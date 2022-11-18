ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Listen: MGK’s guitarist Sophie Lloyd drops single Do Or Die from first studio album

Rock and metal guitarist Sophie Lloyd has announced she will be releasing her first ever studio album, and has dropped the first single, Do Or Die. The track features vocals from Nathan James of bands Inglorious and Iconic, it’s the first release from her studio album, Imposter Syndrome which is set for release in 2023.
Joe Bonamassa quits social media: “I fear I am gonna be provoked one day into saying something I might regret”

Joe Bonamassa has quit social media following a spat with a commenter who ridiculed his hair. Bonamassa announced he would be stepping away from his social media accounts in a now-deleted Instagram post (archived and transcribed by KillerGuitarRigs) that reads: “So, after sleeping on this I have come to a conclusion. Last night I allowed a few clowns @rich_tones being one of them to cause me to go onstage angry. That is not fair to you the fans.”
Brian May reveals discussions for one last Queen + Adam Lambert tour

Queen‘s Brian May has revealed ongoing discussions with bandmate Roger Taylor to hold one final tour with Adam Lambert. The rock legends and the former American Idol contestant concluded the European leg of their third worldwide tour, The Rhapsody Tour, earlier this year after it was originally postponed in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, and it appears that May and Taylor are setting the wheels in motion for one last jaunt with Lambert. Speaking to Variety, May said that there was “a strong possibility” the two acts would go out on tour again.

