Read full article on original website
Related
'It's all ruined': Friends, relatives face Indonesia quake trauma
Iwan Gunawan was forced to leave his gravely injured wife buried under rubble to run outside and save his daughter after a strong earthquake rocked Indonesia's largest province. I tried to protect my daughter and I tried to be strong," he said.
NEWS10 ABC
Pakistani court orders release of man who attacked Musharraf
ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s Supreme Court on Monday ordered the release of a man on completion of his jail term in connection with the 2003 assassination attempt on the country’s former President Pervez Musharraf, a defense lawyer said. Rana Tanveer had been sentenced to 14 years in...
Comments / 0