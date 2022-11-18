Read full article on original website
Kurdish militants fire at Turkish border town, 2 killed
ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Suspected Kurdish militants in Syria fired rockets across the border into Turkey on Monday, killing at least two people and wounding 10 others, Turkish officials said. The attack followed deadly airstrikes by Turkey on suspected militant targets in Syria and Iraq. One of the rockets...
Funeral held for first of 2 Poles killed in missile blast
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — A funeral was held Saturday for one of two Polish men who died in a missile explosion near the border with Ukraine, deaths that Western officials said appeared to have been caused by a Ukrainian air defense missile that went astray. White roses were placed...
'It's all ruined': Friends, relatives face Indonesia quake trauma
Iwan Gunawan was forced to leave his gravely injured wife buried under rubble to run outside and save his daughter after a strong earthquake rocked Indonesia's largest province. I tried to protect my daughter and I tried to be strong," he said.
Pakistani court orders release of man who attacked Musharraf
ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s Supreme Court on Monday ordered the release of a man on completion of his jail term in connection with the 2003 assassination attempt on the country’s former President Pervez Musharraf, a defense lawyer said. Rana Tanveer had been sentenced to 14 years in...
