Baton Rouge, LA

WAFB

Off and on rain Thanksgiving Day and Black Friday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The forecast for Thanksgiving Day and Black Friday continues to get bleaker and bleaker as rain chances and rain amounts continue to climb. In the meantime, enjoy some warmer and dry weather today and tomorrow. Temperatures this afternoon are forecast to reach the mid 60°s even under mostly cloudy skies.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Expect a soggy Saturday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Temperatures are starting out this Saturday morning well above freezing, which is important because of the showers we’ll see off and on throughout the day. No icing is expected, but it’ll remain cool today with afternoon highs only in the low to mid 50s....
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Staying chilly with showers possible by Saturday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Temperatures will continue to run well below normal today, with highs only reaching the low to mid 50s for most. We should enjoy a bit more sunshine than we’ve seen in recent days, although periods of clouds will continue to impact the area. Friday...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

La. to take national stage during 2023 Rose Parade

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana spirit will be on display for the country to see during the upcoming 2023 Rose Parade on New Year’s Day. According to the Louisiana Office of Tourism, the Louisiana float in this year’s parade will feature a riverboat or paddlewheel steamboat decorated with flowers, leaves, and seeds. Float riders will include a former patient of the Shriners Hospital in Shreveport as well as 20 Louisiana queens from across the state.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Crews respond to house fire on Brady Street

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Crews with the Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to a house fire in Baton Rouge early Tuesday (Nov. 22) morning. According to a spokesman with BRFD, the fire happened in the 3200 block of Brady Street, near N. Acadian Thruway just before 5 a.m. There...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

White Light Night brings folks together in Mid-city

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Mid-city business owners like Garrett Kemp look forward to White Light Night each year. “Bundle up, grab the kids, grab your friends, grab a drink, and have a good time,” Kemp said. For the past 25 years, the event has brought people in Baton...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Cold weather shelters open in the Capital Area

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - When temperatures drop to 39 degrees or below Michael Acaldo starts preparing St. Vincent De Paul for more overnight stays. “That the colder it gets, the more people desire to get off the streets. Our desire is that everybody would like to be off the streets every night of the year. That’s just not the situation of homelessness right now,” Acaldo said.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
WAFB

BRFD: 2 displaced after house fire

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to an afternoon house fire Sunday, November 20. The fire broke out in the 2400 block of Germantown Drive around 1:20 p.m. and was under control just before 2 p.m. Firefighters say they arrived on the scene to find...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

EBR Mayor Pro Tempore holds Turkey Drive in District 7 amid inflation crisis

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD0)–Families in the capital area have become recipients of some much-needed relief when it comes to Thanksgiving dinner. Baton Rouge’s District Seven community enjoyed a turkey giveaway Monday, November 21. Baton Rouge Resident, LaTesha Dorsey expressed appreciation for the event, telling BRProud, “I’m happy that,...
BATON ROUGE, LA
thestadiumreviews.com

Tiger Stadium Food

Best Food at Tiger Stadium (LSU Tigers Football Stadium) Tiger Stadium is home to the LSU Tigers Football Team. The football stadium opened in 1924 at Baton Rouge, LA 70803. Over the years, the football arena has gone through numerous renovations to improve the gameday experience for fans, which includes updating the food and drink menu.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Popular Baton Rouge brunch restaurant catches fire

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to a restaurant on Perkins Road Friday night. Firefighters arrived at Sou Lou Restaurant at 9:30 p.m. and saw light smoke coming from a wall by the patio area. When firefighters cut into the wall, they found a patio heater that was too close to the wall.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

BRFD: Arson cause of Brady Street house fire

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Crews with the Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to a house fire in Baton Rouge early Tuesday (Nov. 22) morning that left three people displaced. According to a spokesman with BRFD, investigators believe the cause of the fire is arson. It happened in the 3200...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

WAFB

