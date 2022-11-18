Concerns about homeless as Athens gets blast of Arctic air

There are cold weather concerns in Athens, as temperatures for the first time this season dip into the twenties. There are limited resources for Athens’ homeless population, as the Salvation Army Shelter on Hawthorne Avenue has reopened, but only for women and children. The men’s portion of the Shelter has not yet reopened after a closure of earlier this year.

A Freeze Warning is in effect for portions of Metro Atlanta beginning at 1am Friday morning, and the Freeze Warning is in effect through 8am.

However, some of the Metro Atlanta counties -- including Paulding, Bartow and Cherokee -- are not part of the Freeze Warning, even though I am forecasting morning lows in the mid 20s for them tomorrow morning.

The rest of the Metro is in that Freeze Warning. But why?

This is because the “Freeze Warning” is an agricultural forecast product. The Freeze Warning signals the end of the growing season for farmers, orchards, plant nurseries, etc. The end of the growing season occurred for Paulding, Bartow and Cherokee back in mid-October when temperatures fell to the upper 20s for that portion of Metro Atlanta, and the low 30s for central and south Metro Atlanta. The Public Information Statement below from the National Weather Service in Peachtree City goes into detail regarding the Freeze Warning issued in mid-October.

Public Information Statement

National Weather Service Peachtree City GA

357 PM EDT Thu Oct 20 2022

...End of Frost/Freeze Program for the Season Across Portions of

North Georgia...

Due to temperatures reaching at or below 28 degrees Fahrenheit

across much of northern Georgia, the following counties have been

removed from the frost/freeze program for the rest of the fall

season:

Dade, Walker, Catoosa, Whitfield, Murray, Gilmer, Fannin, Union,

Towns, White, Lumpkin, Dawson, Pickens, Gordon, Chattooga, Floyd,

Bartow, Cherokee, Polk, Paulding, Haralson, and Carroll.

Reaching this temperature represents a “hard freeze” that

effectively ends the growing season in these locations for the

fall. Products in these counties will resume again during the

Spring of 2023.

Below is additional information regarding the Freeze Warning in effect for Friday morning.

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE PEACHTREE CITY GA

415 AM EST THU NOV 17 2022

INCLUDING THE CITIES OF GAINESVILLE, MARIETTA, ATLANTA,

LAWRENCEVILLE, ATHENS, DOUGLASVILLE, EAST POINT, DECATUR,

CONYERS, COVINGTON, NEWNAN, PEACHTREE CITY, GRIFFIN,

MILLEDGEVILLE, MACON, SWAINSBORO, COLUMBUS, WARNER ROBINS,

DUBLIN, LUMPKIN, AMERICUS, CORDELE, AND VIDALIA

415 AM EST THU NOV 17 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM EST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...SUB-FREEZING TEMPERATURES AS LOW AS 27 EXPECTED.

* WHERE...PORTIONS OF CENTRAL, EAST CENTRAL, NORTH CENTRAL,

NORTHEAST, SOUTHEAST AND WEST CENTRAL GEORGIA.

* WHEN...FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM EST FRIDAY.

* IMPACTS...FROST AND FREEZE CONDITIONS WILL KILL CROPS, OTHER

SENSITIVE VEGETATION AND POSSIBLY DAMAGE UNPROTECTED OUTDOOR

PLUMBING.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

TAKE STEPS NOW TO PROTECT TENDER PLANTS FROM THE COLD. TO PREVENT

FREEZING AND POSSIBLE BURSTING OF OUTDOOR WATER PIPES THEY SHOULD

BE WRAPPED, DRAINED, OR ALLOWED TO DRIP SLOWLY. THOSE THAT HAVE

IN-GROUND SPRINKLER SYSTEMS SHOULD DRAIN THEM AND COVER ABOVE-

GROUND PIPES TO PROTECT THEM FROM FREEZING.

