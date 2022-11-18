Local briefs: military officers conference in Athens, School Board meeting in Jefferson

The state conference of the Military Officers Association of America that began Thursday continues today and through the weekend in Athens: dozens of retired officers are taking part in the conference that is taking place at the Georgia Center.

The Madison County Industrial Development Authority holds a special called meeting this morning in Danielsville. There have been calls for a change in Authority leadership, which could lead to the ouster of Frank Ginn, the state Senator who serves as executive director of the Madison County Industrial Development and Building Authority.

Madison County Commissioners have extended for another six months a moratorium on rezonings, looking to slow down developers who are breaking up farmland and turning it into residential subdivisions in Madison County.

The Jackson County School Board, meeting in Jefferson, has signed off on a new school attendance zones for the 2023-2024 school year in Jackson County.

A Gainesville man is booked into the Hall County jail: child molestation allegations are leveled against Armando Martinez, who is accused of having a sexual relationship with a 15 year-old girl in Gainesville.

There is grant money for the police department in Gainesville: the Gainesville PD is getting $100 thousand for police officer training. The funding comes through the Law Enforcement Training Grant Committee.

An ambulance driver is killed in a crash in Forsyth County. Gina Ayers was 57 years old, from Cumming. The Georgia State Patrol is investigating the two-vehicle collision that happened on Canton Highway in Forsyth County.

