Read full article on original website
Related
Legendary Actress Acknowledges "I'm Not Gonna Be Around For Much Longer" Amid Cancer Battle
Legendary actress Jane Fonda acknowledged in an interview that she is “not gonna be around for much longer,” according to a write-up posted in Pop Culture. Fonda is quickly approaching her 85th birthday and has recently been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma. The legendary actress has begun receiving chemotherapy treatments.
guitar.com
Lee Anderton talks finding viral success: “many music store owners saw the Internet as a fad or a nuisance they didn’t want to invest in”
Lee Anderton, the CEO of the Guildford music shop Andertons has discussed how embracing the internet let the brand gain global recognition via millions of views on its YouTube channel. Speaking to speaker manufacturer Celestion, Anderton discussed how the kind of customer a music shop would serve changed across the...
guitar.com
7 artists who deserve a Gibson signature Flying V
The Gibson Flying V was introduced in 1958 and has inspired countless copycats and variants since. Its angular, aggressive aesthetic would find its niche in the hard rock and heavy metal genres throughout the 1980s and 1990s, leading to Vs by the likes of Jackson, which would sharpen the corners to make the guitar look even tougher.
guitar.com
Nikki Sixx incurs the wrath of Swifties after accusing Taylor Swift of “whining”
Mötley Crüe’s Nikki Sixx has recently landed himself in hot water with the fanbase of mega popstar Taylor Swift after he accused the singer of always “whining about something new”. Last week, general sales to Swift’s 2023 ‘Eras Tour’ were cancelled following a chaotic presale...
guitar.com
Joe Bonamassa quits social media: “I fear I am gonna be provoked one day into saying something I might regret”
Joe Bonamassa has quit social media following a spat with a commenter who ridiculed his hair. Bonamassa announced he would be stepping away from his social media accounts in a now-deleted Instagram post (archived and transcribed by KillerGuitarRigs) that reads: “So, after sleeping on this I have come to a conclusion. Last night I allowed a few clowns @rich_tones being one of them to cause me to go onstage angry. That is not fair to you the fans.”
guitar.com
Polyphia’s Tim Henson on being viewed as a composer: “The average music listener and enjoyer probably won’t give a shit about the things guitarists do.”
Polyphia’s Tim Henson has revealed he sees himself and the band more as “composers” as opposed to “guitar players” these days. The prog rock band released their fourth studio album, Remember That You Will Die, at the end of October, which includes huge tracks such as Genesis (featuring Brasstracks) and closer Ego Death which sees the band team up with Steve Vai.
Elon Musk says it's 'not unreasonable' to want weekly updates from Twitter staff to know if 'anything was accomplished'
Elon Musk said it's "not unreasonable" for Twitter staff to give weekly updates about their work. The comment came after an Insider report on an email sent by Musk to Twitter staff on Monday. The email demanded staff provide updates on their projects every Friday. Elon Musk defended his decision...
guitar.com
The Doors release previously lost track Paris Blues
The Doors have released a lost track titled Paris Blues that could have been recorded somewhere between The Soft Parade or L.A. Woman. The track was released on 18 November, with an accompanying music video. In a message attached the the video’s description, it states, “Paris Blues travelled a long and winding path to its release, taking on a mythic quality among Doors’ fans along the way.”
Comments / 0