SFGate

German extends energy subsidy plan for consumers, companies

BERLIN (AP) — Consumers and businesses in Germany will receive subsidies to soften the blow of higher natural gas and electricity prices starting in January, two months earlier than originally planned, officials said Tuesday. The move is part of a larger pot of almost 300 billion euros (dollars) in...
SFGate

Japan panel: Sweeping defense buildup, more cost unavoidable

TOKYO (AP) — A Japanese government-commissioned panel said in a report to Prime Minister Fumio Kishida that drastic defense buildup including the use of preemptive strike is “indispensable” to counter growing threats in the region. It called for the public’s understanding to bear the financial burden for...
SFGate

Dubai airport chief says passengers top pre-pandemic level

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Dubai International Airport passenger numbers surpassed pre-COVID-19 pandemic levels in the third quarter of 2022, the airport’s chief executive said, causing the airport to revise its annual forecast by another 1 million passengers.
SFGate

Trial resumes for suspects in 2015 Bangkok shrine bombing

BANGKOK (AP) — A Thai court on Tuesday resumed the long-delayed trial of two members of China's Muslim Uyghur minority accused of carrying out a 2015 bombing at a Bangkok landmark that killed 20 people. Another 120 people were injured in the Aug. 17, 2015, bombing of the Erawan...
SFGate

Korea Says China Is No Longer Banning All Its Entertainment Content

While the world has been riffing on BTS, “Squid Game” and “Parasite,” China has been busily keeping the Korean content wave at bay. That may be about to change after Tencent Video this week began streaming “Hotel by the River,” a 2018 film about a poet meeting his estranged sons from art-house director Hong Sang-soo.
SFGate

Iran media blames humiliating World Cup loss on protests

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Iran was reeling Tuesday from the humiliation of starting the World Cup with a lopsided 6-2 loss against England in a match overshadowed by protests on and off the field. Hard-line Iranian media sought to blame the defeat on the unrest that has gripped the...

