds. There are so many things that have gone wrong with Green Bay. However, the biggest failure, and disappointment, has been the play of the Green Bay Packers defense.
GREEN BAY, WI
Nathaniel Hackett Watch Begins at Broncos HQ

Try as he might, Nathaniel Hackett has failed to move the needle for the Denver Broncos. All of Hackett's horses and all of Hackett's men haven't put the Broncos back together again. A head coach hired because of his offensive expertise has presided over the NFL's worst scoring offense and...
DENVER, CO
Titans become the only team to accomplish feat in the past three years

The Tennessee Titans have become the model of consistency in the NFL under head coach Mike Vrabel. Annually, the Titans overcome plenty of adversity and win games in their own way. They won’t change, and their results speak for themselves. Vrabel and company probably wish that they would’ve taken...
NASHVILLE, TN

