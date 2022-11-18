ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cristiano Ronaldo worryingly praises Jordan Peterson as a 'fantastic man'

By Harry Fletcher
 4 days ago

The most unexpected celebrity bromance has taken another turn, after Cristiano Ronaldo praised Jordan Peterson as a 'fantastic man'.

The pair have made clear their relationship in the past. Earlier in September, Ronaldo posted a photo posing with the controversial conservative psychologist leading to confusion online .

Peterson reemerged in the internet’s attention after getting suspended by Twitter for dead-naming Elliot Page and ragging against the "woke" earlier this year.

Peterson also opened up about helping Ronaldo through a tough moment in his life on Piers Morgan Uncensored.

Now, speaking in the second part of his interview with Morgan on TalkTV, Ronaldo said about Peterson: “I’m a huge fan of his. I read his book, 12 Rules , and I felt that he’s a really interesting guy and I love to meet smart people. Fantastic man. And I learned a lot. Some advice that he give me…

“We had a nice strategic conversation. Not only for the moment of my life, not only for football, because my life is not all football. I am a businessman. I have many important things in my life. And when you are surrounded with these people with you, people that make your life more interesting, they reach something in your daily life.”

He went on to say: “I appreciate because it’s that kind of people that thinking outside the box, which I appreciate. We had a nice conversation, strategic conversation.”

In the same interview, Ronaldo said that he felt Manchester United had ‘cut his legs’ and did not want him to ‘shine’ or listen to advice as his relationship with the club deteriorated.


The Portuguese forward claimed United were trying to force him out and criticised boss Erik ten Hag while also saying Red Devils owners the Glazer family do not care about the club.

“When I arrived at Manchester United, I always be available to help the team to do the good things, to put in the right spots, to compete with the best teams,” Ronaldo said.

“But it’s hard when they cut your legs and they don’t like you to shine and they don’t listen to your advice. I think I have words to advise to the club. I think I can help a lot, but when the infrastructure is not good…”

