Read full article on original website
Related
dvsn Announce ‘Working On My Karma’ Tour
For the first time in nearly five years, Daniel Daley and Anthony “Nineteen85” Jefferies of dvsn will be hitting the road. The OVO Sound duo has revealed that they will embark on the “Working On My Karma” tour in 2023. dvsn plan to kick off their...
Pharrell Teams Up With Travis Scott For ‘Down In Atlanta’
When you’re an established act with more than two decades of experience in the world of music, there’s not much else left to prove. Still, the legends of previous eras continue to deliver quality products time and time again. Currently, Fat Joe is promoting his autobiography, José. Meanwhile, Jay-Z manages to pick up Grammy nominations after dropping only one verse throughout the entire year. Nearby, Nas just dropped King’s Disease III with Hit-Boy. Not to be forgotten, Pharrell is still doing amazing things in the DMV and around the world.
Omerettà The Great Kicks Off The Weekend By Dropping ‘Emotional Gangsta’
Luck is often defined as the combination of preparation and opportunity. Within the music industry, this definition may ring true for many artists, but there is one issue with it. It’s often clear when that opportunity may come around for many artists. Titty Boi had to prepare and reinvent himself as 2 Chainz before he achieved mainstream success as a solo artist. Muni Long had to hop from label to label and make her name as a songwriter before “Hrs & Hrs” took off. Not to be forgotten, Griselda suffered a number of setbacks in and out of the industry before their music took off in the late 2010s. Down in Atlanta, Omerettà had her fair share of ups and downs before “Sorry Not Sorry” went viral. Fortunately, she was more than prepared with music when the time came.
GrowGeneration Announces 60th Location, Mount Holly, New Jersey Store Opening
DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 22, 2022-- GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ: GRWG) (“GrowGen” or “the Company”), the largest chain of specialty hydroponic and organic garden centers in the United States, today announced the opening of the Company’s newest store in Mount Holly, New Jersey on November 21, 2022. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221122005185/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
Kanye West Hit With Lawsuit For ‘South Bronx’ Sample
Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, has found himself in yet another legal battle. This time, Kanye West is reportedly facing a multi-million lawsuit regarding a Boogie Down Productions sample used in the 2021 track, “Life of the Party” featuring Andre 3000. The 2021 track features the Chicago...
Rihanna Provides Update On New Music: ‘Super Bowl Is One Thing. New Music Is Another.’
Rihanna discussed the possibility of releasing new music in the near future at a recent Savage Fenty. In a video captured by the Associated Press, the chart-topping star explained that she is in the process of working on something new, but it is not necessarily attached to her upcoming Super Bowl performance.
Universal Pictures Partners With Death Row For Snoop Dogg Biopic
Who knew Hip-Hop would take it this far? Nearly thirty years after Snoop Dogg was featured on the soundtrack of Deep Cover, he will be the main focus of a motion picture from one of the biggest film studios in the world and the label that signed him years ago. Deadline has revealed that Universal Pictures and the newly launched Death Row Pictures have struck a deal to develop a biopic about Calvin “Snoop Dogg” Broadus.
Harry Fraud Teams Up With 38 Spesh To Drop ‘Beyond Belief’
If you were to login into what is left of Twitter, there is a good chance you’d see a tweet claiming that New York is no longer relevant in the world of rap music and Hip-Hop culture. In reality, nothing could be further from the truth. Musically, the city of New York continues to produce rising talent like Kay Flock, Ice Spice, Lola Brooke and several others while continuing to promote legends like Nas and Jay-Z. Across the rest of the state, Westside Gunn, Benny The Butcher and many more continue to carry the torch. Behind the scenes, creative minds like Pardison Fontaine and D’Mile are powering some of the industry’s biggest hits. Not to be forgotten, media platforms like The Breakfast Club, Ebro In The Morning, Sway’s Universe and Lip Service still call New York home. Doing his part to elevate New York’s place in music and entertainment, 38 Spesh continues to feed his fan base with quality music that appeals to the streets, bloggers and beyond.
Roddy Ricch Returns With ‘Feed Tha Streets III’
The fall of 2018 was an interesting period in music. Ella Mai was making her ascent in the world of R&B following the success of “Boo’d Up.” Meanwhile, Drake and Meek Mill were busy reuniting to deliver “Going Bad.” Not to be forgotten, 21 Savage took a major step in his evolution in his career as he released I Am > I Was. In the midst of all that was going on with a number of established artists, a new crop of talented acts was emerging. Jack Harlow was busy promoting his breakout mixtape, Loose, while the buzz surrounding Megan Thee Stallion’s Tina Snow hit its pique. Among these newer acts was a talented artist by the name of Roddy Ricch. Having released Feed Tha Streets II in November 2018, the California native was preparing for the release of his debut album.
Rihanna Shares ‘Born Again’
Music fans that display a good amount of patience are being rewarded. After a five-year absence, fans of Kendrick Lamar were rewarded with Mr. Morale and the Big Steppers. Elsewhere, fans of Beyoncé were gifted with Renaissance after a six-year break. Now, it appears that fans of Rihanna will be rewarded in the future.
Wizkid Releases ‘More Love, Less Ego’
He’s won a Grammy Award, become the most-streamed Nigerian artist in Spotify’s short history and collaborated with Beyoncé. At this point, what could possibly keep Wizkid working as hard as he does?. “The music keeps me going, honestly,” he told Rob LeDonne of FLAUNT. “There isn’t...
Nas & Hit-Boy Return With ‘King’s Disease III’
There’s something about rappers in the city of New York that allows them to have a resurgence later in their careers. Years after dominating afternoon drive mixes at Hot 97 with The Lox, Styles P had his stride in his 40s as he continues to deliver new music and enter into new business ventures. Alongside Styles P, Jadakiss has been on a historic run following his performance at Verzuz in the Hulu Theater last year. Not to be forgotten, Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter continues to show up on records like “God Did” while also positioning himself to be the owner of the Washington Commanders. Jim Jones, Remy Ma and many others are also important examples to be mentioned in this conversation. With all of that said, few have had a late-career surge quite like Nasir “Nas” Jones.
Lizzo To Receive ‘The People’s Champion’ Award At The 2022 People’s Choice Awards
Melissa “Lizzo” Jefferson will receive “The People’s Champion” honor at the 2022 People’s Choice Awards. “She leads with kindness, advocates for inclusivity and champions increased diversity and equity in the industry and beyond,” Cassandra Tryon of NBC said, according to Variety. Lizzo is...
Fans, Lawmakers Call Out Ticketmaster Amid Taylor Swift Tour Debacle
Next year, the music touring industry will be under more scrutiny than ever. With potential tours from Rihanna, Beyoncé and Drake rumored to be on the horizon, fans will want to get tickets. Unfortunately, the process of getting tickets through the industry’s largest platform, Ticketmaster, appears to be more difficult than one would hope.
BLEU Delivers ‘Tantra’
It is amazing how quickly time flies. Nearly two years ago, BLEU broke onto the national scene after receiving a co-sign from one of the most popular artists in the world — Drake. Together, the duo delivered a track by the name of “You’re Mine Still” that still dominates playlists, mixes and radio. Since then, Drake has remained Drake and BLEU has moved from regional talent to emerging star.
John Legend Campaigns For Stacey Abrams In Georgia
John Legend is the latest celebrity to offer their support for Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacy Abrams. Over the weekend, the Grammy Award winner headed down to the Peach State and volunteered in support of Abrams. Legend spent time talking to Abrams’ volunteers and going door to door talking to potential voters.
Travis Scott To Executive Produce DJ Screw Documentary
Sadly, this year will mark 22 years following the passing of Robert “DJ Screw” Davis Jr. Fortunately, the legendary DJ’s family is working hard to keep his legacy alive in the minds and ears of a new generation. The Davis family has offered its blessing for a new documentary from Columbia Pictures about DJ Screw’s life and work. Leading the way, Isaac Yowman will executive produce the documentary alongside Travis Scott.
Lola Brooke Releases ‘Here I Come’
In the 1989 film, Kevin Costner famously said, “If you build it, they will come.” While this line of thinking can apply to a number of businesses and entrepreneurs, it certainly applies to the career of Lola Brooke. Coming of the City of Dreams, the New York native has been steadily building a world of her own through consistent releases that really explore the city’s streets, what it truly means to hustle to get the top and much more. By no means has this route been easy for the rising artist. A quick search through her YouTube page will take you back nearly five years to the “Not The Same” video. To be completely honest, that doesn’t even do justice to the number of old tracks that probably never even made it to YouTube. Fortunately, all of her hard work has led to this point.
defpen
New York City, NY
6K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Online lifestyle magazine for music, sports, fashion, movies, tv, food, tech, travel, & more.https://www.defpen.com
Comments / 0