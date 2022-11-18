Read full article on original website
SOREL Joins JD Sports’ Lineup of Fashion-Forward Footwear Brands
Continuing to cater to sneakerheads and footwear fans, JD Sports expands its offering of sporty-yet-stylish silhouettes with new styles from SOREL. The emerging brand joins JD’s versatile lineup of footwear brands carried by the British retailer now in North America. With an array of fashionable yet functional silhouettes, SOREL offers choice footwear options for JD Sports shoppers keen on staying stylish while on the go.
A Balenciaga x Supreme Collaboration Might Be in the Works
Earlier this fall, Balenciaga featured a Box Logo tee in its Summer 2023 collection as an ode to Supreme for its impact on streetwear and the world of fashion. Industry insiders are now stating that the tee was more than just an homage and was rather a sneak peek into a new collaboration the two brands have in the works.
Off-White™ Taps POST ARCHIVE FACTION, Helinox, Victorinox for "EQUIPMENT" Collection
Off-White™ has tapped three labels — POST ARCHIVE FACTION (PAF), Helinox and Victorinox — for its latest collaboration. Dubbed “EQUIPMENT,” the collection was conceptualized by Virgil Abloh in 2020 prior to his death. The four-way partnership is comprised of 12 pieces spanning ready-to-wear, accessories and...
New Balance Tokyo Design Studio Returns With "Vachetta Tan" 574
New Balance Tokyo Design Studio is back with a refreshed version of the iconic 574 silhouette. The timeless model arrives in a curated selection of colorways and the new “Vachetta Tan” iteration exudes elegance and luxury. Appearing in a supple buttery shade of beige, the reinvigorated sneaker is...
Drake's NOCTA Drops Nike Hot Step Air Terra in 2 New Colorways
Drake continues to work on his NOCTA x Nike partnership with a new release of the coveted Hot Step Air Terra sneaker. This time around, the rapper has released two new colorways of the kicks, “Champagne” and “Purple.”. The sneakers were previously spotted in “University Gold” as...
Custom Fit Denim Brand unspun Opens Permanent Store in Hong Kong
Unspun — the brand that makes custom-fit denim jeans using 3D scanning technology — has opened its first-ever store in Hong Kong. For those unfamiliar, the label, based between the city and San Francisco, uses 3D scanning technology to craft jeans customized to every person’s body. Putting comfort and style first, the brand additionally prioritizes sustainability by pushing intentional consumption while using 100% vegan fabrics and processes that reduce water usage.
The North Face x Supreme Are Back With Another Collaborative Drop
Supreme and The North Face are continuing their longstanding partnership, delivering another round of co-branded pieces for the Fall 2022 season. The duo, which launched water-resistant jackets, cozy fleece sets and more earlier this season, have joined forces on outerwear items such as a Taped Seam Shell Jacket. The garment is equipped with waterproof three-layer nylon shell, along with fully sealed seams, tricot backing and a transparent watch window at the cuff, which is designed specifically for a three-way watch collab with G-SHOCK. The shock-resistant timepiece, available in black, yellow and white, features TNF and Supreme logos on the strap, while a hidden Bogo appears in night mode.
Behind the Interface: Rohan Mirza's Artefacts Invites You on a Journey Between Reality and Fiction
We can all agree the future is such a complex and abstract idea. For some, it is something that is to come, while for others it is something they are already living in. With concepts like blockchain, DNA editing, post-humanism and climate change becoming prevalent talking points, one needs to decide whether this future looks like a utopia or dystopia. However, there is only so much we can predict as the future is unknown and unexpected.
Who Needs Pants? Kendall Jenner's Latest Outfit Proves Tights Are In
Kendall Jenner has gone through multiple style eras these past few years — 2022, in particular, was all about her copper red hair at her Prada debut and bleached eyebrows on the Met Gala red carpet. Welcoming the fall weather, it seems like the model is out to set another trend for the season, leaving her pants at home for her latest street style moment.
Spencer Badu Celebrates Journeys and Migration With Vibrant "011" Collection
Canadian-Ghanian designer Spencer Badu has unveiled a deeply personal new collection dubbed “011.” The range reflects the designer’s parents journey from Ghana to Europe and North America, exploring the theme of migration through the juxtaposition of different outdoor settings and traditional uniforms. Badu tapped graphic designer Mike...
Burberry and Minecraft Explore a Pixelated Reality in New Capsule Collection
In its first-ever partnership with a gaming franchise, Burberry goes full-throttle as it pieces together a capsule collection arriving alongside the new Minecraft adventure game – Burberry: Freedom to Go Beyond. Teased earlier this month in a virtual reality campaign video, the new collection shows unmistakable references to the...
Raf Simons Is Ending His Namesake Brand
Raf Simons has officially announced the end of his namesake clothing label. Simons took to Instagram to deliver the news after wiping out his entire grid. “The Spring/Summer 2023 collection is the conclusion of an extraordinary 27 year journey and the final season of the Raf Simons fashion brand. I...
Mila V and Patta Soundsystem Drop 'CRACKS' Exclusive Merch Collection
Patta Soundsystem celebrates Mila V as the dynamic musician has dropped their new EP, CRACKS, and along with it a collaborative merch collection and exclusive listening party to honor their artistic journey. Known for beats and tunes that could’ve easily been Berghain‘s soundtrack, Mila V has been part of the...
Banksy Instructs Shoplifters to Target GUESS
Anonymous British artist Banksy recently took to Instagram to shed light on the fact that GUESS has been utilizing his art work without his permission. It’s been said that as Banksy has yet to reveal his official name, that he’s unable to file any form of copyright regarding his work, meaning that brands and entities technically are able to use his images.
Palace Reveals Snow-Ready Holiday 2022 Collection
London-based brand Palace has just unveiled its icy Holiday 2022 collection starring members of Palace Skateboards. Outfitted in seasonally-appropriate fleece zip-ups and climate-ready puffer jackets, the lookbook includes Savannah Stacey Keenan, Charlie Birch and Kyle Wilson. The collection is comprised of a myriad of outerwear and layering pieces that prevent...
Maison Kitsuné and Olympia Le-Tan Host a House Party for FW22
Maison Kitsuné and New York-based indie designer Olympia Le-Tan have joined forces yet again to deliver a whimsical yet preppy Fall/Winter 2022 collection. Centered around the theme of a raucous house party, the melange of garments offer vibrance, levity and joy. Dizzying floral printed shirts are elevated by buoyant...
When in Doubt This Holiday Season, Wear TOTEME Head to Toe
TikTok’s favorite label TOTEME has unveiled an exclusive capsule of occasion-wear that supplies your festive, intimate dinners and cocktail party dressing needs. The 19-piece, extremely well-curated collection offers a reimagined take on the holiday’s seasonal wardrobe, exploring the principle of tuxedo dressing with a modern twist. As per...
