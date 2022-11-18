ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Nancy Pelosi took a not-so-subtle dig at Trump in her leaving speech

By Becca Monaghan
Indy100
Indy100
 2 days ago

Nancy Pelosi, the first woman to serve as speaker of the House for almost two decades, has stepped down and since reflected on her Democratic leadership.

On Thursday (November 18), the 82-year-old announced her intention to part ways with the top role but will continue to represent her California district in the lower chamber of Congress.

Attention soon turned to Pelosi's farewell speech, where she gave a not-so-subtle dig to Donald Trump – by excluding him from the string of presidents she has enjoyed working with.

"It’s been my privilege to play a part in forging extraordinary progress for the American people," she said, before highlighting: "I have enjoyed working with three presidents."

"Transformative healthcare reform with President Barack Obama," she continued on the House floor. "And forging the future from infrastructure to healthcare to climate action with President Joe Biden."

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Trump has publicly mocked Pelosi in the past, giving her the nickname "Crazy Nancy."

At a rally in Iowa, Trump told his supporters: "We’re going to end Crazy Nancy Pelosi’s political career once and for all."

This occurred days after a man broke into her home and attacked her husband, Paul Pelosi, with a hammer. He was taken to the hospital for medical attention and surgery on his head.

Following Pelosi's announcement, she thanked family members, including her husband.

"For my dear husband Paul, who has been my beloved partner in life and my pillar of support, thank you. We’re all grateful for all the prayers and well wishes as he continues his recovery," she said.

The House Democrats’ leadership election will be held on November 30.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Melania predicts what Trump’s return to White House would look like in three words

Former first lady Melania Trump hailed her husband's bid to run for the president's office in 2024, suggesting that his return to the White House would lead to "success and prosperity".Donald Trump, the twice-impeached former president who tried to overturn the results of the 2020 election, launched his campaign to try to return to the White House for a second time. His team filed his paperwork with the Federal Election Commission, establishing his candidacy to run for the office. "America's comeback starts right now," he said in a speech."I support my husband’s decision to run for president of this...
Washington Examiner

Republicans 'cheering' for Adam Schiff to succeed Pelosi if she retires

House Republicans are hoping House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) will run for a leadership position amid speculation he is vying to replace Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) as the chamber's top Democrat if she opts to retire following the midterm elections, with GOP lawmakers arguing that the high-profile Democrat would be easier to villainize in attack ads than other possible contenders.
MARYLAND STATE
TheDailyBeast

Nancy Pelosi: Jan. 6, Husband’s Attack ‘Absolutely’ Linked

In an interview Monday with CNN’s Anderson Cooper, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said there is “absolutely” a connection between the threatening dialogue from Jan. 6 rioters and the attack on her husband late last month, allegedly by a right-wing conspiracy theorist.Cooper began by quoting President Joe Biden, who said shortly after the assault on Paul Pelosi how “it’s reported that the same chant was used by this guy they have in custody that was used on Jan. 6 in the attack on the U.S. Capitol.” The 42-year-old suspect, David DePape, allegedly shouted “Where’s Nancy?” after breaking into the Pelosis’ San...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Hill

Trump may not make it to the primaries

The conventional wisdom has Donald Trump as either the man to beat for the Republican nomination or at least headed for a drawn-out fight to the finish with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. But could Trump flame out and not even make it to the Iowa caucuses?. It’s not as far-fetched...
FLORIDA STATE
The Hill

Pence on attack against Pelosi’s husband: ‘This is an outrage’

Former Vice President Mike Pence on Friday condemned the attack on Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-Calif.) husband at the couple’s San Francisco home. “This is an outrage and our hearts are with the entire Pelosi family. ⁦We pray Paul will make a full recovery,” Pence tweeted. “There can be no tolerance for violence against public officials or their families. This man should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Independent

Pelosi takes subtle dig at Donald Trump in leadership farewell speech

Outgoing House speaker Nancy Pelosi included a dig at former President Donald Trump during her leadership farewell address on the floor of the House on Thursday morning. “It’s been my privilege to play a part in forging extraordinary progress for the American people,” Ms Pelosi said. “I have enjoyed working with three presidents.” Ms Pelosi then highlighted her work on investing in clean energy with President George Bush, passing the Affordable Care Act alongside President Barack Obama, and taking action on infrastructure, health care, and climate action with President Joe Biden. Ms Pelosi did not mention Mr Trump, who...
The Hill

Trump calls Pelosi an ‘animal’ for impeaching him

Former President Trump late Monday called Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) an “animal” for voting to impeach him twice. Trump made the comment at a rally in Dayton, Ohio while criticizing Democrats’ immigration policies and a crime committed by a member of the MS-13 gang, whom he also called an animal.
FLORIDA STATE
The Hill

Oath Keepers founder talked of hanging Pelosi in days after Jan. 6

Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes reportedly said he wanted to hang U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) “from the lamppost” in a recording obtained by the FBI and played during his trial this week. In the Jan. 10, 2021, audio recording played by the FBI Wednesday in the...
BBC

Nancy Pelosi stands down as leader of US House Democrats

Nancy Pelosi, who has led Democrats in the US House of Representatives for almost two decades, has announced she is standing down from the role. The 82-year-old is the most powerful Democrat in Congress and the first woman to serve as speaker of the House. She will continue to represent...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Axios

Pelosi attack stokes Congress' fears: "Somebody is going to die"

Members of Congress are sounding new alarms about their personal security — and broader concerns about what the drumbeat of threats against prominent political figures means for them and for the country. Why it matters: Friday's attack against Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband hit especially hard because of where it...
Indy100

Indy100

190K+
Followers
17K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy