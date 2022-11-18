Read full article on original website
tvinsider.com
‘Ghosts’ Star Richie Moriarty on Pete’s ‘Dumb Death’ & Collab With Mathew Baynton
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Ghosts Season 2, Episode 7, “Dumb Deaths.”]. Ghosts continues to keep the waterworks going as the CBS comedy delivers another emotional, yet silly, episode surrounding everyone’s favorite speared Pinecone Troop leader, Pete (Richie Moriarty). The sunshine-like personality of the Woodstone...
The Cast of 'Manifest' Season 4: Your Guide
Almost all the series regulars from seasons one through three signed on for the show's fourth season, now helmed by Netflix.
comicon.com
TV Review: ‘American Horror Story’ Season 11, Episode 9
American Horror Story has entered a crossroads of sorts this season. The previous episode seemed to be handling that crossroads well as it had what appeared to be an epilogue to the Mai Tai killer storyline. However, it was more of an epilogue in hiding. This week’s first episode started a true epilogue as it dealt with Theo’s (Isaac Powell) death and a peculiar time jump. It was merely a part one of a two-part episode, though, so it might be unfair to judge it solely by itself.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘The Walking Dead’ finale was far from a happy ending for many of the show’s favorites
Warning: This article contains spoilers for the series finale of The Walking Dead. The Walking Dead has aired its final episode, and while the universe isn’t coming to a close, things are changing significantly as we lose the heart and soul of the storyline. Sunday, Nov. 20, was the...
‘The Way Home’: Hallmark Announces Premiere Date, Drops Trailer For New Series Starring Andie McDowell, Chyler Leigh
EXCLUSIVE: The Way Home has a debut date. Hallmark Channel’s new, original primetime series that stars Andie MacDowell (Maid) and Chyler Leigh (Grey’s Anatomy) will premiere Sunday, January 15 at 9 p.m. ET. Evan Williams (Blonde) and Sadie Laflamme-Snow (The Apprentice) also star in the multigenerational drama, along with Alex Hook (I Am Frankie), Al Mukadam (Pretty Hard Cases), Jefferson Brown (Masters of Romance), David Webster (Luckiest Girl Alive) and Siddarth Sharma (Homeschooled). The Way Home follows the lives of three generations of women – Kat Landry (Leigh), her 15-year-old daughter Alice (Laflamme-Snow) and Kat’s mother Del (MacDowell), who are all strong,...
Kindred Trailer: A Young Black Woman Is Mysteriously Transported to an 1815 Plantation in Hulu Adaptation
Time travel has never been this terrifying. FX has released the official trailer for Kindred, an adaptation of Octavia E. Butler’s popular sci-fi novel, which will be available to stream in its entirety on Hulu beginning Tuesday, Dec. 13. Kindred stars Mallori Johnson (WeCrashed) as Dana James, ” a young Black woman and aspiring writer who has uprooted her life of familial obligation and relocated to Los Angeles, ready to claim a future that, for once, feels all her own,” per the FX on Hulu series’ official description. “But, before she can settle into her new home, she finds herself being violently pulled...
CNET
The Incredible Sci-Fi Show on Prime Video Everyone Needs to Watch
I'm going to gush about The Expanse on Prime Video. Apologies in advance. But before I do that, here are some things that are not that great about The Expanse. The acting is frequently off, sometimes flat-out bizarre. The dialogue is regularly stilted and unnatural. Despite having to do a...
digitalspy.com
Walking Dead and Supernatural star lands next lead movie role
Jeffrey Dean Morgan has landed his next lead movie role as part of a new crime thriller. The Walking Dead and Supernatural actor is set to star in Neponset Circle, a true crime thriller based on real events. The film will follow the events surrounding a real-life shocking murder that...
wegotthiscovered.com
A franchise-killing fantasy detested by its own creator sets out on a streaming odyssey
The 2010s saw almost every YA literary series adapted for the big screen, and an alarming number of them failed to make it past the first hurdle after bombing spectacularly at the box office. By the admittedly low standards of the time, then, Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief and sequel Sea of Monsters combining to earn almost $430 million at the box office was a minor triumph.
Top 10 best ‘The Walking Dead’ episodes of all time
After 11 seasons and 117 episodes, AMC’s zombie drama “The Walking Dead” is ready to shuffle off this mortal coil. The characters have traveled across several states, met and lost countless friends, and waged wars with walkers and humans alike. As we prepare to say goodbye in the series finale on Sunday, November 20, 2022 let’s take a look at the Top 10 best “The Walking Dead” episodes of all time. 10. “Here’s Negan” – Season 10, Episode 22 The six pandemic episodes of Season 10 vary wildly in style and in quality. But the final installment, “Here’s Negan,” provided an inspired...
The White Lotus season 2: next episode, cast, trailer and everything we know about the show
The White Lotus season 2 is a follow-up to the Emmy-winning first season, with an almost entirely new cast. Here's what you need to know.
The Santa Clauses official trailer: Tim Allen reprises his role as the jolly old man as he returns to the North Pole to save Christmas
The official trailer for The Santa Clauses premiered on Disney Plus' official YouTube channel on Thursday morning. In the clip, Tim Allen reprised his role as Santa Claus as the jolly gift-giver attempted to retire and adjust to the modern world before a sudden threat to Christmas forced him to put his red outfit back on and save the holiday season.
The White Lotus will return for season 3 with a new cast of guests
Pack your bags for another trip to the White Lotus
Tim Allen's The Santa Clause Gets the Series Treatment, Finale Time for AHS: NYC
Nearly 30 years after Scott Calvin first brought holiday cheer to the big screen, Tim Allen reprises the iconic role in a sequel series for Disney+, The Santa Clauses. Elizabeth Mitchell, Eric Lloyd, and David Krumholtz will reprise their roles from the film series alongside newcomers Kal Penn and Laura San Giacomo.
The Walking Dead cast give 100% fake finale character endings
Who wants their character to float off in a hot air balloon? Who's going to Mars? And who suffers every single terrible TWD death ever? Read on for these actor-approved endings for their characters during The Walking Dead series finale. At the end of season 11, Connie wakes up in...
AdWeek
Ryan Reynolds Resurrected Four Walking Dead Characters—for Series Finale Ads
It’s the end of an era at AMC as The Walking Dead aired its final episode after 11 seasons tonight—but some of the finale’s biggest surprises came during the show’s ad breaks. That’s because four Walking Dead characters who died over the show’s 12-year run were...
‘The Walking Dead’ Series Finale Delivered More Closure Than Expected, But Failed To Truly Lay The Series To Rest
It’s hard to talk about “The Walking Dead” without talking about death. It built its reputation as a show where anyone could be killed off, and indeed, it turned over roughly a third of its cast every season in its early years. (Lest you forget them, the series finale gives its final moments over to a montage of those we’ve lost over the years.) It’s been a long time since death truly drove the story forward. With multiple spinoffs on the horizon, the show struggled throughout its final season to retain the suspense of the series’ salad days, when seemingly anyone...
‘Percy Jackson’ Disney+ Series Adds Jay Duplass, Timothy Omundson to Cast (EXCLUSIVE)
The “Percy Jackson and the Olympians” series at Disney+ has added Jay Duplass and Timothy Omundsen in guest star roles, Variety has learned exclusively. The pair will appear in the series alongside Walker Scobell as Percy as well as Aryan Simhadri as Grover and Leah Sava Jeffries as Annabeth. Additional cast members include Virginia Kull, Glynn Turman, Jason Mantzoukas, Megan Mullally and Timm Sharp as well as Dior Goodjohn, Olivea Morton, Charlie Bushnell, and recent additions like Adam Copeland, Suzanne Cryer, Jessica Parker Kennedy, and Lin-Manuel Miranda. Duplass will play Hades, the god of the Underworld. Per the official character...
nickalive.net
Nickelodeon and Paramount+ Unveil Premiere Date and Trailer For New 'Snow Day' Musical Movie
NICKELODEON AND PARAMOUNT+ SET DECEMBER 16 FOR PREMIERE OF SNOW DAY, ORIGINAL MOVIE MUSICAL BASED ON AN ICONIC CLASSIC. Share it: @Nickelodeon @ParamountPlus #SnowDayMovie. HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Nov. 16, 2022 -- Nickelodeon and Paramount+ today revealed the premiere date and official trailer for the all-new original movie musical Snow Day. The film will be available to stream beginning Friday, Dec. 16 on Paramount+ in the U.S. and Canada and premiere on Nickelodeon that same evening at 7 p.m. (ET/PT). In the U.K. and Australia, Snow Day will be available to stream exclusively on Paramount + on December 17. Premiere dates for other Paramount+ international markets and Nickelodeon's international channels will be announced at a later date.
ComicBook
Rick and Morty Creator's New Animated Series Premiere Reportedly Delayed
Rick and Morty's sixth season is returning to TV later this month, but fans will have to wait a little longer to see the new series from co-creator Dan Harmon. Krapopolis, an animated comedy set in Ancient Greece, was supposed to debut its first season the weekend after Thanksgiving. Unfortunately, that's no longer happening, as FOX has opted to delay the preview event, pushing to a later date.
