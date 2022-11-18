Read full article on original website
Related
Kim's sister warns US of 'a more fatal security crisis'
The influential sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has warned the United States that it would face "a more fatal security crisis" as Washington pushes for U.N. condemnation of the North's recent intercontinental ballistic missile test
Russia-Ukraine war live: Ukraine’s power grid destroyed on a ‘colossal’ scale after Russian strikes, says energy chief
Head of Ukraine’s power grid operator says almost no thermal or hydroelectric stations left unscathed by Russian attacks
Comments / 0