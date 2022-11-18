ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, MA

fox29.com

Second bus of migrants sent from Texas arrives in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA - Another bus full of migrants has arrived in Philadelphia Monday morning, the second bus sent from Texas in less than a week. The group of migrants, including families, arrived just before 10 a.m. at 30th Street Station, greeted by supplies, blankets and coats on a blustery cold day.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
DELCO.Today

Philly and Wawa Give the US a Unique Sandwich Offering

Many think of the Philadelphia sandwich as the cheesesteak, but there are actually three sandwiches that make the cut in our region, writes Crawford Smith for Mashed. Mashed took a look at the 11 best sandwiches from different regions of the country. Special attention was paid to towns that had long-standing traditions of unique local sandwiches. When you eat one of these, you’re eating decades and centuries of history.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
delawarebusinessnow.com

Sound of Tri-State opens in Concord Mall

Audio retailer Sound of Tri-State is now open at the Concord Mall in north Wilmington off Route 202. “We are committed to the future of the Concord Mall and its use as a retail, lifestyle, and local business destination. Sound of Tri-State will provide shoppers with another unique shopping option while visiting the mall,” says Igal Nassim of Mason Asset Management, which is responsible for leasing efforts at the Concord Mall.
WILMINGTON, DE
CBS Philly

Turkey giveaways happening Monday in New Jersey, Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- It's Thanksgiving week and ahead of the Thursday holiday, two organizations are holding turkey giveaways on Monday morning. Virtua Health is hosting a drive-thru turkey giveaway in South Jersey. Families who participate will get a bird and all the fixings including celery, onions, carrots and sweet potatoes. The giveaway begins at 8:30 a.m. in Burlington County at the Virtua Willingboro Hospital. On Tuesday they will hold a second giveaway at Virtua Camden. That giveaway also starts at 8:30 a.m.And in Philadelphia, Philadelphia Housing Authority is helping put turkeys on tables for PHA housing residents beginning at 8:30 a.m. Sixteen hundred turkeys will be distributed to 56 various PHA housing sites across the city. People who live at those locations will be able to get turkeys on a first-come, first-serve basis. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Massachusetts

If you live in Massachusetts and you also happen to eat burgers from time to time, then your are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, so keep on reading. Below I have put together a list of four amazing burger spots in Massachusetts that are known for serving incredibly tasty burgers, made with fresh ingredients only so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Quad

Central Bucks: The Downfall?

On Nov. 14, an article about the Central Bucks School District’s decisions about what can and cannot be taught was posted on The Beacon. First, book banning stormed across the states earlier this year, and finally made its way to Pennsylvania schools. But, on top of that, certain teachings are now being banned from schools, which stems from this action. For Central Bucks, the teachings of sexual and gender identity, religious issues and political and sociopolitical issues are now being banned — called Policy 321. These teachings are deemed as “inappropriate” if they are not in correlation to what is being taught, and even that is a stretch. By saying that these teachings are coercing students makes it seem as though these teachers are predators, which they are not. This type of language is dangerous, because it can put teachers at risk of being fired if they try to mention what their personal beliefs are, especially when it comes to their sexual and gender identity.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

$1 Million Lottery Ticket Sold At Philadelphia Casino

One lucky player at A Live! Casino and Hotel in Philadelphia won a $1 million jackpot over the weekend, say state lottery officials. A Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket sold at the casino won a seven-figure prize in the Sunday, Nov. 20 drawing, lotto officials said. The lucky winner matched all five balls drawn to claim a $1,077,663.50 prize, they added.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
DELCO.Today

Save the Date: Giving Tuesday Is Coming Up Nov. 29 for PIT

Did you know that most Pennsylvania Institute of Technology (P.I.T.) students have a gap in funding to complete their education, even after exhausting financial aid?. Some cannot afford to continue college due to the size of the gap. Others juggle their monthly bills, choosing between paying their rent, childcare, utilities,...
MEDIA, PA
visitphilly.com

Support Black- & Brown-Owned Businesses on Our New Shopping Bus Loop

Philly PHLASH Shopping Loop: Four neighborhoods. One free bus. Every Friday between Black Friday and Christmas Eve. Holiday shopping made easy... It’s better to give than to receive, right? Right!. It’s also really, really cool to support small businesses, right? Right!. And it’s even cooler to patronize the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

South Jersey church ensuring families in need have Thanksgiving dinner

PITMAN, N.J. (CBS) -- A South Jersey church is ensuring hundreds of families in need will have a hot meal for the holiday.The First Baptist Church of Pitman is preparing its largest meal of the year, and a close-knit group of a dozen volunteers has been cooking since Sunday to feed close to 160 families.Volunteers stood shoulder-to-shoulder cooking over the hot stove Monday. They're working together in almost an assembly-line manner to make a Thanksgiving dinner for families throughout South Jersey."I think there's a lot more food insecurity than most of us know, especially after the pandemic," Pastor Randy Van Ostin...
PITMAN, NJ
DELCO.Today celebrates Delaware County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal’s is the publisher of DELCO.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), MONTCO.Today (Montgomery County), and VISTA.Today (Chester County).

 https://delco.today/

