S.Africa's Ramaphosa leads in race for ANC president despite scandal
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa is firmly ahead in the race for head of the ruling African National Congress (ANC), garnering more than twice as many party nominations as his sole challenger, according to a tally issued Tuesday. "These are the two names nominated for position of (party) president," Kgalema Motlanthe, former president of South Africa and head of the ANC's electoral panel, told a news conference in Johannesburg.
Kim's sister warns US of 'a more fatal security crisis'
The influential sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has warned the United States that it would face "a more fatal security crisis" as Washington pushes for U.N. condemnation of the North's recent intercontinental ballistic missile test
Russia-Ukraine war live: Ukraine’s power grid destroyed on a ‘colossal’ scale after Russian strikes, says energy chief
Head of Ukraine’s power grid operator says almost no thermal or hydroelectric stations left unscathed by Russian attacks
