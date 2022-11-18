ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical Report: Yoga may help regulate blood sugar

By Dr Brian Mc Donough
KYW News Radio
 4 days ago

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — Yoga is rapidly growing in popularity. In fact, one in seven Americans has practiced yoga this year. Yoga has many advantages for our health, including improving strength, balance and flexibility, as well as reducing stress.

Now there is more news. A review of five studies has found that adding yoga to a person’s routine can help fight elevations in blood sugar. The studies, which looked at people with type 2 diabetes who are taking a commonly used medication called metformin, found those active in yoga did better than those just taking the medication.

The theory is that stress reduction had an effect on hormone levels.

​​KYW Newsradio’s Medical Reports are sponsored by Independence Blue Cross.

KYW News Radio

