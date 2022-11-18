Joe Bonamassa has quit social media following a spat with a commenter who ridiculed his hair. Bonamassa announced he would be stepping away from his social media accounts in a now-deleted Instagram post (archived and transcribed by KillerGuitarRigs) that reads: “So, after sleeping on this I have come to a conclusion. Last night I allowed a few clowns @rich_tones being one of them to cause me to go onstage angry. That is not fair to you the fans.”

