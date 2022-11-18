ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Local briefs: military officers conference in Athens, School Board meeting in Jefferson

By Tim Bryant
 4 days ago
The state conference of the Military Officers Association of America that began Thursday continues today and through the weekend in Athens: dozens of retired officers are taking part in the conference that is taking place at the Georgia Center.

The Madison County Industrial Development Authority holds a special called meeting this morning in Danielsville. There have been calls for a change in Authority leadership, which could lead to the ouster of Frank Ginn, the state Senator who serves as executive director of the Madison County Industrial Development and Building Authority.

Madison County Commissioners have extended for another six months a moratorium on rezonings, looking to slow down developers who are breaking up farmland and turning it into residential subdivisions in Madison County.

The Jackson County School Board, meeting in Jefferson, has signed off on a new school attendance zones for the 2023-2024 school year in Jackson County.

A Gainesville man is booked into the Hall County jail: child molestation allegations are leveled against Armando Martinez, who is accused of having a sexual relationship with a 15 year-old girl in Gainesville.

There is grant money for the police department in Gainesville: the Gainesville PD is getting $100 thousand for police officer training. The funding comes through the Law Enforcement Training Grant Committee.

An ambulance driver is killed in a crash in Forsyth County. Gina Ayers was 57 years old, from Cumming. The Georgia State Patrol is investigating the two-vehicle collision that happened on Canton Highway in Forsyth County.

thecentersquare.com

Texas company plans new facility outside Athens

(The Center Square) – A Texas-based millwork manufacturer plans to spend millions on a new facility outside Athens, and Georgia taxpayers will cover the cost of workforce training. San Antonio-based Steves & Sons plans to invest more than $100 million over the next three years on a new 310,000-square-foot...
ATHENS, GA
WGAU

A-CC Elections Board calls “emergency meeting”

What is being called an emergency meeting of the Athens-Clarke County Board of Elections is scheduled for 4 o’clock this afternoon. The session is called in the wake of a weekend ruling from a judge in Atlanta who says counties can allow early voting this coming Saturday, despite an earlier edict from Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, who said the Thanksgiving holiday on Thursday precluded early voting two days later.
ATHENS, GA
WGAU

Former Bulldog’s rape trial could be held in March

The rape trial of a former Georgia Bulldog football player has been tentatively scheduled for next March: Adam Anderson faces charges stemming from the reported sexual assault of a 21 year-old woman who says it happened in October of last year at a home on South Milledge Avenue in Athens.
ATHENS, GA
WGAU

Man, wrongly arrested, files suit in Gainesville

A man is suing the Hall County Sheriff’s Department after he ended up unconscious and bleeding in a jail cell over a simple misunderstanding. A lawyer gave Channel 2 Action News police body camera footage that shows deputies dropping the victim onto his head in a Hall County jail cell, knocking him out.
HALL COUNTY, GA
allongeorgia.com

Georgia’s Technology Corridor is Unveiled

Earlier this year the state legislature officially dubbed the seven miles from Haynes Bridge Road to SR 20 of GA 400 as The Technology Corridor. The formal unveiling of this corridor, hosted by the Forsyth County Chamber of Commerce and the Greater North Fulton Chamber of Commerce, took place on Thursday, Oct. 27 at 3 PM at technology business incubator Digital Ignition, located at 190 Bluegrass Valley Parkway in Alpharetta, Georgia.
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
WGAU

Two Athens parks are closed for repairs and maintenance

There are park closures in Athens: the Heard Park Community Center is closed for the week, as is Lay Park. Both parks are getting repair work done on gymnasium floors. Both are scheduled to reopen one week from today. From the Athens-Clarke Co government website…. The Heard Park Community Center...
ATHENS, GA
WGAU

Hall Co teen charged after deadly fentanyl overdose

There is a charge of involuntary manslaughter for a teenager in Hall County: Brandon Soto is from Flowery Branch. He is accused of supplying the fentanyl that caused the death of 17 year-old Halaya Herrera, who overdosed in July in Oakwood. Soto was, at last report, being held without bond in the Hall County jail.
HALL COUNTY, GA
wrwh.com

Cleveland Man Arrested In Connection With Stolen Vehicle

(Cleveland)- A White County man faces charges in connection with a stolen vehicle from Hall County. Saturday night a White County Sheriff’s Deputy observed a 2017 Chevrolet Suburban that was believed to have been stolen out of Hall County. Captain Clay Hammond with the White County Sheriff’s office said...
WHITE COUNTY, GA
WGAU

A-CC Elections Board holds special called session

Another special called meeting of the Athens-Clarke County Board of Elections is on tap for today, underway at 5 o’clock this afternoon. We are today 19 days away from the December 6 US Senate runoff between incumbent Democrat Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker. A week of early...
ATHENS, GA
accesswdun.com

8 suspects arrested in Gwinnett County for human trafficking and gang activity

Eight suspects were arrested recently in Gwinnett County following an investigation into human trafficking, racketeering and gang activity. According to a press release from Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr, warrants were taken out on Nov. 11 and the arrests were made by the Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office Special Investigations Section. The case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General's Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit and his Gang Prosecution Unit.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Chief: Fire that destroyed landmark Hartwell restaurant was electrical

The overnight fire that destroyed WillaDean’s Tavern in Hartwell recently has been ruled accidental. “Our joint investigation included fire investigators from our department, the State Fire Marshal’s Office and the insurance company,” a statement from Fire Chief Alan Daniel issued Sunday reads. “The insurance company also brought in a third party investigator and an electrical engineer.”
HARTWELL, GA
