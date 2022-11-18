Chicago warming centers available at 6 locations across city

With temperatures set to go below 32 degrees, the Chicago Department of Family and Support Services has activated warming centers at six community service centers Friday.

warming centers are located at:

-845 W. Wilson Ave.

-4312 W. North Ave.

-1140 W. 79th Street (79th/Racine Ave.)

-8650 S. Commercial

-4314 S. Cottage Grove Ave.

-10 S. Kedzie (Kedzie/Madison Ave.)

Each location is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.n. Monday through Friday. The Garfield Center at 10 S. Kedzie is available 24/7 to connect people to emergency shelters.

The DFSS community service centers can also help connect people to other resources, such as access to shelter, food, clothing, domestic violence assistance, job training/placement and services for the formerly incarcerated.