Read full article on original website
Related
Russia-Ukraine war live: Ukraine’s power grid destroyed on a ‘colossal’ scale after Russian strikes, says energy chief
Head of Ukraine’s power grid operator says almost no thermal or hydroelectric stations left unscathed by Russian attacks
SFGate
German extends energy subsidy plan for consumers, companies
BERLIN (AP) — Consumers and businesses in Germany will receive subsidies to soften the blow of higher natural gas and electricity prices starting in January, two months earlier than originally planned, officials said Tuesday. The move is part of a larger pot of almost 300 billion euros (dollars) in...
SFGate
Japan panel: Sweeping defense buildup, more cost unavoidable
TOKYO (AP) — A Japanese government-commissioned panel said in a report to Prime Minister Fumio Kishida that drastic defense buildup including the use of preemptive strike is “indispensable” to counter growing threats in the region. It called for the public’s understanding to bear the financial burden for...
SFGate
Dubai airport chief says passengers top pre-pandemic level
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Dubai International Airport passenger numbers surpassed pre-COVID-19 pandemic levels in the third quarter of 2022, the airport’s chief executive said, causing the airport to revise its annual forecast by another 1 million passengers.
SFGate
Trial resumes for suspects in 2015 Bangkok shrine bombing
BANGKOK (AP) — A Thai court on Tuesday resumed the long-delayed trial of two members of China's Muslim Uyghur minority accused of carrying out a 2015 bombing at a Bangkok landmark that killed 20 people. Another 120 people were injured in the Aug. 17, 2015, bombing of the Erawan...
Kim's sister warns US of 'a more fatal security crisis'
The influential sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has warned the United States that it would face "a more fatal security crisis" as Washington pushes for U.N. condemnation of the North's recent intercontinental ballistic missile test
SFGate
Korea Says China Is No Longer Banning All Its Entertainment Content
While the world has been riffing on BTS, “Squid Game” and “Parasite,” China has been busily keeping the Korean content wave at bay. That may be about to change after Tencent Video this week began streaming “Hotel by the River,” a 2018 film about a poet meeting his estranged sons from art-house director Hong Sang-soo.
SFGate
Iran media blames humiliating World Cup loss on protests
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Iran was reeling Tuesday from the humiliation of starting the World Cup with a lopsided 6-2 loss against England in a match overshadowed by protests on and off the field. Hard-line Iranian media sought to blame the defeat on the unrest that has gripped the...
Comments / 0