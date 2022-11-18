FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Her Family Believes She Was Set-Up. What Happened To Tameka Anderson?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedBaton Rouge, LA
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Louisiana Mother Of Two Vanished On Her 35th Birthday. Where Is Nahendra Faye Davis?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedBaton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge Grocery Stores Selling Thanksgiving DinnerM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
5 Baton Rouge Restaurants That are Open on Thanksgiving DayM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Related
Off and on rain Thanksgiving Day and Black Friday
Expect a soggy Saturday
Staying chilly with showers possible by Saturday
Holiday Shopping Brawl Breaks Out at Mall of Louisiana
Baton Rouge native rapper TG Kommas provides local families in need with Thanksgiving staples
La. to take national stage during 2023 Rose Parade
Downtown Lafayette restaurant to close its doors for good this week
5 people displaced after house fire on Brady Street, neighbors say
Crews respond to house fire on Brady Street
White Light Night brings folks together in Mid-city
Cold weather shelters open in the Capital Area
BRFD: 2 displaced after house fire
EBR Mayor Pro Tempore holds Turkey Drive in District 7 amid inflation crisis
Tiger Stadium Food
Sit and Eat Gumbo—Restaurants Voted Best in Lafayette
Cold weather couldn’t stop loved ones of Mekhi Darville from holding balloon release
Several hospitalized after handling flyer
Popular Baton Rouge brunch restaurant catches fire
BRFD: Arson cause of Brady Street house fire
Baton Rouge animal shelter waiving adoption fees to free up space ahead of holiday season
WAFB
The tradition of television in Baton Rouge began on April 19, 1953, when WAFB signed on the air as the second television station in Louisiana. Over the following decades, Channel 9 has created the number one news organization in south Louisiana, covering local, state, and regional news. Today, WAFB brings its viewers 25 hours of news programming each week. Presently, Louisiana's News Channel is the only network station in the market to air a complete rebroadcast of every locally produced newscast, plus a live weekend noon news product on our second cable station, Cable Channel 9. Our anchors, reporters, producers, and photographers have won numerous awards from the Associated Press and the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters. A number of investigative reports by WAFB 9 News on various topics have even resulted in changes in state law. While news and programming are our broadcast trademarks, WAFB is constantly being honored for its community service. Channel 9 donates over $1.25 million in public service air time each year. The list of station promotions to help local non-profit organizations is lengthy, with our St. Vincent de Paul Uniform Drive, Assess the Need, and the Volunteer! Baton Rouge Volunteer recognition program to name a few.https://www.wafb.com/
Comments / 0