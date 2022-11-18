Read full article on original website
Police investigate discovery of babies’ bodies in a Boston freezerLive Action NewsBoston, MA
This Town in Massachusetts Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensBoston, MA
3 Great Pizza Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
4 Great Burger Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
This Epic Massachusetts Antique Mall is a Must VisitTravel MavenCambridge, MA
Related
Gifted Students Across the U.S. Reap Benefits at Radnor High
There’s a unique Community Schools program at a Radnor Victorian home that gives 10 gifted students from around the country a chance to attend Radnor High School, writes Wakisha Bailey for CBS Philadelphia.
Newsweek Names Fair Acres Among Best Nursing Homes in US
Fair Acres Geriatric Center in Lima, owned and operated by Delaware County, has been named one of the best nursing homes in the U.S. by Newsweek, writes Max Bennett for patch.com. The facility ranked 25th among Pennsylvania’s nursing homes on Newsweek’s list of “America’s Best Nursing Homes for 2023.”...
Copy of Montgomery County Leadership: Eric Davies, President, Wurzak Hotel Group
Eric Davies, President of the Wurzak Hotel Group, spoke to MONTCO Today about growing up in Trenton, New Jersey, his childhood love of sports, and his early entrepreneurial spirit and work ethic. He went to LaSalle University intending to pursue a career in criminal justice, but a part-time job at a hotel revealed his passion for the hospitality industry.
fox29.com
Pennsylvania residents may be owned money from billions in unclaimed funds
PHILADELPHIA - If it sounds too good to be true, it usually is – especially when it comes to free money. But just in time for the holidays, Philadelphia is telling residents to check if they're owed money from a mound of unclaimed funds sitting in Harrisburg. Philadelphia on...
Philadelphia's sweetened beverage tax may be here to stay, based on what 3 mayoral candidates say
It took years to get Philadelphia’s sweetened beverage tax in place, as opponents fought it in court. Now some of those same opponents are running for mayor, but it looks like the tax won’t be an issue in the 2023 race.
fox29.com
Second bus of migrants sent from Texas arrives in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - Another bus full of migrants has arrived in Philadelphia Monday morning, the second bus sent from Texas in less than a week. The group of migrants, including families, arrived just before 10 a.m. at 30th Street Station, greeted by supplies, blankets and coats on a blustery cold day.
Check Out These Upcoming SCORE Webinars for Business Owners
Photo bySCORE Chester & Delaware Counties. SCORE Chester and Delaware Counties are offering the following upcoming free SCORE small business webinars. The Basics of E-commerce – How to Establish Your Online Presence.
How Much?! Stunning Amount of Alcohol Sold in Philadelphia, PA, in 1 Year
If you think those in and around the City of Philadelphia like to drink (a lot), you'd be correct. But just how much might be a little bit of a shock. Pour yourself a drink and let's look at some numbers. According to a report just released by the Pennsylvania...
Philly and Wawa Give the US a Unique Sandwich Offering
Many think of the Philadelphia sandwich as the cheesesteak, but there are actually three sandwiches that make the cut in our region, writes Crawford Smith for Mashed. Mashed took a look at the 11 best sandwiches from different regions of the country. Special attention was paid to towns that had long-standing traditions of unique local sandwiches. When you eat one of these, you’re eating decades and centuries of history.
delawarebusinessnow.com
Sound of Tri-State opens in Concord Mall
Audio retailer Sound of Tri-State is now open at the Concord Mall in north Wilmington off Route 202. “We are committed to the future of the Concord Mall and its use as a retail, lifestyle, and local business destination. Sound of Tri-State will provide shoppers with another unique shopping option while visiting the mall,” says Igal Nassim of Mason Asset Management, which is responsible for leasing efforts at the Concord Mall.
Turkey giveaways happening Monday in New Jersey, Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- It's Thanksgiving week and ahead of the Thursday holiday, two organizations are holding turkey giveaways on Monday morning. Virtua Health is hosting a drive-thru turkey giveaway in South Jersey. Families who participate will get a bird and all the fixings including celery, onions, carrots and sweet potatoes. The giveaway begins at 8:30 a.m. in Burlington County at the Virtua Willingboro Hospital. On Tuesday they will hold a second giveaway at Virtua Camden. That giveaway also starts at 8:30 a.m.And in Philadelphia, Philadelphia Housing Authority is helping put turkeys on tables for PHA housing residents beginning at 8:30 a.m. Sixteen hundred turkeys will be distributed to 56 various PHA housing sites across the city. People who live at those locations will be able to get turkeys on a first-come, first-serve basis.
Chester’s Filing for Bankruptcy a Rare Thing These Days
The city of Chester filed a Chapter 9 municipal bankruptcy petition on Nov. 10, only the third U.S. city to do so between 2014 and 2021. It joins Hill, KY, which filed in 2015; Perla, AR in 2019, and Fairfield, AL in 2020, writes Marc Joffe for cato.org. Chester has...
4 Great Burger Places in Massachusetts
If you live in Massachusetts and you also happen to eat burgers from time to time, then your are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, so keep on reading. Below I have put together a list of four amazing burger spots in Massachusetts that are known for serving incredibly tasty burgers, made with fresh ingredients only so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
police1.com
Rampant phony license plates used to get away with crimes in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA — After five gunmen killed Nicolas Elizalde, 14, in a hail of bullets outside a Roxborough High School football scrimmage in late September, they clambered back into a gray Ford Explorer and sped away. It took investigators about a day to trace the suspects' path, piecing together sporadic...
Quad
Central Bucks: The Downfall?
On Nov. 14, an article about the Central Bucks School District’s decisions about what can and cannot be taught was posted on The Beacon. First, book banning stormed across the states earlier this year, and finally made its way to Pennsylvania schools. But, on top of that, certain teachings are now being banned from schools, which stems from this action. For Central Bucks, the teachings of sexual and gender identity, religious issues and political and sociopolitical issues are now being banned — called Policy 321. These teachings are deemed as “inappropriate” if they are not in correlation to what is being taught, and even that is a stretch. By saying that these teachings are coercing students makes it seem as though these teachers are predators, which they are not. This type of language is dangerous, because it can put teachers at risk of being fired if they try to mention what their personal beliefs are, especially when it comes to their sexual and gender identity.
$1 Million Lottery Ticket Sold At Philadelphia Casino
One lucky player at A Live! Casino and Hotel in Philadelphia won a $1 million jackpot over the weekend, say state lottery officials. A Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket sold at the casino won a seven-figure prize in the Sunday, Nov. 20 drawing, lotto officials said. The lucky winner matched all five balls drawn to claim a $1,077,663.50 prize, they added.
Save the Date: Giving Tuesday Is Coming Up Nov. 29 for PIT
Did you know that most Pennsylvania Institute of Technology (P.I.T.) students have a gap in funding to complete their education, even after exhausting financial aid?. Some cannot afford to continue college due to the size of the gap. Others juggle their monthly bills, choosing between paying their rent, childcare, utilities,...
Chester County Boasts One of the 100 Most-Loved Restaurants in America
Damas Mediterranean Grill in Exton has made DoorDash’s inaugural list of the 100 most-loved restaurants in the U.S., writes Isabel Tehan for the Philadelphia Business Journal. The list is based on user ratings left on the online food ordering and delivery platform for food taste and quality and efficiency...
visitphilly.com
Support Black- & Brown-Owned Businesses on Our New Shopping Bus Loop
Philly PHLASH Shopping Loop: Four neighborhoods. One free bus. Every Friday between Black Friday and Christmas Eve. Holiday shopping made easy... It’s better to give than to receive, right? Right!. It’s also really, really cool to support small businesses, right? Right!. And it’s even cooler to patronize the...
South Jersey church ensuring families in need have Thanksgiving dinner
PITMAN, N.J. (CBS) -- A South Jersey church is ensuring hundreds of families in need will have a hot meal for the holiday.The First Baptist Church of Pitman is preparing its largest meal of the year, and a close-knit group of a dozen volunteers has been cooking since Sunday to feed close to 160 families.Volunteers stood shoulder-to-shoulder cooking over the hot stove Monday. They're working together in almost an assembly-line manner to make a Thanksgiving dinner for families throughout South Jersey."I think there's a lot more food insecurity than most of us know, especially after the pandemic," Pastor Randy Van Ostin...
