If you were to login into what is left of Twitter, there is a good chance you’d see a tweet claiming that New York is no longer relevant in the world of rap music and Hip-Hop culture. In reality, nothing could be further from the truth. Musically, the city of New York continues to produce rising talent like Kay Flock, Ice Spice, Lola Brooke and several others while continuing to promote legends like Nas and Jay-Z. Across the rest of the state, Westside Gunn, Benny The Butcher and many more continue to carry the torch. Behind the scenes, creative minds like Pardison Fontaine and D’Mile are powering some of the industry’s biggest hits. Not to be forgotten, media platforms like The Breakfast Club, Ebro In The Morning, Sway’s Universe and Lip Service still call New York home. Doing his part to elevate New York’s place in music and entertainment, 38 Spesh continues to feed his fan base with quality music that appeals to the streets, bloggers and beyond.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO