Nancy Pelosi took a not-so-subtle dig at Trump in her leaving speech

Nancy Pelosi, the first woman to serve as speaker of the House for almost two decades, has stepped down and since reflected on her Democratic leadership.

On Thursday (November 18), the 82-year-old announced her intention to part ways with the top role but will continue to represent her California district in the lower chamber of Congress.

Attention soon turned to Pelosi's farewell speech, where she gave a not-so-subtle dig to Donald Trump – by excluding him from the string of presidents she has enjoyed working with.

"It’s been my privilege to play a part in forging extraordinary progress for the American people," she said, before highlighting: "I have enjoyed working with three presidents."

"Transformative healthcare reform with President Barack Obama," she continued on the House floor. "And forging the future from infrastructure to healthcare to climate action with President Joe Biden."

Trump has publicly mocked Pelosi in the past, giving her the nickname "Crazy Nancy."



At a rally in Iowa, Trump told his supporters: "We’re going to end Crazy Nancy Pelosi’s political career once and for all."

This occurred days after a man broke into her home and attacked her husband, Paul Pelosi, with a hammer. He was taken to the hospital for medical attention and surgery on his head.

Following Pelosi's announcement, she thanked family members, including her husband.

"For my dear husband Paul, who has been my beloved partner in life and my pillar of support, thank you. We’re all grateful for all the prayers and well wishes as he continues his recovery," she said.

The House Democrats’ leadership election will be held on November 30.

