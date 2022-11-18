ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

7 artists who deserve a Gibson signature Flying V

The Gibson Flying V was introduced in 1958 and has inspired countless copycats and variants since. Its angular, aggressive aesthetic would find its niche in the hard rock and heavy metal genres throughout the 1980s and 1990s, leading to Vs by the likes of Jackson, which would sharpen the corners to make the guitar look even tougher.
Joe Bonamassa quits social media: “I fear I am gonna be provoked one day into saying something I might regret”

Joe Bonamassa has quit social media following a spat with a commenter who ridiculed his hair. Bonamassa announced he would be stepping away from his social media accounts in a now-deleted Instagram post (archived and transcribed by KillerGuitarRigs) that reads: “So, after sleeping on this I have come to a conclusion. Last night I allowed a few clowns @rich_tones being one of them to cause me to go onstage angry. That is not fair to you the fans.”
Polyphia’s Tim Henson on being viewed as a composer: “The average music listener and enjoyer probably won’t give a shit about the things guitarists do.”

Polyphia’s Tim Henson has revealed he sees himself and the band more as “composers” as opposed to “guitar players” these days. The prog rock band released their fourth studio album, Remember That You Will Die, at the end of October, which includes huge tracks such as Genesis (featuring Brasstracks) and closer Ego Death which sees the band team up with Steve Vai.
The Doors release previously lost track Paris Blues

The Doors have released a lost track titled Paris Blues that could have been recorded somewhere between The Soft Parade or L.A. Woman. The track was released on 18 November, with an accompanying music video. In a message attached the the video’s description, it states, “Paris Blues travelled a long and winding path to its release, taking on a mythic quality among Doors’ fans along the way.”

