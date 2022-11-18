ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany drug dealer sentenced to 10 years in prison

By Harrison Gereau
 3 days ago

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — An Albany man will spend 10 years in prison for selling cocaine, crack, meth, and amphetamine to people around the Capital Region. As part of his guilty plea earlier this year, Wayne Myers, 32, admitted that between June 2020 and February 2021, he distributed at least 343 grams of crack, 251 grams of cocaine, 145 grams of amphetamine, and 5.7 grams of meth.

Myers also agreed to forfeit $40,050 in profit that he had made selling the drugs. When he was sentenced, Senior United States District Judge Lawrence E. Kahn also ordered Myers to serve a five-year term of post-imprisonment supervised release.

This case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA). Myers was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Ashlyn Miranda.

Kenneth Brooks
3d ago

statistical facts is that most addiction start with doctors prescribed drugs. so many people wish jail on people until the judicial system get a hold of one of their love ones. everyone here is one decision away from being on the inside, so watch what u wish on people.

Jennifer Louise
3d ago

Awesome 👌 another nonviolent offender with a ridiculous sentence meanwhile the fiends will reoffend how many time on violent crimes like breaking and entering, robbery, assault, even murder to get money for drug. unless there are some actual statics on how many fiends become clean with each dealer put away this is nothing but a crime against the Government. prohibition ended, the war on drug began 💰 it doesn't matter if this man had a successful business and was otw to step away. doesn't matter that he had zero incidents with law enforcement for 2 years while awaiting sentencing. doesn't matter if he has a child who is fatherless for 10 years BUT those fiends will break into your house. rob you. hurt you to get what they WANT. justice. right. good luck to anyone who believes that

Jennifer Louise
2d ago

the bottom line is the War against drugs is pointless. addicts will get high regardless of a dealer going to jail. the federal government spends 50 billion a year on the war against drugs. over a trillion since it started 50 years ago. and that doesn't include the 50 trillion spent to house the inmates each year. or the welfare benefits paid to their dependent. or the one who end up in foster care. do you know care or even concern yourself with the number of people who weren't addict UNTIL going to prison. I guarantee our so called facility have produced more addicts than any single dealer ever could

