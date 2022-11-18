ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Chicago warming centers available at 6 locations across city

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team via
ABC 7 Chicago
ABC 7 Chicago
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24awJT_0jFTIqco00 With temperatures set to go below 32 degrees, the Chicago Department of Family and Support Services has activated warming centers at six community service centers Friday.

warming centers are located at:

-845 W. Wilson Ave.

-4312 W. North Ave.

-1140 W. 79th Street (79th/Racine Ave.)

-8650 S. Commercial

-4314 S. Cottage Grove Ave.

-10 S. Kedzie (Kedzie/Madison Ave.)

Each location is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.n. Monday through Friday. The Garfield Center at 10 S. Kedzie is available 24/7 to connect people to emergency shelters.

The DFSS community service centers can also help connect people to other resources, such as access to shelter, food, clothing, domestic violence assistance, job training/placement and services for the formerly incarcerated.

For more information, residents can call 311 for visit www.chicago/gov/fss .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Chicago

Chicago's Polar Express Train Ride Canceled for 2022 Winter Season

Editor's Note: An earlier version of this story indicated that The Polar Express at Chicago's Union Station was canceled in 2021, however, the event ran for a period of time before closing early for the season. The information has been corrected. Pajama-clad riders that were hopeful to hop on Union...
CHICAGO, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Can I smoke weed in my yard in Illinois? It depends

(WTVO) — Cannabis has been legal in Illinois for going on three years, but many residents still have questions on where they can legally enjoy the plant. While it is illegally to smoke in public places, such as on a front porch, residents can enjoy marijuana on their private property, according to Block Club Chicago. […]
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago groups giving away free Thanksgiving turkeys this weekend

CHICAGO - The Chicago Police Department is joining several West Side organizations Friday night to hand out turkeys to families in need. A giveaway was happening Friday afternoon at the 15th District police station located at 5701 West Madison Street. Frozen turkeys and sides were being distributed until 6 p.m.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

West Side organizations giving away free turkeys at CPD 15th District station

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Less than a week away from Thanksgiving, many West Side residents were gifted with a frozen turkey for their holiday dinner.Each person who stood in line at the Austin (15th) District police station Friday afternoon was handed a free frozen turkey.The giveaway was a collaboration between the Chicago Police Department and several local organizations to help everyone have a happy Thanksgiving meal.Austin District Police Cmdr. Andre Parham said it was an absolute team and community effort."To work with all these fine people; and to have the opportunity to be a humble servant for the Austin community, for the kids, for the adults, for the seniors; and to work in collaboration with all of my community partners; and do it on the level as a commander … I am thankful for that, I am humble for that, and I am blessed for that every day," Parham said.One community leader said it was just one step in their plan to restore, re-invest, and renew energy in the community.
CHICAGO, IL
ABC 7 Chicago

ABC 7 Chicago

Chicago, IL
114K+
Followers
16K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC 7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Chicago.

 https://abc7chicago.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy