How to prepare an authentic Atlanta spread for Bears vs. Falcons

The Bears play the Falcons on Sunday in Atlanta.

To give us the goods on an authentic Atlanta pregame spread, we turned to Axios Atlanta's Thomas Wheatley, Emma Hurt and Ross Terrell!

We've been waiting for this one all year 😋.

Lemon Pepper Wet: This is the option that comes to mind for most Atlantans when asked about football-watching food. The wings — flats if you can get 'em — shot to national stardom thanks to Donald Glover's "Atlanta."

Be prepared: There are several ways you can approach making them. Here are a few .

If you'd like to achieve legend level among your friends, next time get some wings shipped from the Magic City Kitchen (yes, that Magic City).

Pimento cheese: This is a personal capital-s Southern favorite, which we have anecdotally learned that Northern states, frankly, don't know how to make. (It's OK, we barely gave Chicago pizza a go and have since adopted Detroit-style.)

Deviled eggs: This party dish combines two basic Southern food groups — mayonnaise and eggs — and is usually found not far from the pimento cheese on a well-executed table scape.

For extra credit, opt for Duke's mayo. Serve them to guests in a special deviled eggs platter and you've achieved "Designing Women" status.

Coca-Cola: None of this "Pepsi" stuff.

As for the game, the Falcons get an up-close and personal look at Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields, the potential franchise player they passed on in the 2021 NFL Draft.