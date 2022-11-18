Queen‘s Brian May has revealed ongoing discussions with bandmate Roger Taylor to hold one final tour with Adam Lambert. The rock legends and the former American Idol contestant concluded the European leg of their third worldwide tour, The Rhapsody Tour, earlier this year after it was originally postponed in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, and it appears that May and Taylor are setting the wheels in motion for one last jaunt with Lambert. Speaking to Variety, May said that there was “a strong possibility” the two acts would go out on tour again.

1 DAY AGO