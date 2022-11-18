Read full article on original website
Related
Collider
'Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities' Makes Every Awkward Christmas Party Nightmare Come True
Guillermo Del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities is a series that has given us eight chilling stories by eight brilliant voices. Hosted by the titular acclaimed director, this is yet another solid effort by Netflix to revitalize the anthology genre, in the vein of Black Mirror and Love, Death and Robots. We're given new adaptations of HP Lovecraft's work, chilling gothic horrors, and, right in the midpoint of the series, a stealthy, yet still spine-tingling, Christmas special.
wegotthiscovered.com
A hit horror from an unpopular creator that didn’t deliver the promised sequels gets stranded on streaming
It speaks volumes about how far M. Night Shyamalan’s stock had plummeted in the eyes of the general public that a video went viral in the buildup to the release of 2010’s Devil that showed audiences audibly groaning and laughing in the theater when his name appeared in the trailer, almost as if they were expecting disappointment.
Digital Trends
5 more depraved and banned horror movies to watch this Halloween
If you’ve never seen a “video nasty” then you’re in for a dubious treat this Halloween. This was the name the tabloid media slapped on a string of cheap, unpleasant, and gory horror and exploitation films released in the U.K. during the 1980s, forcing a confused and unprepared government to ban the worst offenders.
wegotthiscovered.com
Horror fans shower ironic appreciation on a sequel that may or may not be funny on purpose
One of horror’s staple franchises has almost as many films as days spent in the office by Liz Truss, with one of its most despised and ignored sequels being graced with light four decades on. The poster boy for slashers Friday the 13th has seen countless sequels, but its...
wegotthiscovered.com
Nicolas Cage continues his horror streak with creepy-sounding ‘Longlegs’
Nicolas Cage, the master of giving his all in otherwise-schlocky movies, is now set to star in a psychological thriller with a very eight-legged title. The star of The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, Mandy, Con Air, and any movie which requires an intense lead will now call Longlegs a part of his filmography. The psychological thriller will see Cage star, with very little known about the picture other than its crew boasting some familiar talents.
wegotthiscovered.com
A completely forgotten sequel to a horror masterpiece resurfaces among hardcore fans
Everyone knows Alfred Hitchcock’s Psycho, it’s one of the defining films in horror, and also contains one of the most frequently referenced and parodied twists of all-time with its famous shower scene. Despite its status as one of the greatest horror films ever made, it’s somewhat of a...
Netflix Just Dropped a Horror Anthology Series That Is to Die For
Guillermo del Toro effusively loves all things ghoulish, grotesque, and squishy—not to mention that he has a particular fondness for dank subterranean locales and slimy tentacled beasts. Thus, he proves the perfect MC for Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities, an eight-part Netflix anthology (Oct. 25) that brings together some of horror’s finest artists for a series of superior macabre tales. Ideally fit for the Halloween season, this collection of original and adapted stories doesn’t feature a single dud, delivering frights, heartache and insanity in excitingly surprising fashion. So electric and inspired are these hour-long episodes that you’ll wish there...
wegotthiscovered.com
Horror connoisseurs rally around one of the genre’s best and bloodiest remakes
A good horror film strikes a delicate balance. The very best of the genre serve up unexpectedly deep storylines, rife with allegory, even as they hack and slash their way through a classic horror scenario. Films like the original Texas Chainsaw Massacre disguise genuine societal reproof beneath gore and eerie music, allowing their audiences to soak up a profound message even as they flinch away from classic, genre-defining violence.
wegotthiscovered.com
A trailblazing horror film from a deeply controversial filmmaker remains excellent over 50 years later
The late 1960s and early 1970s were a hotbed of films that changed the industry forever. The likes of 2001: A Space Odyssey, Planet of the Apes, and A Clockwork Orange are all doing massive things for the art form. Horror had several trailblazers during this era, but perhaps none...
wegotthiscovered.com
An unflinching cult horror that inspired a pointless remake earns a new wave of appreciation
There’s something intriguing about a horror movie that steers away from the norm of terrifying moviegoers and instead opts to convey a deeper meaning. Some of these genre features fail to hit the nail on the head, but others deserve to be recognized for their originality — which is precisely the case for 2008’s Martyrs.
Collider
10 of Stephen King's Most Unique Stories Turned That Have Been Adapted for Film
Stephen King is a prolific writer who has transformed the horror genre and often subverted readers’ expectations to create wholly unique stories—aptly earning him the title of the "King of Horror." His work ventures through horror, thrillers, fantasy, crime, and science-fiction-related plots, where, as of 1974, he has written 65 novels and counting through his punctilious daily writing schedule. Because of his cult-like status in the literary world, many of his works have been picked to be adapted to film, often gaining notoriety and success in the horror and psychological thriller genres.
wegotthiscovered.com
A brilliant but little known indie cosmic horror flick finds new vein of appreciation
Cosmic horror saw a massive resurgence in the 2010s thanks to a new wave of directors being influenced by H.P. Lovecraft stories and a newfound love for the eternal abyss of space. The niche subgenre feeds on mystery and relishes its bizarreness, but one film from 2013 has got everyone stumped still.
A.V. Club
Watch Willem Dafoe lose his marbles (and his lunch) in Inside trailer
Many of us became familiar with the strain of being trapped inside during coronavirus quarantine; Bo Burnham has a whole comedy special on the subject. But this new Inside, premiering March 10, 2023, takes the theme of isolation to horrifying extremes. Naturally, it’s Willem Dafoe at the center of this psychological nightmare, Hollywood’s premier performer of a mental unraveling.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Horror News: ‘Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey’ offers a terrifying glimpse into the horror film as ‘The Exorcist’ reboot promises to chill fans to the bone
Tuesday is upon us, spooky junkies! Of course, it’s not just any regular Tuesday, it’s a Tuesday that contains another daily horror roundup here at We Got This Covered. And while the majority of folks are now decking the halls and jingling the bells, the minority is still stuck in horrorland and licking their chops in anticipation of the latest updates in the spooktacular genre. Over the last 24 hours or so, new bone-chilling images from Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey have added a horrific element to the story as The Exorcist reboot’s star promises a horrifying cinematic experience.
From The Crypt: Obscure Scary Movies For Fall
Below are my top 5 films for all things creepy this Spooky Season!. Before you ask, no, Michael Myers is not in this movie. This 1982 film from the director of the original IT miniseries was initially panned by audiences for its lack of a certain masked killer. However, in the years following, the film began to develop a cult following. This movie is an interesting mystery filled with cheesy acting, fun practical effects, and some of the most outlandish concepts associated with 80's horror!
‘Bones And All’ Filmmakers Discuss The Cannibal Film’s Themes Of Loneliness, Identity & Desire – Contenders L.A.
Romance and cannibalism might seem like an unlikely pairing, but that’s exactly why Bones and All screenwriter David Kajganich thought that only director Luca Guadagnino could do justice to his script, which he adapted from Camille DeAngelis’ 2015 novel. “This really interesting and intimate story about a young woman discovering herself and unpacking conflict between who she thinks she ought to be in the world and who her body and her identity require her to be,” Kajganich said at the Deadline’s The Contenders Film: Los Angeles panel Saturday. “And then you add the relationship that’s just packed with desire with another...
wegotthiscovered.com
The overindulgent blockbuster retelling of a legendary horror story chews on the streaming scenery
Hollywood loves nothing more than capitalizing on a bandwagon and striking while the iron is at its hottest, so there weren’t exactly many shocked faces when Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein was announced to be in development not too long after Bram Stoker’s Dracula netted $216 million at the box office and won a trio of Academy Awards, especially when Sony was backing both.
Bones and All review: Timothée Chalamet stars in touching cannibal romance that takes its time
Timothée Chalamet reunites with Luca Guadagnino in Bones and All, a cannibal road movie that is touching despite its bumps along the way.
bookriot.com
The Blank Men of Horror and Thrillers
There’s nothing better than an iconic name in a horror movie. Jason Voorhees, Michael Myers, Chucky, and Jigsaw are villainously imprinted in the minds of pop culture. The villains always get the best names, too. A name so recognizable just speaking it aloud sends chills down your spine. Creators...
Backed by the Butter Board – then a Cannes premiere: rediscovering the films of Wendy Toye
There are few figures in British film history as fascinating as Wendy Toye. Born in east London in 1917, she was a showbiz prodigy who first appeared on stage aged three at the Royal Albert Hall. Later, she was a dancer, choreographer and director working across stage and film, and responsible for some of British cinema’s most beguiling and chilling flights of fantasy – as well as some beloved comedies. All that a time when women were rarely entrusted with the director’s chair. “Then, I liked it to be forgotten that my films were made by a woman,” she said in 1990. “I think nowadays I’d feel quite differently.”
Comments / 0