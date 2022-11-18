Read full article on original website
Listen: MGK’s guitarist Sophie Lloyd drops single Do Or Die from first studio album
Rock and metal guitarist Sophie Lloyd has announced she will be releasing her first ever studio album, and has dropped the first single, Do Or Die. The track features vocals from Nathan James of bands Inglorious and Iconic, it’s the first release from her studio album, Imposter Syndrome which is set for release in 2023.
Joe Bonamassa quits social media: “I fear I am gonna be provoked one day into saying something I might regret”
Joe Bonamassa has quit social media following a spat with a commenter who ridiculed his hair. Bonamassa announced he would be stepping away from his social media accounts in a now-deleted Instagram post (archived and transcribed by KillerGuitarRigs) that reads: “So, after sleeping on this I have come to a conclusion. Last night I allowed a few clowns @rich_tones being one of them to cause me to go onstage angry. That is not fair to you the fans.”
Brian May reveals discussions for one last Queen + Adam Lambert tour
Queen‘s Brian May has revealed ongoing discussions with bandmate Roger Taylor to hold one final tour with Adam Lambert. The rock legends and the former American Idol contestant concluded the European leg of their third worldwide tour, The Rhapsody Tour, earlier this year after it was originally postponed in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, and it appears that May and Taylor are setting the wheels in motion for one last jaunt with Lambert. Speaking to Variety, May said that there was “a strong possibility” the two acts would go out on tour again.
Lee Anderton talks finding viral success: “many music store owners saw the Internet as a fad or a nuisance they didn’t want to invest in”
Lee Anderton, the CEO of the Guildford music shop Andertons has discussed how embracing the internet let the brand gain global recognition via millions of views on its YouTube channel. Speaking to speaker manufacturer Celestion, Anderton discussed how the kind of customer a music shop would serve changed across the...
Cause & Effects – What’s the best first guitar pedal to start off with?
For many guitarists pulling on the thread of guitar effects feels like a daunting proposition. I know it was back when I bought my first pedal. I took the plunge and went for it, but I made a LOAD of mistakes along the way that cost me a ton of money and time.
Elon Musk says it's 'not unreasonable' to want weekly updates from Twitter staff to know if 'anything was accomplished'
Elon Musk said it's "not unreasonable" for Twitter staff to give weekly updates about their work. The comment came after an Insider report on an email sent by Musk to Twitter staff on Monday. The email demanded staff provide updates on their projects every Friday. Elon Musk defended his decision...
Musk puts Twitter blue check relaunch on hold ‘until there is high confidence of stopping impersonation’
Twitter chief Elon Musk announced on Monday night that he would delay the relaunch of his new Twitter blue check program until the platform develops a strategy with “high confidence of stopping impersonation.”
