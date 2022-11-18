ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to prepare an authentic Atlanta spread for Bears vs. Falcons

By Ross Terrell, Emma Hurt, Thomas Wheatley, Justin Kaufmann
Axios Chicago
 4 days ago

The Bears play the Falcons on Sunday in Atlanta.

  • To give us the goods on an authentic Atlanta pregame spread, we turned to Axios Atlanta's Thomas Wheatley, Emma Hurt and Ross Terrell!
  • We've been waiting for this one all year 😋.

Lemon Pepper Wet: This is the option that comes to mind for most Atlantans when asked about football-watching food. The wings — flats if you can get 'em — shot to national stardom thanks to Donald Glover's "Atlanta."

  • Be prepared: There are several ways you can approach making them. Here are a few .
  • If you'd like to achieve legend level among your friends, next time get some wings shipped from the Magic City Kitchen (yes, that Magic City).

Pimento cheese: This is a personal capital-s Southern favorite, which we have anecdotally learned that Northern states, frankly, don't know how to make. (It's OK, we barely gave Chicago pizza a go and have since adopted Detroit-style.)

Deviled eggs: This party dish combines two basic Southern food groups — mayonnaise and eggs — and is usually found not far from the pimento cheese on a well-executed table scape.

Coca-Cola: None of this "Pepsi" stuff.

As for the game, the Falcons get an up-close and personal look at Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields, the potential franchise player they passed on in the 2021 NFL Draft.

  • Fields is a Kennesaw, Ga., native and played at UGA for one season before transferring to Ohio State.
  • Many fans in Atlanta wanted to see the Falcons draft Fields as the quarterback to lead the team after Matt Ryan. But they took tight end Kyle Pitts instead.
  • This will be the first time Fields has played an NFL game in his home state.

Axios Chicago

How to prepare a proper Miami spread for Bears vs. Dolphins

The Bears welcome the Miami Dolphins to Soldier Field on Sunday. To give us the goods on an authentic Miami pregame spread, we turned to Axios Miami's Martin Vassolo. Cuban sandwich: This is Miami’s most famous delicacy. The basics are Cuban bread, ham, Swiss cheese and pork tenderloin. A good panini press will get you far.Arepas de queso: These corn pancakes are a street-food staple in Miami. They’re sweet and cheesy — crispy on the outside, gooey inside. You’re gonna need arepa flour or yellow corn flour, frozen corn kernels, cheese and lots of butter.Ropa vieja: This comfort food calls for slow-cooking a chuck roast in a savory broth until it’s soft enough to tear apart with a fork. Time it for kickoff, and serve with rice and beans.🐬 As for the game, Martin says to brace for Miami’s speedy offense led by star wideouts Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is back up to speed after missing a couple games with a scary concussion, and the Fins may see newly acquired pass rusher Bradley Chubb get into the action after he was traded to the team on Tuesday. "Fins up baby."
CHICAGO, IL
NFLDraftBible

Updated 2023 NFL Draft Order After Week 11

As we prepare for the 2023 NFL Draft, team needs will constantly fluctuate during the season, especially during the offseason. Trades will happen, free agents will sign, and several events will factor in the decisions made during the draft. What will the 2023 NFL Draft look like? Here is how it sits after this week.
Axios Chicago

Axios Chicago, anchored by Monica Eng and Justin Kauffman, is here to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news and developments unfolding in their own backyard.

 https://www.axios.com/local/chicago

