Holy Family University Receives $2 Million Grant from Pennsylvania Program to Revitalize College Hall

Image via Holy Family University

The grant will allow the university to renovate one of its major halls.

Holy Family University has just received a major grant that will allow the school to revitalize one of its most important halls.

Pennsylvania State Senator Jimmy Dillon has announced that the university will receive a $2 million grant to revitalize the campus’ original building, Holy Family Hall.

The grant was awarded from Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program funds that were approved by Governor Tom Wolf to further support community and economic development throughout Pennsylvania. It is one of seven grants awarded in the 5th Senatorial District.

“We are deeply grateful to Senator Jimmy Dillon, Governor Tom Wolf, Councilmember Michael J. Driscoll, and Patrick Parkinson ’07, M’08 for supporting the revitalization of Holy Family Hall through RACP funding,” said Anne Prisco, President of Holy Family University. “The project will transform the University’s very first campus building on our Northeast Philadelphia campus and enable us to better serve our students.”

The project will renovate Holy Family Hall through a visibly attractive new entrance and addition to the building to create a showplace in the center of the University campus. The newly-revamped space will serve as a central gathering area for students and faculty while serving as a one-stop shop for enrollment services.

“For 68 years Holy Family has been providing quality, affordable higher education for people in my district and throughout the Delaware Valley,” said Senator Dillon.

“Rejuvenating Holy Family Hall is a way to both honor the past and step into the future. I’m proud I could help make it a reality.”

The new addition will also include a large community meeting space and provide greater accessibility to those visiting campus and a connector bridge from Holy Family Hall to the Nurse Education Building.

Learn more about the university’s latest grant at Holy Family University.