Albarran stays on Bronson School Board, wins race of two write-in candidates
BRONSON, MI (WTVB) – Jose Albarran will stay on the Bronson Community Schools Board of Education. He was one of two write-in candidates who were trying to win a partial term seat on the Bronson School Board in the November 8 general election. Albarran defeated Chad Everett 187-54. The...
911 service outages reported around Michigan, several area counties affected
(UNDATED) – 911 services around the State of Michigan went down late Monday afternoon which left emergency officials scrambling for over an hour. The Coldwater Public Safety Department issued a Facebook statement saying the system went down at 4:40 p.m. and that residents should call the Central Dispatch number if they needed assistance.
Brouse gets concurrent sentences of between 14 months to 15 years on two CSC counts
COLDATER, MI (WTVB) – A Coldwater man was sent to the Michigan Department of Corrections on Monday morning in Branch County Circuit Court after he entered no contest pleas to two charges of second degree criminal sexual conduct. 67-year-old Clarence Brouse was ordered to serve concurrent sentences of between...
Coldwater firefighters save puppy after accidental fentanyl patch overdose
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – It wasn’t a call Coldwater firefighters can expect on a normal day. They say a puppy by the name of Whip got into a fentanyl patch that was in a garbage can on Saturday and overdosed. Local 2555 of the Coldwater Fire Department says...
Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Department issues warning about latest phone scam
HILLDALE, MI (WTVB) – The Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Department says a scam was reported to their office last Friday. According to a post on their social media accounts, several residents have gotten calls from the “Hillsdale County Treasurers Office” stating that their taxes are delinquent and need to be paid.
